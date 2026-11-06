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64 episodes
- Jon Gosselin, star of the hit reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8, joins Brooke Goff for a revealing conversation about fame, family, divorce, and the dark side of reality television.
Jon opens up about how his family became an overnight sensation, the pressures of raising eight children in front of cameras, and the breakdown of his marriage to Kate Gosselin. He shares his side of the custody battles, his complicated relationship with TLC, and the emotional toll of being separated from some of his children.
He also discusses his allegations about what happened behind the scenes, including a shocking meeting involving Dr. Phil, the financial pressures of reality TV, and his efforts to protect his children from the spotlight.
From the highs of television fame to the personal cost of living life on camera, Jon shares his perspective on one of reality TV's most talked-about families.
Tune in to Legally Goff for an unfiltered conversation with Brooke Goff.
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- UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley joins Brooke Goff for an unfiltered conversation about basketball, leadership, and the relentless drive to win.
From his struggles as a young player at Seton Hall to leading UConn to back-to-back national championships, Hurley opens up about the challenges that shaped him into the coach he is today.
He takes us behind the scenes of UConn's unforgettable March Madness moments, explains what he looks for when recruiting players, and shares why his famously intense coaching style is so important to his success.
Plus, Hurley discusses turning down opportunities outside UConn, his hopes of retiring in Connecticut, and what he wants his legacy to be beyond basketball.
It's an honest, funny, and surprisingly personal conversation with one of college basketball's most recognizable personalities.
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Dog the Bounty Hunter - Prison, Manhunts & the Truth Behind His Legendary Career10/20/2026 | 1h 16 mins.The legendary Dog the Bounty Hunter joins Brooke Goff for an unfiltered conversation about his extraordinary life, from serving time in prison to becoming one of the most recognizable bounty hunters in the world.
Dog opens up about his murder conviction, the dangerous fugitives he's captured, and the infamous hunt for convicted serial rapist Andrew Luster. He also shares shocking behind-the-scenes stories from his hit reality show, reflects on his troubled childhood, and reveals how faith, family, and love have changed his life.
Plus, Dog discusses his return to bounty hunting, the truth about how real his television show actually was, and why he's still not afraid to face some of America's most dangerous criminals.
It's an unforgettable conversation about crime, redemption, survival, and second chances on this episode of Legally Goff!
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The Untold Story of Mob Wives with Renee & Jennifer Graziano and Jackie Orena10/13/2026 | 1h 30 mins.Mob Wives is back in the building.Brooke sits down with Renee Graziano, Mob Wives creator Jennifer Graziano, and Jackie Orena for an unfiltered conversation about the hit reality series, the real families behind it, and what was happening when the cameras weren’t rolling.
Jennifer reveals how Mob Wives was created, the friendships and feuds behind the original cast, and why the show eventually came to an end. Renee opens up about family loyalty, relationships, and some of the most unforgettable moments from the series, while Jackie shares her own experience growing up with an incarcerated father and grandfather.
Plus, they talk about whether Mob Wives could finally return — and why a new version would have to be just as raw as the original.
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- Lauren Sorrentino joins Brooke Goff to tell her side of one of reality TV’s biggest comeback stories.
Lauren opens up about meeting Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino before Jersey Shore, standing beside him through addiction and recovery, losing her brother to an overdose, Mike’s prison sentence, and the years it took to build the life and family they have today.
She also talks about motherhood, life after Jersey Shore, their work helping families affected by addiction through Archangel Centers, and finding her own identity beyond being known as “The Situation’s wife.”
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About Legally Goff
This is Legally Goff, where we mix law, pop culture, and the occasional chaos of real life. I'm your hostess with the mostest Brooke Goff - lawyer, businesswoman, and professional truth teller. Buckle up, this isn't your grandmas legal podcast.Podcast website
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