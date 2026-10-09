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44 episodes
- In this American Power Extra, Matt Randolph proposes a bold idea: a Pan-American Energy Alliance that would connect the energy resources of North, Central and South America to reduce dependence on foreign oil, protect against global energy shocks and strengthen economies across the Western Hemisphere.
From oil and natural gas to nuclear, renewables and critical minerals, Matt explains how regional cooperation could reshape energy security, create jobs and reduce OPEC's influence over American energy prices. But could an alliance this ambitious actually work?
We’re always looking for new opportunities to partner with creators, companies, politicians, and organizations that share our mission. If you’re interested in partnering with us to help reshape the national conversation — get in touch! @wearefindout
- This week on American Power, Nat Towsen, Chad Scott and Matt Randolph are joined by international trade expert Chad Bown to break down Trump’s tariff strategy, America’s growing economic fight with Canada, and why weakening U.S. alliances could ultimately give China an even bigger advantage.
Bown also explains how China gained leverage over critical minerals and global supply chains, why America needs its allies to compete, and how the ongoing energy shock could keep gas, diesel and consumer prices elevated long after the immediate crisis ends.
Check out Chad Bown's book How to Win a Trade War: An Optimistic Guide to an Anxious Global Economy at https://www.chadpbown.com/books/
We’re always looking for new opportunities to partner with creators, companies, politicians, and organizations that share our mission. If you’re interested in partnering with us to help reshape the national conversation — get in touch! @wearefindout
- Russia’s war in Ukraine may be entering a new phase.
After years of grinding offensives and enormous losses, Russia has made little net battlefield progress in 2026. Now, Vladimir Putin appears to be leaning harder into a different strategy: attacking Ukraine’s economy, energy grid, transportation network, logistics, and civilian infrastructure in an effort to make the war too costly to sustain.
In this episode, Chad break's down Russia’s evolving theory of victory, Ukraine’s counter-campaign against Russian refineries and logistics, the growing economic pressure on both countries, and what history tells us about whether strategic bombing can actually force an enemy to give in.
The next phase of this war may be decided as much by economic endurance and logistics as by territory on the battlefield.
We’re always looking for new opportunities to partner with creators, companies, politicians, and organizations that share our mission. If you’re interested in partnering with us to help reshape the national conversation — get in touch! @wearefindout
- This week on American Power, Nat Towsen, Chad Scott and Matt Randolph break down the Trump-Xi summit, the limited agreements that came out of it, and why both countries may be more interested in buying time than resolving their biggest disputes.
Then, the conversation turns to the AI race. Is competition with China becoming an excuse for American tech companies to race ahead without meaningful guardrails? The team examines the national security risks, enormous financial incentives and growing argument that slowing down AI development means letting China win.
We’re always looking for new opportunities to partner with creators, companies, politicians, and organizations that share our mission. If you’re interested in partnering with us to help reshape the national conversation — get in touch! @wearefindout
- One week ago, Matt Randolph, better known as Mr. Global, suffered a massive “widowmaker” heart attack. During emergency treatment, his heart stopped twice, requiring doctors to shock and resuscitate him both times.
Now home and recovering, Matt shares what happened, the warning signs he wishes he hadn’t ignored, and why assuming he was simply “out of shape” nearly cost him his life. He also reflects on what the experience taught him about taking care of himself, being there for his family, and why he wants anyone who feels like something isn’t right to get checked out.
We’re always looking for new opportunities to partner with creators, companies, politicians, and organizations that share our mission. If you’re interested in partnering with us to help reshape the national conversation — get in touch! @wearefindout
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About American Power
American Power is a geopolitical podcast about the forces beneath the headlines, where military strategy, energy markets, and political decision-making collide. Hosted by writer and comedian Nat Towsen alongside military strategist, Chad Scott and an oil and energy expert, Mr. Global, the show breaks down global events through the systems that shape them. Each episode goes beyond the daily news cycle to examine incentives, history, and unintended consequences. Why do wars become hard to stop once they start? How do oil markets anticipate conflict before governments admit it? And who really pays the price when strategy, economics, and politics intersect?Podcast website
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