Receipts with Catherine Rampell

Catherine Rampell and JVL break down the latest economic warning signs, from surging Treasury yields and 7% mortgage rates to the fallout from the Iran war and rising energy prices.

They discuss why Scott Bessent’s efforts to push down bond yields are running into broader problems with inflation, government debt and uncertainty over the war. Catherine also explains why Donald Trump’s proposed diesel export ban could backfire by raising prices for gasoline and other petroleum products while disrupting global energy markets.

Plus, they discuss the growing influence of corporate leaders in the Trump administration, the erosion of the rule of law and what economic uncertainty means for long-term business investment. And they debate Jensen Huang’s argument that students may not need to learn basic math in the age of AI—and what gets lost when foundational skills are treated as obsolete.

Bulwark Live Shows: https://www.thebulwark.com/events