Ames in Focus

Ames in Focus
City of Ames, Iowa
The City of Ames podcast that brings you closer to the people and programs that make our community thrive. Get more information about things happening in Ames ...
Government

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Looking Back on 2024 and Ahead to 2025 with Mayor John Haila
    On the inaugural episode of Ames in Focus, Mayor John Haila joins us to look back at his seven years as Ames Mayor, the successes of 2024, and the Ames City Council priorities for 2025. Get more information about Ames at www.CityofAmes.org If you would like to learn more about or apply to be considered for an Ames Board or Commission, go to www.CityofAmes.org/BoardsandCommissions Ames in Focus is a City of Ames podcast.
    --------  
    25:15
  • Ames in Focus Teaser
    Ames in Focus is a new podcast from the City of Ames, Iowa. Each episode will focus on the people, places, and programs that make Ames special. Make sure to like or subscribe to get episodes each week with members of the City of Ames discussing initiatives, programs, and events. Get more information about things happening in Ames at www.CityofAmes.org Ames in Focus is a City of Ames podcast.
    --------  
    0:57

About Ames in Focus

The City of Ames podcast that brings you closer to the people and programs that make our community thrive. Get more information about things happening in Ames at www.CityofAmes.org Ames in Focus is a City of Ames podcast.
