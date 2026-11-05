November 4, 2026; 5am: Morgan Brennan anchors a special Morning Call as Democrats flip the House and Senate in a larger-than-expected blue wave, while stock futures surge and markets digest the implications for AI, data centers, clean energy, health care, defense, taxes, tariffs and global trade. The key takeaway: investors are treating the election as a clearing event, but policy uncertainty remains high across Washington, state governments and major growth sectors.



Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.