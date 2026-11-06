Wealthion - Be Financially Resilient

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*Recorded on 11/3
Could the next market downturn begin in credit markets before investors see the warning signs in stocks?
Jeff Snider, founder & host of Eurodollar University, joins Maggie Lake to explain why cracks in private credit, leveraged loans and high-yield bonds could threaten stocks. Heavy borrowing tied to the technology boom and an energy shock squeezing company margins could amplify those risks.
Jeff explains why the next downturn may not look like 2008, why a slow market decline could still be painful, and how to track warning signs in credit spreads, Treasury yields and inflation expectations. He also discusses bonds as a potential hedge and makes a striking prediction about silver prices.
Then Andrew Sarna, portfolio manager at Fourth Lane and an expert in the Wealthion network, joins Maggie to translate those risks into portfolio decisions — from technology concentration and potential overbuilding to diversification and tactical bond investments.
📘 FREE GUIDE: How much of your index fund is riding on AI? https://bit.ly/4zwinRM
If you want to learn more about how you can access Forthlane's institutional-grade strategies to diversify, protect and compound wealth, visit Wealthion's Investments page at https://bit.ly/4sI2EfF
#JeffSnider #CreditMarkets #StockMarket #MarketCrash #PrivateCredit #BondMarket #TreasuryYields #Investing #PortfolioDiversification #FinancialMarkets #SilverPrices #Wealthion
CHAPTERS:
0:00 Cold open: the warning for investors
0:29 Early signs of stress in credit markets
4:26 Why a later bubble bust could be worse
5:44 How the energy shock compounds credit stress
6:02 Private credit cracks and weakening lending standards
9:28 How a credit downturn develops over time
13:53 Why this isn't another 2008
17:45 Treasury yields, government debt and market signals
20:54 Is the US economy really resilient?
24:47 Shadow banking, circular financing and contagion
31:05 Where stock investors are most exposed
34:02 Would government intervention prevent a downturn?
37:56 Why timing a market bubble is so difficult
40:16 Could bonds offer protection?
44:40 What the TIPS market says about inflation
48:00 Silver's downside, gold and precious metals
49:31 Copper prices and the supply-squeeze argument
51:29 How to read market signals beyond the headlines
53:24 Building a dashboard for portfolio risk
55:54 Is Treasury planning a monetary reset?
59:45 Stablecoins and the future of the dollar system
1:03:19 Andrew Sarna joins Maggie Lake
1:04:15 Tech spending and the risk of overbuilding
1:06:45 Debt growth and concentrated market exposure
1:08:30 How investors can diversify their portfolios
1:11:12 Bonds as a tactical trade, not a permanent hold
1:14:56 Market sentiment and the year-end outlook
1:16:31 Closing thoughts and what to watch next
WATCH NEXT
What to Own If the Tech Boom Falters | Steven Feldman: https://bit.ly/4iWRikO
FOLLOW JEFF SNIDER: Eurodollar University: https://www.youtube.com/@eurodollaruniversity
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________________________________________________________________________
IMPORTANT NOTE: The information, opinions, and insights expressed by our guests and our hosts do not necessarily reflect the views of Wealthion or the views of their respective employers. They are intended to provide a diverse perspective on the economy, investing, and other relevant topics to enrich your understanding of these complex fields.
While we value and appreciate the insights shared by our esteemed guests and hosts, they are to be viewed as personal opinions and not as investment advice or recommendations from Wealthion or their respective employers. These opinions should not replace your own due diligence or the advice of a professional financial advisor.
We strongly encourage all of our audience members to seek out the guidance of a financial advisor who can provide advice based on your individual circumstances and financial goals. Wealthion has a distinguished network of advisors who are available to guide you on your financial journey. However, should you choose to seek guidance elsewhere, we respect and support your decision to do so.
The world of finance and investment is intricate and diverse. It's our mission at Wealthion to provide you with a variety of insights and perspectives to help you navigate it more effectively. We thank you for your understanding and your trust.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Could the 10-year Treasury yield hit 7% by 2028? And what would that mean for stocks, bonds, gold, and your portfolio?
📈 Get a complimentary portfolio review: https://bit.ly/4e9LsJV
As the 2026 U.S. midterm elections approach, Chris Casey, founder and managing director of WindRock Wealth Management, joins Maggie Lake to explain why America's mounting debt crisis could pose a much bigger threat to investors than the election results themselves.
With U.S. national debt approaching $40 trillion, Casey warns that continued government spending and rising deficits could eventually force bond yields significantly higher. He believes a 7% yield on the 10-year Treasury by 2028 is a realistic possibility — a scenario that could trigger serious pressure on stock valuations, particularly high-multiple technology companies.
But the risks don't stop with interest rates.
Casey examines how the midterm elections could reshape government spending, financial regulation, taxes, and the outlook for technology companies. He also explains why America's debt problem makes inflation hedges and real assets increasingly important for long-term investors.
In this conversation, Maggie and Chris discuss:
-📉 The 7% Treasury Warning: Why rising government debt could push bond yields dramatically higher.
-🏛️ The 2026 Midterm Elections: What divided government, congressional gridlock, and changing policies could mean for financial markets.
-💰 America's Debt Crisis: Why persistent deficits could threaten purchasing power and fuel future inflation.
-📊 Stock Market Risks: How rising interest rates could trigger valuation compression, especially in expensive growth stocks.
-🥇 Gold and Real Assets: Why Casey favors precious metals, real estate, and cryptocurrencies as potential inflation hedges.
-⚡ Technology and Regulation:How changing U.S. policies could create unexpected risks for American technology companies and opportunities for international competitors.
-🛡️ Portfolio Diversification: How investors can think about balancing inflation protection with long-term growth opportunities.
#TreasuryYields #NationalDebt #StockMarket #MidtermElections #Wealthion
Chapters:
00:00 Could Treasury Yields Hit 7%? The Debt Crisis Warning
00:17 2026 Midterm Elections: What Investors Need to Know
01:22 Chris Casey's Midterm Election Outlook
03:40 How Congressional Gridlock Could Impact Markets
05:50 America's $40 Trillion Debt Problem
06:43 Could the 10-Year Treasury Yield Reach 7%?
08:42 Inflation, Affordability and Rising Consumer Costs
10:27 Washington's Regulatory Risks for Tech and Utilities
12:16 Stock Market Risks: Rising Rates and Valuation Compression
14:24 Wealth Taxes and Financial Repression Concerns
16:41 Two Major Investment Themes for the Next 5 Years
18:04 Could US Regulation Give Chinese Tech an Advantage?
21:34 Gold, Real Estate and Crypto as Inflation Hedges
22:40 Interest Rates, Market Valuations and Investor Concerns
23:42 Final Takeaways and Portfolio Review
Connect with us online:
Website: https://www.wealthion.com
Spotify Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4wCAfhgUdspxeMqyi6KZkb
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wealthion-be-financially-resilient/id1566889716
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#Wealthion #Wealth #Finance #Investing #PortfolioReview #InvestmentAdvice #FinancialPlanning #WealthManagement
________________________________________________________________________
IMPORTANT NOTE: The information, opinions, and insights expressed by our guests and our hosts do not necessarily reflect the views of Wealthion or the views of their respective employers. They are intended to provide a diverse perspective on the economy, investing, and other relevant topics to enrich your understanding of these complex fields.
While we value and appreciate the insights shared by our esteemed guests and hosts, they are to be viewed as personal opinions and not as investment advice or recommendations from Wealthion or their respective employers. These opinions should not replace your own due diligence or the advice of a professional financial advisor.
We strongly encourage all of our audience members to seek out the guidance of a financial advisor who can provide advice based on your individual circumstances and financial goals. Wealthion has a distinguished network of advisors who are available to guide you on your financial journey. However, should you choose to seek guidance elsewhere, we respect and support your decision to do so.
The world of finance and investment is intricate and diverse. It's our mission at Wealthion to provide you with a variety of insights and perspectives to help you navigate it more effectively. We thank you for your understanding and your trust.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Steven Feldman, CEO of GBI and Wealthion, explores how AI investment risks extend beyond tech stocks to data centers, surging electricity demand, and the physical commodities powering the technology boom. He breaks down why lasting demand does not guarantee attractive returns, and why owning a scarce asset differs fundamentally from holding a heavily indebted business exposed to it.
📈 Is your portfolio truly diversified — or are hidden risks like leverage and market concentration putting your wealth at risk? As Steven Feldman explains, owning the right assets is only part of the equation. Get a complimentary portfolio review to assess your exposure and explore ways to better position your investments. 👉 https://bit.ly/4e9LsJV
Against a macro backdrop of persistent government debt, sticky inflation, and higher borrowing costs, Steven examines portfolio diversification, the hidden costs of the AI capex cycle, Berkshire Hathaway’s cash strategy, and the shifting roles of bonds and cash.
📩 Want more from Steven Feldman? Go deeper on the risks and opportunities shaping today's markets — from hidden leverage and portfolio concentration to real assets and protecting your wealth. Subscribe to Steven's Open Position newsletter for his latest insights on what investors should be watching and why it matters. 👉 Subscribe here: https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/open-position-7459965656873021440/
#StevenFeldman #OpenPosition #Wealthion #PortfolioDiversification #RealAssets #InvestmentStrategy #WealthProtection #StockMarket #MarketRisk #Inflation #FinancialMarkets #Investing
Chapters:
00:00 Steven Feldman: The Hidden Risks Facing Investors
00:42 Tech Boom Warning Signs: CoreWeave and Debt
02:22 Blue Owl and the $18 Billion Data Center Deal
03:39 Nvidia, Market Concentration and Financial Risks
06:07 Could a Tech Selloff Hurt Copper and Electricity?
08:27 Real Assets, Inflation and the Hidden Leverage Trap
13:47 Farmland Investing and Long-Term Wealth Protection
17:25 Berkshire Hathaway's $370 Billion Cash Position
20:53 Inflation Outlook: Energy Prices and Consumer Spending
26:00 America's $40 Trillion Debt and Fiscal Dominance
29:51 Can Technology Solve the U.S. Debt Crisis?
31:22 Gold, Electricity and Commodities: What to Own
34:14 Why Buying the Dip Can Be a Costly Mistake
37:33 S&P 500 Index Funds and Portfolio Diversification
38:59 Cash, Bonds and Protecting Your Portfolio
Connect with us online:
Website: https://www.wealthion.com
Spotify Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4wCAfhgUdspxeMqyi6KZkb
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wealthion-be-financially-resilient/id1566889716
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wealthionofficial/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wealthion/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wealthion/
________________________________________________________________________
IMPORTANT NOTE: The information, opinions, and insights expressed by our guests and our hosts do not necessarily reflect the views of Wealthion or the views of their respective employers. They are intended to provide a diverse perspective on the economy, investing, and other relevant topics to enrich your understanding of these complex fields.
While we value and appreciate the insights shared by our esteemed guests and hosts, they are to be viewed as personal opinions and not as investment advice or recommendations from Wealthion or their respective employers. These opinions should not replace your own due diligence or the advice of a professional financial advisor.
We strongly encourage all of our audience members to seek out the guidance of a financial advisor who can provide advice based on your individual circumstances and financial goals. Wealthion has a distinguished network of advisors who are available to guide you on your financial journey. However, should you choose to seek guidance elsewhere, we respect and support your decision to do so.
The world of finance and investment is intricate and diverse. It's our mission at Wealthion to provide you with a variety of insights and perspectives to help you navigate it more effectively. We thank you for your understanding and your trust.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Ivy Zelman explains why she sees more weakness in the U.S. housing market as mortgage rates squeeze affordability. Joining Maggie Lake, she challenges the housing shortage narrative and examines how demographics could reshape future demand.
What could a changing housing market mean for your broader portfolio? Request a complimentary, no-obligation portfolio review: https://bit.ly/4e9LsJV
Zelman discusses builder incentives, land prices, private equity’s role in land banking and signs of improving rental demand. She also explains why she sees a prolonged slowdown rather than another 2008 housing crisis, alongside the pressures from construction costs and slower household formation.
Later, GBI Chief Economist Trey Reik joins Maggie Lake to weigh in on Zelman's housing outlook and what it signals about the broader economy. Reik challenges the higher-for-longer interest rate narrative, explaining why mounting U.S. debt and financial pressures could limit the Federal Reserve's ability to raise rates further. He also shares his outlook for Treasury yields, gold prices and what investors should be watching next.
Chapters:
00:00 Ivy Zelman's Warning: The Housing Market Is Weakening
00:27 How Bad Is the U.S. Housing Slowdown?
01:09 Housing Weakness Spreads to Luxury Buyers
02:34 Mortgage Rates Above 7% and Homebuilder Incentives
03:51 Home Cancellations and Builder Backlogs
04:42 Which Housing Markets Are Hurting Most?
05:23 Ivy Zelman: America Doesn't Have a Housing Shortage
06:58 Land Prices, Construction Costs and Builder Pullbacks
09:21 Private Equity and the $35 Billion Land Banking Market
10:19 Rental Market Outlook: Where Demand Is Growing
11:17 Why Young Americans Are Delaying Homeownership
12:00 Young Adults Living at Home and Housing Demand
14:36 How Demographics Could Reshape the Housing Market
15:25 Higher Mortgage Rates and the Housing Affordability Crisis
17:11 Why the Housing Industry Could Face More Pain
18:21 Berkshire Hathaway's Bet on Homebuilders
19:32 Homebuilder Consolidation and Distressed Opportunities
20:59 Could Housing Trigger Another 2008 Financial Crisis?
22:30 Robotics and the Future of Home Construction
24:40 Baby Boomers, Housing Demand and Wealth Transfer
27:12 Trey Reik Reacts to Ivy Zelman's Housing Warning
29:31 U.S. National Debt and the Fed's Interest Rate Dilemma
31:12 Why the Federal Reserve May Avoid More Rate Hikes
34:16 Will the Fed Raise Interest Rates Again in 2026?
36:10 Treasury Yields, Gold Prices and Market Risks
38:58 Trey Reik: Could $4,000 Be the Floor for Gold?
Connect with us online:
Website: https://www.wealthion.com
Spotify Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4wCAfhgUdspxeMqyi6KZkb
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wealthion-be-financially-resilient/id1566889716
X: https://www.x.com/wealthion
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wealthionofficial/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wealthion/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wealthion/
#Wealthion #Wealth #Finance #Investing #PortfolioReview #InvestmentAdvice #FinancialPlanning #WealthManagement
________________________________________________________________________
IMPORTANT NOTE: The information, opinions, and insights expressed by our guests and our hosts do not necessarily reflect the views of Wealthion or the views of their respective employers. They are intended to provide a diverse perspective on the economy, investing, and other relevant topics to enrich your understanding of these complex fields.
While we value and appreciate the insights shared by our esteemed guests and hosts, they are to be viewed as personal opinions and not as investment advice or recommendations from Wealthion or their respective employers. These opinions should not replace your own due diligence or the advice of a professional financial advisor.
We strongly encourage all of our audience members to seek out the guidance of a financial advisor who can provide advice based on your individual circumstances and financial goals. Wealthion has a distinguished network of advisors who are available to guide you on your financial journey. However, should you choose to seek guidance elsewhere, we respect and support your decision to do so.
The world of finance and investment is intricate and diverse. It's our mission at Wealthion to provide you with a variety of insights and perspectives to help you navigate it more effectively. We thank you for your understanding and your trust.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Brett Rentmeester explains why investors should reconsider the 60/40 portfolio as debt, inflation and interest-rate cycles reshape the investment backdrop. Joining Maggie Lake, he outlines an approach that combines hard assets with exposure to innovation.
Is your portfolio still built for falling interest rates? Request a complimentary, no-obligation portfolio review: https://bit.ly/4e9LsJV
Drawing on the Fourth Turning framework, Rentmeester discusses the pressures he sees in government debt, Social Security and healthcare, alongside opportunities in AI, robotics and blockchain. He explains his case for gradual portfolio diversification, the roles of gold and silver, and why different types of real estate require different judgments.
Chapters:
00:00 Brett Rentmeester: Is Your Portfolio Prepared for a Financial Crisis?
00:31 Why the Traditional 60/40 Portfolio May No Longer Work
02:26 The 40-Year Interest Rate Cycle and Rising Bond Risks
04:42 The Fourth Turning: Are We Entering an Economic Crisis?
06:40 America's $40 Trillion Debt Problem and Rising Interest Rates
10:20 Social Security, Healthcare Costs and Failing Institutions
14:55 Can the Midterm Elections Change America's Financial Outlook?
16:35 How to Protect Your Portfolio Against Inflation and Debt
18:49 Why Investors Need Both Hard Assets and Growth Investments
20:25 The Risks of Going All-In on Gold, Stocks or Technology
22:37 AI Stocks, Robotics and the Next Wave of Innovation
24:58 Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency and Protection Against Currency Risk
27:35 Diversification Strategies for an Uncertain Economy
29:20 Housing Market Risks and Commercial Real Estate Opportunities
31:01 Final Takeaways: Protecting Wealth and Building a Resilient Portfolio
Connect with us online:
Website: https://www.wealthion.com
Spotify Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4wCAfhgUdspxeMqyi6KZkb
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wealthion-be-financially-resilient/id1566889716
X: https://www.x.com/wealthion
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wealthionofficial/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wealthion/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wealthion/
#Wealthion #Wealth #Finance #Investing #PortfolioReview #InvestmentAdvice #FinancialPlanning #WealthManagement
________________________________________________________________________
IMPORTANT NOTE: The information, opinions, and insights expressed by our guests and our hosts do not necessarily reflect the views of Wealthion or the views of their respective employers. They are intended to provide a diverse perspective on the economy, investing, and other relevant topics to enrich your understanding of these complex fields.
While we value and appreciate the insights shared by our esteemed guests and hosts, they are to be viewed as personal opinions and not as investment advice or recommendations from Wealthion or their respective employers. These opinions should not replace your own due diligence or the advice of a professional financial advisor.
We strongly encourage all of our audience members to seek out the guidance of a financial advisor who can provide advice based on your individual circumstances and financial goals. Wealthion has a distinguished network of advisors who are available to guide you on your financial journey. However, should you choose to seek guidance elsewhere, we respect and support your decision to do so.
The world of finance and investment is intricate and diverse. It's our mission at Wealthion to provide you with a variety of insights and perspectives to help you navigate it more effectively. We thank you for your understanding and your trust.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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