The D.C. Circuit hears Al Moumin versus the Republic of Iraq. Al Moumin is a former Iraqi environment minister. She says Iraq stopped paying her pension. She alleges that Nouri al-Maliki, then Iraq's senior vice president, later hired her to provide consulting services from the United States. Instead of a salary, she says, he promised to restore her pension. She says she did the work for more than a year but was never paid. She sued Iraq, which invokes sovereign immunity: a foreign state's general protection from being sued in American courts. The district court dismissed her standalone pension claim but let her consulting claim survive an initial motion to dismiss. That was not a finding that the agreement existed or that Iraq owed her money. Iraq will argue that this was personal political work and that al-Maliki lacked authority to bind the government. Al Moumin will contend it was government consulting covered by the commercial-activity exception to immunity. She will also ask the court to revive her separate pension claim.



Mishkat Al Moumin v. Republic of Iraq (No. 25-7153) — U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, argued October 16, 2026.



Sources:



Argument audio — official D.C. Circuit recording:

https://media.cadc.uscourts.gov/recordings/docs/2026/10/25-7153.mp3



Case, counsel and argument date — official court archive:

https://media.cadc.uscourts.gov/recordings/bydate/2026/10



Background and ruling under review — D.D.C. 22-cv-2267, September 10, 2025 opinion; primary judicial text mirrored by FindLaw, not this appeal outcome:

https://caselaw.findlaw.com/court/us-dis-crt-dis-col/117693895.html



Former environment-minister role — June 9, 2010 House hearing, PDF pages 59 and 65; biographical corroboration only:

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CHRG-111hhrg56887/pdf/CHRG-111hhrg56887.pdf



Foreign sovereign immunity — 28 U.S.C. §1604:

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/28/1604



Commercial-activity exception — 28 U.S.C. §1605(a)(2):

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/28/1605



Limits on pendent appellate review — Swint v. Chambers County Commission, 514 U.S. 35, 50–51 (1995); general law, not this case outcome:

https://www.law.cornell.edu/supct/html/93-1636.ZO.html



D.C. Circuit pendent-review principles — Kilburn, 376 F.3d 1123 (2004), Part V; general law, not this case outcome:

https://law.resource.org/pub/us/case/reporter/F3/376/376.F3d.1123.03-7117.html