The Bahnsen Group
The Dividend Cafe is your portal for market perspective that is virtually conflict-free, rooted in deep philosophical commitments about how capital should be ma...
  • Market and Tariff Mania
    Today's Post - https://bahnsen.co/3FdIiXi Navigating Market Volatility Amid Uncertain Tariff Policies In this episode of Dividend Cafe, we explore the recent turbulent market activity fueled by uncertainties in trade policy and tariff discussions. Hosted from New York City, the episode delves into the market's reaction to the volatility over the past week, focusing on the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq indices. The key topic is the unpredictable trade and tariff policies under President Trump, specifically addressing the proposed reciprocal tariffs and their potential implementation issues. The episode also examines the divide within the Trump administration between traditional economic advisors and protectionist camps, highlighting the discretionary nature of current tariff policies and their adverse impact on market stability. Moreover, the discussion covers the bond market's indicators and expectations for nominal GDP growth, emphasizing the negative economic implications of trade disturbances. Finally, the episode speculates on whether market pressures might ultimately avert a global trade war, while stressing the need for clarity and resilience in the face of ongoing uncertainty. 00:00 Introduction to This Week's Dividend Cafe 00:02 Market Volatility Recap 01:26 Understanding the Tariff Turmoil 02:39 The Complexity of Tariff Policies 07:09 Economic Advisors and Internal Divides 10:57 Bond Market Insights 14:36 Global Trade War Concerns 20:17 Conclusion and Final Thoughts Links mentioned in this episode: DividendCafe.com TheBahnsenGroup.com
    25:06
  • Thursday - March 6, 2025
    Navigating Market Volatility and Economic Indicators In this episode of Dividend Cafe, Brian Szytel discusses the recent significant market volatility driven by uncertainties surrounding tariffs and trade policies. The Dow experienced multiple drawdowns and rebounds, with the S&P 500 fluctuating over six consecutive days—something not seen since November 2020. Economic updates include better-than-expected jobless claims and productivity numbers, but a dramatic increase in the trade deficit due to anticipated tariff changes. Brian also touches on the interconnectedness of trade, interest rates, and currencies while advising against timing the market, advocating instead for a balanced, income-generating investment strategy. Listeners are encouraged to revisit their asset allocations and stay engaged with ongoing market developments. 00:00 Introduction and Market Overview 00:12 Recent Market Volatility 01:00 Economic Indicators and Trade Deficit 02:02 Impact of Tariffs and Currency on Trade 04:11 Investment Strategies in Volatile Markets 05:38 Conclusion and Viewer Engagement Links mentioned in this episode: DividendCafe.com TheBahnsenGroup.com
    7:57
  • Wednesday - March 5, 2025
    Market Reactions and Economic Insights Post Trump's Congress Address In this episode of Dividend Cafe, Brian Szytel reports from West Palm Beach, Florida, discussing the recent fluctuations and overall recovery in the markets following President Trump's address to Congress. He covers various economic indicators, including interest rates, job data, and ISM services performance, highlighting both positive signs for growth and concerns over inflation. The episode also delves into the topic of deflation, explaining why it can stifle economic growth and innovation, and how it impacts savings and debt. Future discussions on tariffs and market responses are teased for the next episode. 00:00 Introduction and Market Overview 00:24 Trump's Address and Market Reaction 01:10 Economic Indicators and Job Data 02:09 Q&A: Understanding Deflation 03:31 Conclusion and Upcoming Topics Links mentioned in this episode: DividendCafe.com TheBahnsenGroup.com
    5:35
  • Tuesday - March 4, 2025
    Understanding Market Reactions: March 4th Recap and Insights In this episode of Dividend Cafe, host Brian Szytel provides a detailed recap of the market performance on March 4th, highlighting significant drops in the Dow and S&P, with the Nasdaq faring slightly better. Szytel attributes the market movements to factors such as tariffs, interest rates, and growth expectations, noting a meaningful drop in interest rates and implications for future Fed rate adjustments. He discusses the potential impact on the housing market and the rotation from growth to value investing. Szytel also touches on upcoming economic data releases and promises a deeper dive into the implications of new tariffs in an upcoming write-up. The episode concludes with a brief mention of the day's sparse economic calendar and encourages listeners to send in their questions. 00:00 Introduction and Market Overview 00:45 Factors Driving the Market 00:51 Interest Rates and Economic Outlook 02:50 Recession Concerns and Market Sentiment 03:03 Housing Market and Price Discovery 04:04 Inflation, Tariffs, and Bond Yields 05:44 Upcoming Economic Data 06:15 Conclusion and Viewer Engagement Links mentioned in this episode: DividendCafe.com TheBahnsenGroup.com
    7:36
  • Tariffs are Back?
    Today's Post - https://bahnsen.co/43msk74 Market Rundown and Tariff Impacts: Dividend Cafe Monday Edition In this Monday edition of the Dividend Cafe, the host provides a late recording with a detailed rundown of the day's market craziness and discusses specific topics that are significant for investors. The Dow dropped 650 points, mirroring a similar gain on Friday, largely due to President Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Further discussion covers sector performance, with defensive sectors like consumer staples and healthcare performing well, while cyclicals and tech took a hit. The script also touches on Bitcoin's instability, recent bond market movements, and the geopolitical situation involving Ukraine and Russia. Additional news includes an announcement from the FDIC on big bank mergers and the confirmation of Trump's Labor Secretary nominee Lori Chavez DeRammer. The host emphasizes the importance of context and cautious analysis, especially involving economic policies like tax reform and tariffs. 00:00 Introduction and Market Overview 00:59 Tariff Turmoil and Market Reactions 03:40 Sector Performance and Bitcoin Instability 04:49 Treasury Bonds and Economic Indicators 05:32 Political Developments and Corporate Sentiment 07:38 Labor Market and Manufacturing Insights 08:25 Crude Oil Production and Closing Remarks Links mentioned in this episode: DividendCafe.com TheBahnsenGroup.com
About The Dividend Cafe

The Dividend Cafe is your portal for market perspective that is virtually conflict-free, rooted in deep philosophical commitments about how capital should be managed, and understandable for all sorts of investors. Host David L. Bahnsen is a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox Business. He is the author of the books, Crisis of Responsibility: Our Cultural Addiction to Blame and How You Can Cure It (Post Hill Press), The Case for Dividend Growth: Investing in a Post-Crisis World (Post Hill Press), and Full-Time: Work and the Meaning of Life (Post Hill Press).
