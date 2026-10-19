Mastering Sales and Negotiations

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31 episodes
- Great sales teams still lose opportunities they expected to win, but those losses can offer some of the most valuable lessons.
In this Quick Win episode, we revisit the key takeaways from our conversation with Anna Betts, Head of Business Development & Sales Enablement at JLL.
We'll explore why organisations should examine lost deals as closely as successful ones, how earlier client engagement can improve the chances of success and why sales performance depends on more than technology or CRM systems.
If you want to build a stronger sales culture, this episode offers practical ideas for learning from setbacks and improving future opportunities.
- Welcome back to the Mastering Sales & Negotiations podcast.
Anna Betts joins us this week to share what she has built over 22 years in professional services, including more than 15 years at PwC and her current role as Head of Business Development & Sales Enablement at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL). Drawing on experience across marketing, pursuits and proposals, business development and account management, she explains what stronger sales teams do differently.
A strong team, a well-prepared pitch and an established client relationship do not always lead to a win. Anna examines what can sit behind an unexpected loss and how involving the right expertise can create a more consistent client experience throughout the sales cycle.
We also consider what separates average sales organisations from exceptional ones, from coaching senior sellers and measuring productivity rather than activity to identifying whitespace opportunities and creating a culture of accountability.
As technology and AI continue to reshape professional services, Anna explains why curiosity, agility and a willingness to step outside your comfort zone remain essential for sales professionals and leaders.
- Exhibitions create a rare opportunity to engage prospective customers face-to-face, but many teams fail to make the most of those interactions.
In this Quick Win episode, hosts Rachel Massey and Robin Hoyle revisit some of the key lessons from their conversation with Tracy Shah, exploring what sales teams can do to improve their performance before, during and after an event.
Together, they discuss why preparation matters, how asking the right questions can lead to better conversations, and the role follow-up plays in turning brief interactions into genuine sales opportunities. They also share practical advice on avoiding common stand behaviours that can undermine results.
If you're preparing for an upcoming exhibition or looking to improve the return from events, this episode offers simple actions that can help you generate more value from every conversation.
- Welcome back to the Mastering Sales & Negotiations podcast.
This week, we're joined by Tracy Shah, Joint Managing Director at Venture Marketing Group. Having spent decades working across exhibitions, conferences and events, Tracy has seen first-hand what separates organisations that generate meaningful opportunities from those that simply show up.
In our conversation, we explore why exhibitions remain such a powerful sales channel, despite the growth of digital marketing and AI. Tracy shares common mistakes businesses make before, during and after an event, from poor preparation and passive stand behaviour to weak follow-ups that leave valuable opportunities untapped.
We discuss how the best exhibitors approach events strategically, why effective stand conversations start with understanding a customer's challenges rather than delivering a sales pitch, and how meaningful interactions can create opportunities long after the exhibition doors have closed.
Whether you're exhibiting at a trade show, conference or industry event, this episode offers practical insights into creating better conversations, stronger opportunities and greater return from your investment in face-to-face selling.
- Sales teams are surrounded by data, yet many still struggle to make confident decisions.
In this Quick Win episode, Rachel Massey and Robin Hoyle unpack some of the most practical insights from our conversation with Simon Hefti, exploring why so much sales data fails to drive action and what leaders can do differently.
Together, they discuss how to distinguish meaningful customer signals from background noise, why outdated CRM habits undermine trust in data, and how AI can help identify patterns that support better decision-making. They also explore the vital role coaching plays in turning insights into action, helping sales professionals focus on the behaviours and conversations that really matter.
If your team is collecting more data than ever but seeing little return from it, this episode offers practical advice on where to focus first and how to start turning information into commercial advantage.
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About Mastering Sales and Negotiations
Mastering Sales and Negotiations is a podcast designed for ambitious business professionals where we explore world-renowned methodologies to uncover valuable lessons for sales professionals and learn how you can achieve sustainable behaviour change within your team.Podcast website
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