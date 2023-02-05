Wealthion - Be Financially Resilient

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Adam Taggart - Wealthion
Official Wealthion Podcast Feed. Learn about money and the markets from leading investors around the world, and discover how to build a more resilient, long-ter... More
Official Wealthion Podcast Feed. Learn about money and the markets from leading investors around the world, and discover how to build a more resilient, long-ter... More

  • Stocks To Hit New Highs This Year? | Michael Howell
    Here in Part 2 of our interview with Michael Howell of Crossborder Capital, Michael explains which assets he thinks will perform well now that the Liquidity Cycle has turned positive. Tech, discretionary stocks, gold & commodities top his list. ************************************************* At Wealthion, we show you how to protect and build your wealth by learning from the world's top experts on finance and money. Each week we add new videos that provide you with access to the foremost specialists in investing, economics, the stock market, real estate and personal finance. We offer exceptional interviews and explainer videos that dive deep into the trends driving today's markets, the economy, and your own net worth. We give you strategies for financial security, practical answers to questions like "how to grow my investments?", and effective solutions for wealth building tailored to 'regular' investors just like you. There's no doubt that it's a very challenging time right now for the average investor. Above and beyond the recent economic impacts of COVID, the new era of record low interest rates, runaway US debt and US deficits, and trillions of dollars in monetary and fiscal stimulus stimulus has changed the rules of investing by dangerously distorting the Dow index, the S&P 500, and nearly all other asset prices. Can prices keep rising, or is there a painful reckoning ahead? Let us help you prepare your portfolio just in case the future brings one or more of the following: inflation, deflation, a bull market, a bear market, a market correction, a stock market crash, a real estate bubble, a real estate crash, an economic boom, a recession, a depression, or another global financial crisis. Put the wisdom from the money & markets experts we feature on Wealthion into action by scheduling a free consultation with Wealthion's endorsed financial advisors, who will work with you to determine the right next steps for you to take in building your wealth. SCHEDULE YOUR FREE WEALTH CONSULTATION with Wealthion's endorsed financial advisors here: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.wealthion.com/⁠⁠⁠ Subscribe to our YouTube channel: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKMeK-HGHfUFFArZ91rzv5A?sub_confirmation=1⁠⁠⁠ Follow Adam on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/menlobear⁠⁠⁠ Follow us on Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/Wealthion-109680281218040⁠⁠⁠ #stocks #gold #investing ************************************************* IMPORTANT NOTE: The information and opinions offered in this video by Wealthion or its interview guests are for educational purposes ONLY and should NOT be construed as personal financial advice. We strongly recommend that any potential decisions and actions you may take in your investment portfolio be conducted under the guidance and supervision of a quality professional financial advisor in good standing with the securities industry. When it comes to investing, past performance is no guarantee of future results. Any historical returns, expected returns, or probability projections may not reflect actual future performance. All investments involve risk and may result in partial or total loss.
    5/4/2023
    56:00
  • Liquidity Cycle At A Key Turning Point That Will Now Push Markets Higher? | Michael Howell
    The capital markets became accustomed to an ever-rise tide of the liquidity over the decade of rolling stimulus programs that followed the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. But after reaching its apex during the COVID rescue era, that liquidity suddenly dropped in 2022, and market prices fell accordingly. Here in 2023, many analysts are warning of a further 'liquidity crunch', as central banks continue to hike rates and reduce their balance sheets, while banks lending standards pucker up in response to the recent bank failures. But is there a different side to the liquidity story? One more bullish for asset prices? Today's guest thinks so. We're now joined by liquidity and market analyst Michael Howell, founder & CEO of Crossborder Capital.
    5/3/2023
    55:09
  • Dr Art Laffer: Economy Stuck In 'Secular Decline' & No Signs Of Reversal Anytime Soon
    If we care about the future of the economy, then we have to pay close attention to the policies that shape it. We are currently living in an age of extreme -- and in certain cases, unprecedented -- levels of monetary and fiscal policy. Is that wise? Or should market forces be allowed to play out more & free us from the constant intervention of the central planners? To explore this, we welcome economist Dr Arthur Laffer. Dr Laffer was the first to hold the title of Chief Economist at the Office of Management and Budget in the early 1970s. He then later served as a member of President Reagan's Economic Policy Advisory Board. He's perhaps best known for developing the Laffer curve, a model for determining the optimal balance between tax revenues and economic growth.
    5/2/2023
    1:11:13
  • Weekly Market Recap: Will Tech Rally Soon Reverse Recent Market SELL Signals?
    Portfolio manager Lance Roberts and Wealthion host Adam Taggart discuss the persisting sell signals Lance's models are showing & whether this week's rally in Tech stocks like Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple will soon reverse them. They also discuss the latest inflation, GDP and jobs data & debate whether a recession is indeed baked in or not.
    4/29/2023
    1:39:21
  • Bear Market To Return & Hit New Lows By Year End | Darius Dale
    Macro & market analyst Darius Dale returns for Part 2 of our interview with him, in which he forecasts how the recession he predicts in Q4 will impact the stock and bond markets. In short, he expects a new low in equities while bonds, at least sovereign bonds like US Treasurys, should rise in price.
    4/28/2023
    1:04:38

About Wealthion

Official Wealthion Podcast Feed. Learn about money and the markets from leading investors around the world, and discover how to build a more resilient, long-term plan for your investment portfolio. Look for new episodes each week.
