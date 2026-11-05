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1479 episodes
- November 5, 2026; 5am: Morning Call breaks down the post-midterm market rally, pressure on AI/data center trades, and the sectors moving as Democrats are projected to take Congress. The key takeaway: policy risk around data centers, defense spending, energy and rates is reshaping investor positioning beyond the short-lived election bounce.
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- November 4, 2026; 5am: Morgan Brennan anchors a special Morning Call as Democrats flip the House and Senate in a larger-than-expected blue wave, while stock futures surge and markets digest the implications for AI, data centers, clean energy, health care, defense, taxes, tariffs and global trade. The key takeaway: investors are treating the election as a clearing event, but policy uncertainty remains high across Washington, state governments and major growth sectors.
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- November 3, 2026; 5am: Morning Call tracks the Nasdaq 100’s latest correction, pressure on Apple and Palantir after earnings, rising scrutiny of AI spending, and Election Day stakes for Congress. The episode’s key takeaway: markets are weighing strong AI demand against valuation risk, policy uncertainty, oil volatility and the potential for contested midterm results.
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- Morning Call, anchored by Morgan Brennan, delivers the essential market intelligence that drives the trading day ahead. The program captures breaking business news as it unfolds and tracks pre‑market equity moves, commodity swings, U.S. futures, and overnight action across global markets.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Tech Sell-Off Hits Amazon, Intel and AI Trade as Crypto Hack Rattles Binance 10/30/2610/30/2026 | 42 mins.October 30, 2026; 5am: Dominic Chew tracks a major tech-led market sell-off as Amazon, Intel and semiconductor shares pressure Nasdaq futures, while guests break down AI capex, South Korea’s chip cycle, energy earnings and a record Binance crypto hack. The key takeaway: investor concern is shifting from AI growth potential to valuations, debt financing, earnings expectations and market fragility.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Morning Call
Morning Call, anchored by Morgan Brennan, delivers the essential market intelligence that drives the trading day ahead. The program captures breaking business news as it unfolds and tracks pre‑market equity moves, commodity swings, U.S. futures, and overnight action across global markets.Podcast website
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