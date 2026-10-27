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427 episodes
When France Attacked an Ally: The Rainbow Warrior and the Violation of New Zealand’s Sovereignty10/27/2026 | 4 mins.In July 1985, French intelligence operatives planted explosives aboard Greenpeace’s Rainbow Warrior while it was docked in Auckland, New Zealand, killing photographer Fernando Pereira. The attack was intended to disrupt protests against French nuclear testing in the Pacific, but it triggered an international scandal when investigators traced the operation to France’s intelligence service. This episode examines how a government conducted a lethal clandestine operation inside the territory of a friendly nation. It explores state responsibility, sovereignty, international arbitration, and the limits of intelligence operations conducted in the name of national security.
One Phone, a Thousand Secrets: How Intelligence Agencies Uncover Hidden Networks10/26/2026 | 2 mins.A single smartphone recovered during a covert operation can reveal far more than the identity of its owner. Intelligence analysts use communication metadata, contact patterns, geolocation records, and network analysis to reconstruct clandestine organizations and identify previously unknown connections between operatives. This episode explores how intelligence agencies transform captured digital evidence into actionable intelligence, combining modern digital forensics with traditional human intelligence and counterintelligence techniques. From terrorist networks to foreign intelligence operations, we examine how seemingly insignificant digital traces can expose relationships, reveal operational vulnerabilities, and sometimes unravel an entire clandestine network.
Operation Magician — How Scotland Yard Turned a Diamond Heist into a Surveillance Trap10/25/2026 | 2 mins.Months before an armed gang crashed through London's Millennium Dome, Scotland Yard's Flying Squad was already tracking its preparations. Investigators used surveillance, intelligence gathering, and coordinated observation to understand the criminals' plans without revealing that they were being watched. This episode examines the counter-surveillance challenges, operational secrecy, and intelligence decisions behind Operation Magician. It reveals how patience and information can defeat even the most aggressively planned criminal operation.
The Spy Who Never Existed: How Cold War Intelligence Turned Paranoia Into a Weapon10/16/2026 | 3 mins.During the Cold War, intelligence agencies discovered that one of the most effective ways to undermine an enemy was to make its leaders question whether their own officers could be trusted. Through fabricated intelligence, false identities, and carefully planted suspicions, deception operations could send counterintelligence investigators searching for spies who might not even exist. One of the most extraordinary examples emerged from the Soviet KGB's hunt for an alleged American mole known as SASHA, a search that became entangled with real betrayals, questionable intelligence, and institutional paranoia. This episode of Spy Craft explores how the fear of an invisible traitor can become nearly as destructive as an actual spy.
- Arminius served in the Roman military before organizing a rebellion against Roman control. His knowledge of Roman tactics and his access to Varus helped make a devastating ambush possible. Discover how misplaced trust and compromised intelligence contributed to one of Rome’s worst military defe
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