Is the U.S. Government Going Broke?
On episode 149 of Ask The Compound, Ben Carlson and Duncan Hill are joined by Cullen Roche, Founder and CIO of Discipline Funds to discuss how worried we should be about government debt, how to slow down government debt moving forward, the impact of deficits on financial markets, understanding recent interest rate movements, and much more! Submit your Ask The Compound questions to [email protected]
