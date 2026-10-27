During the Cold War, intelligence agencies discovered that one of the most effective ways to undermine an enemy was to make its leaders question whether their own officers could be trusted. Through fabricated intelligence, false identities, and carefully planted suspicions, deception operations could send counterintelligence investigators searching for spies who might not even exist. One of the most extraordinary examples emerged from the Soviet KGB's hunt for an alleged American mole known as SASHA, a search that became entangled with real betrayals, questionable intelligence, and institutional paranoia. This episode of Spy Craft explores how the fear of an invisible traitor can become nearly as destructive as an actual spy.