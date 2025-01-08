Looking Back on 2024 and Ahead to 2025 with Mayor John Haila

On the inaugural episode of Ames in Focus, Mayor John Haila joins us to look back at his seven years as Ames Mayor, the successes of 2024, and the Ames City Council priorities for 2025. Get more information about Ames at www.CityofAmes.org If you would like to learn more about or apply to be considered for an Ames Board or Commission, go to www.CityofAmes.org/BoardsandCommissions Ames in Focus is a City of Ames podcast.