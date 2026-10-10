Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
140 episodes
- TBSラジオで毎週土曜13時～15時 放送中
「プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス」のPodcast版！
各分野のエキスパートに独自のニュースを報告していただく「今週のタイムス・レポート」のコーナー。
10月10日の放送では
今相次いでいる「不正アクセス」と「情報漏洩」について、
ITジャーナリストの三上洋さんに詳しく伺いました。
番組HPはこちら！
番組Xはこちら！
番組Instagramはこちら！
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- TBSラジオで毎週土曜13時～15時 放送中
「プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス」のPodcast版！
10月10日のゲストは映画監督 西川美和さんでした！
▼”ラジオが友だち”な西川さん
『ビートたけしのオールナイトニッポン』での原体験に鹿島さん共感
▼"これからの世代に手渡すための戦争映画"
映画『わたしの知らない子どもたち』10/16(金)公開
▼鹿島さんの心が動いた
西川さんの広島市民球場にまつわるエッセイ
などなど…様々なお話を伺いました。
番組HPはこちら！
番組Xはこちら！
番組Instagramはこちら！
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- TBSラジオで毎週土曜13時～15時 放送中
「プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス」のPodcast版！
プチ鹿島が新聞を読み続けるなかで気になったことを話すコーナー「スクラップ・タイムス」。
10月10日のテーマは「簗氏の予算カット発言と“沖縄"」
今週、リスナーのみなさんからもたくさんのメッセージを頂いた
簗農水相の”予算カット発言”についてスクラップしました。
番組HPはこちら！
番組Xはこちら！
番組Instagramはこちら！
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- TBSラジオで毎週土曜13時～15時 放送中
「プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス」のPodcast版！
10月10日のコメンテーターは
ジャーナリスト 鈴木哲夫さんでした！
▼簗農水相"予算カット発言"
わけて考えるべきこととは？民度が試されている！？
▼鈴木さん独自の林芳正氏情報
▼福岡県議会問題 注目すべき点は
などなど…様々なお話を伺いました。
番組HPはこちら！
番組Xはこちら！
番組Instagramはこちら！
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Business podcasts
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Founder's StoryBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Planet MoneyBusiness, News
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
- MarketplaceBusiness, News
- the bossbabe podcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Trending Business podcasts
- Money Moves with Jill SchlesingerBusiness, Business News, Education, Investing, News, Self-Improvement
- Real Estate This WeekBusiness, Education, Investing, Tutorials
- The Pomp PodcastBusiness, Investing
- Masters in BusinessBusiness, Investing
- The Peter Schiff Show PodcastBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Ones and ToozeBusiness, Business News, History, News
- Afford Anything | Get Smarter With MoneyBusiness, Investing
- 知行小酒馆Business
- Money Stuff: The PodcastBusiness, News, Society & Culture
- Decoder with Nilay PatelBusiness, Technology
- KudlowBusiness, Business News, News
- Tom Bilyeu's Impact TheoryBusiness, News, News Commentary, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Story of MoneyBusiness, Business News, Education, History, News, Society & Culture
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Barclays BriefBusiness, Business News, News, Society & Culture
- Eye On The MarketBusiness, Investing
- Closing BellBusiness, News
- The Twenty Minute VC (20VC): Venture Capital | Startup Funding | The PitchBusiness, Investing, News, Tech News, Technology
- The Alex Hormozi’s PodcastBusiness, Education, News
- Investing InsightsBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, News
- Motley Fool Hidden Gems InvestingBusiness, Investing
About プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス
ニュースを中心に硬軟織り交ぜて幅広い「紙面」を作る生放送。特ダネから小ネタまで。投書欄や用語辞典、ゲストへのインタビューや特集記事と盛りだくさんの聴く新聞「赤坂タイムス」を一緒に作りましょう！Podcast website
Listen to プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス, The Ramsey Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス: Podcasts in Family