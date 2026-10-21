In 1960, eight-year-old Gloria Kowalewicz was abducted and murdered in Chicago, beginning a homicide investigation that would remain unresolved for more than six decades. In October 2026, investigators announced that modern forensic evidence had identified former Chicago homicide detective Thomas McInerney as their suspect. How do investigators reconstruct a murder when witnesses have died, evidence has aged, and the suspected killer once worked in law enforcement? This episode examines the investigative methods, forensic breakthroughs, and extraordinary challenges of solving a case in which the suspect was once part of the profession responsible for finding killers.