Ask The Compound

Podcast Ask The Compound
The Compound
Welcome to Ask The Compound, the weekly show where Ben Carlson, Duncan Hill, and a rotating cast of financial experts answer your questions about investing and ...
Available Episodes

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Bitcoin?
    On episode 151 of Ask The Compound, Ben Carlson and Duncan Hill discuss the importance of diversification as a young investor, if younger generations are getting left behind, if it's too late to buy Bitcoin, financial planning using ChatGPT, and much more! Submit your Ask The Compound questions to [email protected]! Ask The Compound Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZHCP3CR Subscribe to The Compound Newsletter for all the latest Compound content, live event announcements, find out who the next TCAF guest is, get updates on the latest merch drops, and more! https://www.thecompoundnews.com/subscribe If you're a financial advisor, sign up for advisor-focused content at: https://www.advisorunlock.com/ 🎥 Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/MD3z7W31WxY
    27:17
  • Investing a Pile of Cash in a Bull Market
    On episode 150 of Ask The Compound, Ben Carlson and Duncan Hill are joined by Ritholtz Wealth Management CIO and Masters In Business Host Barry Ritholtz to discuss politics and investing, timing the sale of a house, dollar cost averaging vs lump summing at all-time highs, and much more! Submit your Ask The Compound questions to [email protected]! Thanks to Rocket Money for sponsoring this episode! Visit: http://rocketmoney.com/atc and cancel your unwanted subscriptions today! The Compound x Tropical Bros: https://tropicalbros.com/products/super-stretch-the-compound-hawaiian-shirt Subscribe to The Compound Newsletter for all the latest Compound content, live event announcements, find out who the next TCAF guest is, get updates on the latest merch drops, and more! https://www.thecompoundnews.com/subscribe 🎥 Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/w2qTl8ioE7Q 👕 Check out The Compound shop: https://www.idontshop.com
    35:23
  • Is the U.S. Government Going Broke?
    On episode 149 of Ask The Compound, Ben Carlson and Duncan Hill are joined by Cullen Roche, Founder and CIO of Discipline Funds to discuss how worried we should be about government debt, how to slow down government debt moving forward, the impact of deficits on financial markets, understanding recent interest rate movements, and much more! Submit your Ask The Compound questions to [email protected]! Thanks to Public for sponsoring this episode! Visit: https://public.com/ATC and lock in a 6% or higher yield with a Bond Account. The Compound x Tropical Bros: https://tropicalbros.com/products/super-stretch-the-compound-hawaiian-shirt Subscribe to The Compound Newsletter for all the latest Compound content, live event announcements, find out who the next TCAF guest is, get updates on the latest merch drops, and more! https://www.thecompoundnews.com/subscribe 🎥 Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/V-qA4cFoeek 👕 Check out The Compound shop: https://www.idontshop.com
    38:32
  • How Will the Election Impact Your Taxes?
    On episode 148 of Ask The Compound, Ben Carlson and Duncan Hill are joined by Bill Artzerounian, a CFP, CPA, and Director of Tax Services at Ritholtz Wealth Management to discuss which candidate is more likely to cause economic strife, how to prepare for changing tax environments, optimizing for tax-advantaged retirement contributions, and much more! Submit your Ask The Compound questions to [email protected]! Thanks to Rocket Money for sponsoring this episode! Visit: http://rocketmoney.com/atc and cancel your unwanted subscriptions today! The Compound x Tropical Bros: https://tropicalbros.com/products/super-stretch-the-compound-hawaiian-shirt Subscribe to The Compound Newsletter for all the latest Compound content, live event announcements, find out who the next TCAF guest is, get updates on the latest merch drops, and more! https://www.thecompoundnews.com/subscribe 🎥 Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/Do_-zyMy2r0 👕 Check out The Compound shop: https://www.idontshop.com
    28:59
  • How to Retire at Age 36
    On episode 147 of Ask The Compound, Ben Carlson and Duncan Hill are joined by Jill Schlesinger, CFP of Jill on Money to discuss reducing concentrated holdings, gold as an investment, utilizing Roth conversions, the argument for traditional contributions as opposed to Roth, and much more! Submit your Ask The Compound questions to [email protected]! Thanks to Public for sponsoring this episode! Visit: https://public.com/ATC and lock in a 6% or higher yield with a Bond Account. The Compound x Tropical Bros: https://tropicalbros.com/products/super-stretch-the-compound-hawaiian-shirt Subscribe to The Compound Newsletter for all the latest Compound content, live event announcements, find out who the next TCAF guest is, get updates on the latest merch drops, and more! https://www.thecompoundnews.com/subscribe 🎥 Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/3QrJKYNAJBU 👕 Check out The Compound shop: https://www.idontshop.com
    33:02

About Ask The Compound

Welcome to Ask The Compound, the weekly show where Ben Carlson, Duncan Hill, and a rotating cast of financial experts answer your questions about investing and personal finance. Ben is a leading financial writer and the Director of Institutional Asset Management at Ritholtz Wealth Management. Duncan is a podcast producer and the Director of Creative Media at Ritholtz Wealth Management. See our disclosures here - https://ritholtzwealth.com/podcast-youtube-disclosures/
