Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessプチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス

TBS RADIO
BusinessGovernment
プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス
Latest episode

140 episodes

  • プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス

    「情報漏洩 実際、どんな影響が出るのか？」今週のタイムス・レポート【2026.10.10 OA】

    10/10/2026 | 12 mins.
    TBSラジオで毎週土曜13時～15時 放送中
    「プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス」のPodcast版！

    各分野のエキスパートに独自のニュースを報告していただく「今週のタイムス・レポート」のコーナー。
    10月10日の放送では
    今相次いでいる「不正アクセス」と「情報漏洩」について、
    ITジャーナリストの三上洋さんに詳しく伺いました。

    番組HPはこちら！
    番組Xはこちら！
    番組Instagramはこちら！
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス

    「テキストヒップ」インデックス・タイムス【2026.10.10 OA】

    10/10/2026 | 5 mins.
    TBSラジオで毎週土曜13時～15時 放送中
    「プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス」のPodcast版！

    14時台後半にお届けしている"ニュースなことば"を深堀りするコーナー「インデックス・タイムス」。
    10月10日のテーマは「テキストヒップ」。
    読書の秋！韓国の若者に広がる読書ブームに注目しました。
    番組HPはこちら！
    番組Xはこちら！
    番組Instagramはこちら！
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス

    「これからの世代に手渡すための戦争映画」ゲスト：西川美和 (映画監督)【2026.10.10 OA】

    10/10/2026 | 31 mins.
    TBSラジオで毎週土曜13時～15時 放送中
    「プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス」のPodcast版！

    10月10日のゲストは映画監督 西川美和さんでした！

    ▼”ラジオが友だち”な西川さん
    『ビートたけしのオールナイトニッポン』での原体験に鹿島さん共感
    ▼"これからの世代に手渡すための戦争映画"
    映画『わたしの知らない子どもたち』10/16(金)公開
    ▼鹿島さんの心が動いた
    　西川さんの広島市民球場にまつわるエッセイ
    などなど…様々なお話を伺いました。
    番組HPはこちら！
    番組Xはこちら！
    番組Instagramはこちら！
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス

    「簗氏の予算カット発言と“沖縄"」スクラップ・タイムス【2026.10.10 OA】

    10/10/2026 | 8 mins.
    TBSラジオで毎週土曜13時～15時 放送中
    「プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス」のPodcast版！

    プチ鹿島が新聞を読み続けるなかで気になったことを話すコーナー「スクラップ・タイムス」。
    10月10日のテーマは「簗氏の予算カット発言と“沖縄"」
    今週、リスナーのみなさんからもたくさんのメッセージを頂いた
    簗農水相の”予算カット発言”についてスクラップしました。
    番組HPはこちら！
    番組Xはこちら！
    番組Instagramはこちら！
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス

    「簗和生農水相 予算カット発言 わけて考えるべきことは/林芳正氏の動向に注目」コメンテーター：鈴木哲夫 (ジャーナリスト)【2026.10.10 OA】

    10/10/2026 | 37 mins.
    TBSラジオで毎週土曜13時～15時 放送中
    「プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス」のPodcast版！

    10月10日のコメンテーターは
    ジャーナリスト 鈴木哲夫さんでした！

    ▼簗農水相"予算カット発言"
    　わけて考えるべきこととは？民度が試されている！？
    ▼鈴木さん独自の林芳正氏情報
    ▼福岡県議会問題 注目すべき点は
    などなど…様々なお話を伺いました。
    番組HPはこちら！
    番組Xはこちら！
    番組Instagramはこちら！
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス
ニュースを中心に硬軟織り交ぜて幅広い「紙面」を作る生放送。特ダネから小ネタまで。投書欄や用語辞典、ゲストへのインタビューや特集記事と盛りだくさんの聴く新聞「赤坂タイムス」を一緒に作りましょう！
Podcast website
BusinessGovernmentSociety & Culture

Listen to プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス, The Ramsey Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
プチ鹿島 赤坂タイムス: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/11/2026 - 7:12:43 PM
A company fromMADSACK