American Power is a geopolitical podcast about the forces beneath the headlines, where military strategy, energy markets, and political decision-making collide. Hosted by writer and comedian Nat Towsen alongside military strategist, Chad Scott and an oil and energy expert, Mr.

Global, the show breaks down global events through the systems that shape them. Each episode goes beyond the daily news cycle to examine incentives, history, and unintended consequences. Why do wars become hard to stop once they start? How do oil markets anticipate conflict before governments admit it? And who really pays the price when strategy, economics, and politics intersect?