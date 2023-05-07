Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Money Matters with Jack Mallers is an exploration of interesting intersections of finance, culture, and everyday life with the aim to help you understand the of...
Business
Money Matters with Jack Mallers is an exploration of interesting intersections of finance, culture, and everyday life with the aim to help you understand the of...
  • EP. 1: JACK DORSEY
    Jack sits down with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to discuss a variety of topics ranging from the JFK assassination, to the current state of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, to Dorsey's beef with tech icons Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.... IF YOU ARE ENJOYING THE SHOW PLEASE DROP US A COMMENT AND SUBSCRIBE! INSTAGRAM/TIKTOK: @MONEYMATTERSPOD
    7/5/2023
    2:42:06
  • TRAILER
    Welcome to Money Matters with Jack Mallers!
    7/5/2023
    3:11

About Money Matters with Jack Mallers

Money Matters with Jack Mallers is an exploration of interesting intersections of finance, culture, and everyday life with the aim to help you understand the often unexplored narratives of how currency shapes our world.
