Podcasts
Business
Gooaye 股癌
Gooaye 股癌
謝孟恭
Business
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 592
EP592 | 🍀
又開吃了 高報酬、低風險的投資 就是 MAGEASY iPhone 17 系列配件 不做短線操作，只做長久保護 無論市場怎麼震盪，抗『跌』力始終如一 🔥Odyssey Ultra M 終極防摔磁吸支架掛繩手機殼 ✨軍規防摔最高可達 #25英尺，達到極致保護 ✨4 個防摔邊角可以替換成掛耳邊角或尼龍邊角，自由搭配掛、手繩 ✨#360 度旋轉支架，看劇看股必備，支架即 MagSafe 磁圈，無線充電磁吸穩固 ✨附贈的 25mm Fidlock 機能掛繩，一秒獨立拆卸手機，空出雙手打電動 🔥Lenz 藍寶石鏡頭貼 ✨人造藍寶石製成，抗刮力超強 ✨官網註冊會員即享一年保固，保固期間破損即可 #免費更換一次 iPhone17 還沒到，手機配件先準備好 輸入股癌專屬折扣碼【Gooaye】(首字母大寫） 享 #92 折優惠 ❤️🔥 老恭同款手機殼這邊買 👉 https://mgz.link/25p3_i17_gooaye #MAGEASY #iPhone #iPhone17 #iPhone17Pro #iPhoneAir #iPhone17ProMax #iPhonecase #保護殼 股癌傳送門：http://linktr.ee/gooaye -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
--------
50:01
--------
50:01
EP591 | ♟️
他全都要 現在只要下載 Saily APP，在結帳時輸入優惠代碼 [gooaye]，或透過資訊欄專屬連結：https://saily.com/gooaye，購買方案即享有 85 折的專屬優惠。 #SailyeSIM 股癌傳送門： http://linktr.ee/gooaye -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
--------
49:59
--------
49:59
EP590 |
福陽兄沒說錯，他真的吃很飽 本集節目由【NordVPN】贊助 現在至 NordVPN 的 IG、FB 或 LinkedIn 還可以免費收看和知名 IP【Marvel】合作，一起推出的免費電子漫畫。 除此之外，搜尋 https://nordvpn.com/gooaye 或結帳時輸入股癌的專屬優惠碼【gooaye】 購買2年方案＋送四個月 一個月只要一杯咖啡的價格就能取得VPN服務 還有30天試用期，不滿意可隨時取消 #NordVPN 股癌傳送門：https://linktr.ee/gooaye -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
--------
50:01
--------
50:01
EP589 | 🦋
這盤是有多少飢渴的在下面等啊 本集節目由【Roichen】贊助 https://s.add.one/5edf3u 別再用眼睛和脊椎去當賭注了！投資自己，從改善工作環境開始。本集節目由我的老朋友 Roichen 贊助播出，一次為你解決工作時最常見的三大痛點： Roichen 好折燈：雙光源設計，直接消滅陰影 。光線均勻，不再忽明忽暗，就像找到一檔穩定的定存股，讓你的眼睛不再疲勞 。 Roichen 正脊坐墊：就像你的基本面分析師，隨時提醒你坐姿要挺，讓腰背得到支撐，人生不再腰斬。 Roichen 優雅椅：久坐重度使用者的首選。6度傾斜底座設計，讓你的腰臀被完整支撐，坐得正直，就像找到一個穩定的投資標的，放著安心，不會崩盤。 現在點擊資訊欄連結下單，即可享股癌聽眾專屬，52折起優惠，領先大盤先準備好工具。 Roichen愛您52折起優惠：https://s.add.one/5edf3u （品牌限定優惠，請使用 Fb、Line、手機號碼 登入，即可看到專屬優惠價） http://linktr.ee/gooaye -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
--------
49:58
--------
49:58
EP588 | 🐦⬛
好熱 「猛恭你老公」健康投資快報 美國保健品龍頭 iHerb，超過 5 萬種正品，價格實惠、品質頂尖 推薦必買：Doctor’s Best 葉黃素👀、Viactiv 鈣+D 軟咀嚼片，輕鬆強健骨骼💪 iHerb 29歲生日的期間限定優惠： 🎁8/30-9/9輸入優惠碼 「GOOAYE2」享 71 折 🎁9/10-9/24輸入優惠碼 「GOOAYE3」享 78 折 馬上去結帳👉 https://maac.io/4AI5q 折扣碼適用地區：台港澳、東南亞、美國、紐澳、泰國、菲律賓 ※台灣半年內跨境購物 6 次、單筆不超過 NT$2,000 還能享免稅 股癌傳送門：http://linktr.ee/gooaye -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
--------
49:46
--------
49:46
Show more
About Gooaye 股癌
晦澀金融投資知識直白講，重要海內外時事輕鬆談；不管老司機還是菜雞，散戶們都進來取暖，也在這裡找到樂趣。 Facebook | Apple | Spotify | Youtube | Telegram 搜尋：Gooaye 股癌 -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
