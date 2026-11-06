Wealthion - Be Financially Resilient

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*Recorded on 11/3



Could the next market downturn begin in credit markets before investors see the warning signs in stocks?



Jeff Snider, founder & host of Eurodollar University, joins Maggie Lake to explain why cracks in private credit, leveraged loans and high-yield bonds could threaten stocks. Heavy borrowing tied to the technology boom and an energy shock squeezing company margins could amplify those risks.



Jeff explains why the next downturn may not look like 2008, why a slow market decline could still be painful, and how to track warning signs in credit spreads, Treasury yields and inflation expectations. He also discusses bonds as a potential hedge and makes a striking prediction about silver prices.



Then Andrew Sarna, portfolio manager at Fourth Lane and an expert in the Wealthion network, joins Maggie to translate those risks into portfolio decisions — from technology concentration and potential overbuilding to diversification and tactical bond investments.



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#JeffSnider #CreditMarkets #StockMarket #MarketCrash #PrivateCredit #BondMarket #TreasuryYields #Investing #PortfolioDiversification #FinancialMarkets #SilverPrices #Wealthion



CHAPTERS:

0:00 Cold open: the warning for investors

0:29 Early signs of stress in credit markets

4:26 Why a later bubble bust could be worse

5:44 How the energy shock compounds credit stress

6:02 Private credit cracks and weakening lending standards

9:28 How a credit downturn develops over time

13:53 Why this isn't another 2008

17:45 Treasury yields, government debt and market signals

20:54 Is the US economy really resilient?

24:47 Shadow banking, circular financing and contagion

31:05 Where stock investors are most exposed

34:02 Would government intervention prevent a downturn?

37:56 Why timing a market bubble is so difficult

40:16 Could bonds offer protection?

44:40 What the TIPS market says about inflation

48:00 Silver's downside, gold and precious metals

49:31 Copper prices and the supply-squeeze argument

51:29 How to read market signals beyond the headlines

53:24 Building a dashboard for portfolio risk

55:54 Is Treasury planning a monetary reset?

59:45 Stablecoins and the future of the dollar system

1:03:19 Andrew Sarna joins Maggie Lake

1:04:15 Tech spending and the risk of overbuilding

1:06:45 Debt growth and concentrated market exposure

1:08:30 How investors can diversify their portfolios

1:11:12 Bonds as a tactical trade, not a permanent hold

1:14:56 Market sentiment and the year-end outlook

1:16:31 Closing thoughts and what to watch next



WATCH NEXT

What to Own If the Tech Boom Falters | Steven Feldman: https://bit.ly/4iWRikO



FOLLOW JEFF SNIDER: Eurodollar University: https://www.youtube.com/@eurodollaruniversity



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IMPORTANT NOTE: The information, opinions, and insights expressed by our guests and our hosts do not necessarily reflect the views of Wealthion or the views of their respective employers. They are intended to provide a diverse perspective on the economy, investing, and other relevant topics to enrich your understanding of these complex fields.



While we value and appreciate the insights shared by our esteemed guests and hosts, they are to be viewed as personal opinions and not as investment advice or recommendations from Wealthion or their respective employers. These opinions should not replace your own due diligence or the advice of a professional financial advisor.



We strongly encourage all of our audience members to seek out the guidance of a financial advisor who can provide advice based on your individual circumstances and financial goals. Wealthion has a distinguished network of advisors who are available to guide you on your financial journey. However, should you choose to seek guidance elsewhere, we respect and support your decision to do so.



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