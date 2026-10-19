Mastering Sales and Negotiations

Welcome back to the Mastering Sales & Negotiations podcast.

Anna Betts joins us this week to share what she has built over 22 years in professional services, including more than 15 years at PwC and her current role as Head of Business Development & Sales Enablement at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL). Drawing on experience across marketing, pursuits and proposals, business development and account management, she explains what stronger sales teams do differently.

A strong team, a well-prepared pitch and an established client relationship do not always lead to a win. Anna examines what can sit behind an unexpected loss and how involving the right expertise can create a more consistent client experience throughout the sales cycle.

We also consider what separates average sales organisations from exceptional ones, from coaching senior sellers and measuring productivity rather than activity to identifying whitespace opportunities and creating a culture of accountability.

As technology and AI continue to reshape professional services, Anna explains why curiosity, agility and a willingness to step outside your comfort zone remain essential for sales professionals and leaders.