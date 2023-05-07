Money Matters with Jack Mallers

EP. 1: JACK DORSEY

Jack sits down with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to discuss a variety of topics ranging from the JFK assassination, to the current state of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, to Dorsey's beef with tech icons Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.... IF YOU ARE ENJOYING THE SHOW PLEASE DROP US A COMMENT AND SUBSCRIBE! INSTAGRAM/TIKTOK: @MONEYMATTERSPOD