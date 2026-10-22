Creating Wealth Real Estate Investing with Jason Hartman

Jason and Michael talk about the current real estate market and presents significant difficulties for short-term speculators, such as flippers and wholesalers, who rely on rapid exits and face severe challenges. In contrast, long-term value investors and dedicated operators who practice patience and maintain appropriate cash reserves are well-positioned to succeed. Elevated mortgage rates and lagging housing supply are creating pent-up rent inflation pressure, which will eventually drive up rental rates across the sector. Investors must prioritize sound fundamentals, utilizing fixed-rate debt and ensuring deals make financial sense from day one rather than betting on market appreciation. Ultimately, treating real estate as a long-term wealth-building strategy rather than a get-rich-quick scheme is the key to enduring market downturns and securing generational wealth. Key Takeaways: 0:00 Quitters 6:23 Buffet and the third partner 11:09 The mindset of an operator 12:28 Funny client metric 14:13 Making deals that make sense from day 1 15:50 MBA throws a curve ball 20:55 Clip of the day: Mind Control https://empoweredinvestor.com/wednesday https://empoweredinvestorpro.com Contact our Investment Counselors today! Get your FREE account today at https://PropertyTracker.com/ Join our FREE Masterclass every second Wednesday of the month https://EmpoweredInvestor.com/Wednesday Check out our properties at https://EmpoweredInvestor.com or https://empoweredinvestormarketplace.com/app/search _______________________________________________________________ Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: http://JasonHartman.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://JasonHartman.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

In this interview, Jason Hartman and Adam Taggart, founder of Thoughtful Money, discuss the current state of the economy, markets, and future technology. Taggart explains that while he is cautiously realistic rather than purely bearish, long-term challenges like soaring national debt, inflationary pressures, and demographic shifts require investors to maintain an eye to defense. They explore the parallels between the dot-com boom and the modern artificial intelligence revolution, noting that while AI represents genuine technological progress, rapid labor displacement could trigger a societal transition crisis. Ultimately, Taggart advises individuals to prepare for market mean reversion, protect their wealth through prudent financial planning, and remember that true prosperity is rooted in health, purpose, and quality relationships. Key Takeaways: 0:00 Greetings from Napa Valley 3:37 Bullish on human potential, bearish on human nature 12:38 Defense 17:19 Things could be different 27:23 George Soros, Reflexivity and the Perpetual rescue mode 32:16 AI and the housing market 38:27 What most Ai really is https://empoweredinvestor.com/wednesday https://empoweredinvestorpro.com Contact our Investment Counselors today! Get your FREE account today at https://PropertyTracker.com/ Join our FREE Masterclass every second Wednesday of the month https://EmpoweredInvestor.com/Wednesday Check out our properties at https://EmpoweredInvestor.com or https://empoweredinvestormarketplace.com/app/search _______________________________________________________________ Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: http://JasonHartman.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://JasonHartman.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

This is Flashback Friday is from episode 998 published laste May 9, 2018. Today's episode starts with an invitation to Jason's Philadelphia Creating Wealth seminar that's coming up soon. He also finishes his talk with Doug about portfolio reviews and making your money actually work for you. Finally Jason talks to Dr. Eric Pichet, Professor & Director of Specialized Masters Program in Wealth Management & Real Estate Management at KEDGE Business School in France, about real estate around the world, as well as the current view of cryptocurrency by governments across the globe. The two discuss how there is no global real estate market, but there are similarities in each of them, why the US home market is so much bigger than other nations, how cryptocurrencies are being received in Europe and whether governments and central banks will be moving to crush them in the near future. Website: www.JasonHartman.com/Events www.EricPichet.fr https://empoweredinvestor.com/wednesday https://empoweredinvestorpro.com Contact our Investment Counselors today! Get your FREE account today at https://PropertyTracker.com/ Join our FREE Masterclass every second Wednesday of the month https://EmpoweredInvestor.com/Wednesday Check out our properties at https://EmpoweredInvestor.com or https://empoweredinvestormarketplace.com/app/search _______________________________________________________________ Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: http://JasonHartman.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://JasonHartman.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

Although predictions of 9% mortgage rates remain speculative, experts Jason and Michael Zuber note that such a drastic increase would severely cripple home construction and halt existing real estate turnover. Despite these challenges, the housing market would be stabilized by a persistent inventory shortage and a lack of distressed owners, since a vast majority of current borrowers secured low rates during the pandemic. For current property owners and investors, high rates actually offer significant advantages by strengthening the rental market, driving up rental income, and encouraging tenants to stay put much longer. Furthermore, buyers who navigate this chaotic economic environment can uncover unique opportunities, including highly motivated sellers and a rise in creative financing options. Ultimately, investors with established portfolios benefit from this scenario, knowing they can purchase assets at compressed builder margins and eventually refinance when interest rates eventually drop. #RealEstate, #MortgageRates, #HousingMarket, #InterestRates, #RentalMarket, #CreativeFinancing, #Homebuilders, #RealEstateInvesting, #PropertyInvestment, #SellerFinancing Key Takeaways: 0:00 Home Builders in trouble 5:13 KB homes chart 7:43 Existing home sales 14:33 Lots of motivated sellers https://empoweredinvestor.com/wednesday https://empoweredinvestorpro.com Contact our Investment Counselors today! Get your FREE account today at https://PropertyTracker.com/ Join our FREE Masterclass every second Wednesday of the month https://EmpoweredInvestor.com/Wednesday Check out our properties at https://EmpoweredInvestor.com or https://empoweredinvestormarketplace.com/app/search _______________________________________________________________ Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: http://JasonHartman.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://JasonHartman.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

Economist Eric Basmagian joins Jason to analyze current economic trends, focusing specifically on the housing market, inflation, and recession risks. He explains that although homebuilder profit margins have compressed and residential construction has slowed, broader macroeconomic indicators—such as rising AI capital spending and a cyclical upturn in manufacturing employment—have kept recession probability remarkably low. Basmagian also addresses the unique dynamics of the modern labor market, noting that while layoffs remain historically rare due to labor shortages, finding new employment has become exceptionally challenging, particularly for younger demographics. Finally, they discuss the long-term productivity impacts of artificial intelligence, suggesting that while the technology will inevitably displace certain workers, the market will eventually reabsorb that labor into areas of new demand. Key Takeaways: 0:00 Bullish, bearish or neutral on the housing market 4:52 Home builders profit margins 13:58 Oh the irony 15:23 KB Homes profit margins 19:38 Cyclical and non-cyclical payrolls 24:13 Tech companies trading with each other 27:44 Ai and unemployment 38:36 Mortgage delinquency rate 41:24 What Eric does 43:18 Do nothing for long periods of time 44:17 Top AI Adopters doubled their productivity https://empoweredinvestor.com/wednesday https://empoweredinvestorpro.com Contact our Investment Counselors today! Get your FREE account today at https://PropertyTracker.com/ Join our FREE Masterclass every second Wednesday of the month https://EmpoweredInvestor.com/Wednesday Check out our properties at https://EmpoweredInvestor.com or https://empoweredinvestormarketplace.com/app/search _______________________________________________________________ Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: http://JasonHartman.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://JasonHartman.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

About Creating Wealth Real Estate Investing with Jason Hartman

About Creating Wealth Real Estate Investing with Jason Hartman

About Creating Wealth Real Estate Investing with Jason Hartman