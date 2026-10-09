Receipts with Catherine Rampell

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
8 episodes
- Catherine Rampell and JVL break down Trump’s escalating war on the Federal Reserve, including his latest attempt to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook and the growing threat to the central bank’s independence. They discuss how Trump’s tariffs and war with Iran are fueling inflation, driving up prices for everything from tomatoes to Texas brisket, and potentially hurting Republicans in key Senate races. Plus, JD Vance struggles to define socialism, the administration’s crackdown on H-1B workers raises questions about anti-immigrant politics, and why both parties may be moving toward a more government-controlled economy.
Read and watch more from Catherine: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/receipts
7: This Scott Bessent Interview Got Weirder by the Minute (Plus: Mateo Kehler) | Receipts10/06/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Catherine Rampell and Sam Stein discuss Scott Bessent’s strange interview, from his “I am the house” bravado and boasts about Melania’s friends to his temper and possible political ambitions. They also react to Trump’s latest pitch for $5,000 checks and his remarkable claim that he knows more about basically everything than anyone.
Then Jasper Hill Farm’s Mateo Kehler joins to explains how Trump’s trade war with Canada wiped out his cheese company’s fastest-growing export market and why policies sold as a lifeline for American dairy farmers are instead driving up costs and squeezing businesses.
- Catherine Rampell and JVL break down the weak jobs report, the impact of immigration and tariffs on the labor market, and the economic challenges facing Trump’s manufacturing agenda. They also discuss Trump’s ideas for dealing with the national debt, including his suggestion that inflation could help pay it off, and what his attacks on the Federal Reserve could mean for America’s borrowing costs.
Plus, they examine why Republican counties are losing population, the country’s declining fertility rate, the economic consequences of an aging population, and Trump’s reported reliance on Grok to kidnap Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro.
- Catherine Rampell and Sam Stein bring the receipts on Trump’s increasingly baffling fight with Canada, his latest promise of $5,000 checks and the ugly polling behind it, and his move to weaken fuel-efficiency standards while gas prices are sky-high. Plus, Sydney Sweeney’s unexpected conversion news.
- Catherine Rampell and JVL break down the latest economic warning signs, from surging Treasury yields and 7% mortgage rates to the fallout from the Iran war and rising energy prices.
They discuss why Scott Bessent’s efforts to push down bond yields are running into broader problems with inflation, government debt and uncertainty over the war. Catherine also explains why Donald Trump’s proposed diesel export ban could backfire by raising prices for gasoline and other petroleum products while disrupting global energy markets.
Plus, they discuss the growing influence of corporate leaders in the Trump administration, the erosion of the rule of law and what economic uncertainty means for long-term business investment. And they debate Jensen Huang’s argument that students may not need to learn basic math in the age of AI—and what gets lost when foundational skills are treated as obsolete.
Bulwark Live Shows: https://www.thebulwark.com/events
More Business News podcasts
- Receipts with Catherine RampellBusiness News, News
- WSJ Minute BriefingBusiness News, News
- WSJ's Take On the WeekBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Bloomberg SurveillanceBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- WSJ Your Money BriefingBusiness News, News
- Wall Street BreakfastBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Creative Entrepreneur: A Podcast For Business Growth and Trending NewsBusiness, Business News, Careers, Documentary, Entrepreneurship, News, Society & Culture
Trending Business News podcasts
About Receipts with Catherine Rampell
On Receipts, Catherine Rampell follows the money, challenges conventional wisdom, and digs into the data behind the biggest economic and political stories of the moment. What’s actually happening? Who’s responsible? And what does it mean for you?Podcast website
Listen to Receipts with Catherine Rampell, WSJ Minute Briefing and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Receipts with Catherine Rampell
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Receipts with Catherine Rampell: Podcasts in Family
- Bulwark TakesNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Illegal News with Sarah LongwellNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Next LevelNews, News Commentary, Politics
- The Bulwark DailyNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Focus Group PodcastNews, Politics, Society & Culture