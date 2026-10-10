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The AI Power Podcast

Gregory C. Allen
GovernmentNews
The AI Power Podcast
Latest episode

17 episodes

  • The AI Power Podcast

    Who Checks the AI Labs? Independent Verification with Andrew Freedman

    10/09/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Andrew Freedman, Co-Founder and CEO of Fathom, returns a year after his last conversation with Gregory C. Allen to explain how independent verification organizations (IVOs) went from Fathom's niche AI policy idea to governing law in two states. They start with Fathom’s published polling on U.S. public opinion on AI and how things have changed since the OpenAI Hugging Face incident. They cover:
    California’s SB 813
    Governor Newsom’s executive order, which pulls the IVO deadline forward to May 2027 and ties IVOs to SB 53
    Connecticut’s five-IVO pilot
    Why the bipartisan FRONTIER Act has a surprisingly high chance of being Congress' big AI bill next year.
     Chapters
    Andrew Freedman returns: what Fathom is and why it isn’t a PAC (00:00 - 02:43)
    The April 2026 poll: vetting, China, and who Americans trust (02:43 - 11:06)
    Focus groups, named CEOs, and the “Armageddon” expert (11:06 - 15:21)
    What an IVO is: Underwriters Laboratories and the Age of Edison (15:21 - 22:43)
    How IVOs work, and why voluntary is turning mandatory (22:43 - 26:27)
    IVOs alongside CAISI and the UK AISI; duty of care and tort law (26:27 - 31:44)
    Who gets to be an IVO, and who audits the auditors (31:44 - 38:29)
    SB 813, Newsom’s executive order, SB 53, and Connecticut’s pilot (38:29 - 47:31)
    Would IVOs have stopped the Hugging Face incident? (47:31 - 52:30)
    Bessent, Sacks, and the liability fight (52:30 - 56:59)
    The FRONTIER Act’s odds and the 60th Senate vote (56:59 - 1:01:28)
  • The AI Power Podcast

    Trump's new AI czar + Nvidia exec caught smuggling chips to China

    10/07/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Gregory Allen and Adam Goodwin break down recent AI policy updates out of the White House – the appointment of Jay Clayton as the new AI czar, and the assembly of a new “Super Intelligence Task Force.” They discuss how the task force’s makeup and the administration’s policy evolution has shifted, but is still hesitant to embrace the kinds of AI safety frontier labs are calling for. Then, Greg and Adam look at a recent FTC investigation of leading U.S. AI labs, as well as action from multiple state attorneys general, to break down how AI liability is perceived and proposals for how to use liability to encourage AI safety efforts. Then, unknown cyber attackers used an open-source agent to break into South Korean banks, smuggled Nvidia chips continue to flow into China, and the D.C. Circuit Court upholds Anthropic’s supply chain risk designation. 

    Chapters:

    00:00 – 12:28: White House unveils a new AI czar and the Super Intelligence Force
    12:28 – 17:36: Re-evaluating the administration’s view of, and role for, AI safety
    17:36 – 34:14: Debates about AI liability and responsibility for AI incidents, and how different levels of government are thinking about it
    34:14 – 42:11: An AI agent breaks into South Korea’s biggest banks
    42:11 – 54:58: Nvidia chip smuggling continues to supply China advanced AI chips, and implications for the U.S.
    54:58 – 1:02:41: D.C. court upholds Anthropic’s supply chain risk designation, and why both parties lost the case
  • The AI Power Podcast

    China reaches Mythos-tier Cyber AI + White House AI Accord + Trump/Xi Debrief

    09/30/2026 | 1h
    Gregory Allen and Jack Conlin recap the modest outcomes of the U.S.–China AI Summit and Trump’s UN General Assembly speech. Then, the White House has secured a voluntary AI safety accord from leading U.S. tech companies committing to a “morally binding” framework called the White House Accord on Super Intelligence. Greg also breaks down Anthropic and the U.S.’ CAISI reports that Z.ai's openly downloadable GLM 5.3 model has reached the Mythos-tier of cyber power and lags the US frontier by only four months in cyber capabilities. Plus, why did OpenAI's decide to withhold GPT-6.1 Astra?

    Chapters:

    00:00 – 14:22: US–China summit recap and reactions
    14:22 – 23:21: White House AI luncheon and voluntary safety framework
    23:21 – 32:13: Unpacking the new AI safety framework
    32:13 – 47:39: GLM5.3 has Mythos-level capabilities, and the new cyber AI landscape
    47:39 – 56:46: How did GLM5.3 attain near-frontier level capabilities?
    56:46 – 59:49: OpenAI withholds release of GPT6.1-Astra
  • The AI Power Podcast

    Previewing U.S.-China (Trump/Xi) Summit for AI

    09/22/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Greg Allen and Jack Conlin preview the upcoming summit between the United States and China and the role AI will play in the meeting. They outline how China enters the summit maintaining access to U.S. compute, pushing for domestic alternatives to U.S. and allied chips and semiconductor equipment, spreading its AI models globally, and continuing to engage in distillation. Then, they go over U.S. intelligence and industry reports of distillation, previews of the summit itself, and Greg offers his prediction on what to realistically expect from the summit.

    Chapters:

    00:00 – 1:00 Introduction
    1:00 – 14:17: Why China might feel good - continued access to American compute
    14:17 – 24:30: Why China might feel good - domestic Chinese chip push
    24:30 – 35:54: Why China might feel good - domestic Chinese SME push 
    35:54 – 38:26: Chinese open models and HUMAIN
    38:26 – 43:31: Chinese concerns - AI-enabled cyber risk
    43:31 – 51:46: Chinese concerns - loss of control
    51:46 – 58:28: How the United States feels heading in
    58:28 – 1:02:57: Detailing US intel reports of Chinese distillation
    1:02:57 – 1:10:23: Breaking down Anthropic’s distillation & AI misuse report
    1:10:23 – 1:18:07: Previewing the summit itself
    1:18:07 –1:27:37: Potential AI Outcomes from Summit
  • The AI Power Podcast

    Emergency Pod! An AI Safety Tipping Point? Amodei calls for an AI slowdown

    09/15/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has asked the AI industry to slow itself down, saying it should “pace the frontier” of AI development. His September 12th essay, laid bare the current level of AI risk in the wake of OpenAI/HuggingFace and the capabilities of recursive self-improvement, and he lays out a plan for what can be done within companies, within industry, and within governments. Gregory Allen and Adam Goodwin cover the essay's proposals, and why Amodei argues pacing makes sense now when the 2023 pause letter did not. They then cover reactions and how Sam Altman says OpenAI will take up part independent evaluators, and Demis Hassabis calls the direction correct. President Trump calls the prospect of AI catastrophe "a hoax," and China's foreign ministry calls the proposal "fear mongering," while Congress continues to debate AI regulation, without much prospect of passing anything until after the midterms.

    Chapters:

    00:00 – 15:37: Setting the stage for understanding Dario’s post
    15:37 – 23:00: Pacing the frontier as an idea, and what to do with the extra time?
    23:00 – 34:16: Focus on operational excellence, alignment, interpretability, testing and evaluation; METR as the current standard
    34:16 – 38:16: What Dario is asking for from government
    38:16 – 43:06: What would (or wouldn’t) international cooperation look like?
    43:06 – 50:43: Keeping China at bay assuming they will not sign on to slow development, and the official Chinese response 
    50:43 – 55:17: Reactions to Amodei’s post from industry
    55:17 – 1:10:28 President Trump and Obama’s reactions to Amodei’s post; David Sacks opposes Amodei’s suggestions
    1:10:28 – 1:19:06: Congressional reactions; calls to regulate not likely to be heeded this session”
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About The AI Power Podcast
Understand everything that's going on in AI Policy and how AI impacts the world. Hosted by Gregory C. Allen.If you work in AI policy — or you're just fascinated by it — this is the podcast for you. Every week, The AI Power Podcast unpacks the developments that actually mattered: AI regulation, safety, economic policy, US–China competition, semiconductor export controls, and national security. Think of it as drinks after work with the smart friend who tells you what's really going on, and what might actually work, in plain English.Plus interview episodes — long-form conversations with the policymakers, builders, executives, and analysts shaping artificial intelligence and the global power competition built around it.
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