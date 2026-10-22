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Creating Wealth Real Estate Investing with Jason Hartman
Jason Hartman
Latest episode
2376 episodes
- Economist Eric Basmagian joins Jason to analyze current economic trends, focusing specifically on the housing market, inflation, and recession risks. He explains that although homebuilder profit margins have compressed and residential construction has slowed, broader macroeconomic indicators—such as rising AI capital spending and a cyclical upturn in manufacturing employment—have kept recession probability remarkably low. Basmagian also addresses the unique dynamics of the modern labor market, noting that while layoffs remain historically rare due to labor shortages, finding new employment has become exceptionally challenging, particularly for younger demographics. Finally, they discuss the long-term productivity impacts of artificial intelligence, suggesting that while the technology will inevitably displace certain workers, the market will eventually reabsorb that labor into areas of new demand.
Key Takeaways:
0:00 Bullish, bearish or neutral on the housing market
4:52 Home builders profit margins
13:58 Oh the irony
15:23 KB Homes profit margins
19:38 Cyclical and non-cyclical payrolls
24:13 Tech companies trading with each other
27:44 Ai and unemployment
38:36 Mortgage delinquency rate
41:24 What Eric does
43:18 Do nothing for long periods of time
44:17 Top AI Adopters doubled their productivity
https://empoweredinvestor.com/wednesday
https://empoweredinvestorpro.com
Contact our Investment Counselors today!
Get your FREE account today at https://PropertyTracker.com/
Join our FREE Masterclass every second Wednesday of the month https://EmpoweredInvestor.com/Wednesday
Check out our properties at https://EmpoweredInvestor.com or https://empoweredinvestormarketplace.com/app/search
_______________________________________________________________
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
2484: Navigating High Mortgage Rates and Real Estate Opportunities in the Coming Chaos10/19/2026 | 20 mins.Although predictions of 9% mortgage rates remain speculative, experts Jason and Michael Zuber note that such a drastic increase would severely cripple home construction and halt existing real estate turnover. Despite these challenges, the housing market would be stabilized by a persistent inventory shortage and a lack of distressed owners, since a vast majority of current borrowers secured low rates during the pandemic. For current property owners and investors, high rates actually offer significant advantages by strengthening the rental market, driving up rental income, and encouraging tenants to stay put much longer. Furthermore, buyers who navigate this chaotic economic environment can uncover unique opportunities, including highly motivated sellers and a rise in creative financing options. Ultimately, investors with established portfolios benefit from this scenario, knowing they can purchase assets at compressed builder margins and eventually refinance when interest rates eventually drop.
#RealEstate, #MortgageRates, #HousingMarket, #InterestRates, #RentalMarket, #CreativeFinancing, #Homebuilders, #RealEstateInvesting, #PropertyInvestment, #SellerFinancing
Key Takeaways:
0:00 Home Builders in trouble
5:13 KB homes chart
7:43 Existing home sales
14:33 Lots of motivated sellers
https://empoweredinvestor.com/wednesday
https://empoweredinvestorpro.com
Contact our Investment Counselors today!
Get your FREE account today at https://PropertyTracker.com/
Join our FREE Masterclass every second Wednesday of the month https://EmpoweredInvestor.com/Wednesday
Check out our properties at https://EmpoweredInvestor.com or https://empoweredinvestormarketplace.com/app/search
_______________________________________________________________
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
2483 FBF: Portfolio Reviews, Return on Equity & Global Real Estate with Eric Pichet10/16/2026 | 36 mins.This is Flashback Friday is from episode 998 published laste May 9, 2018.
Today's episode starts with an invitation to Jason's Philadelphia Creating Wealth seminar that's coming up soon. He also finishes his talk with Doug about portfolio reviews and making your money actually work for you.
Finally Jason talks to Dr. Eric Pichet, Professor & Director of Specialized Masters Program in Wealth Management & Real Estate Management at KEDGE Business School in France, about real estate around the world, as well as the current view of cryptocurrency by governments across the globe.
The two discuss how there is no global real estate market, but there are similarities in each of them, why the US home market is so much bigger than other nations, how cryptocurrencies are being received in Europe and whether governments and central banks will be moving to crush them in the near future.
Website:
www.JasonHartman.com/Events
www.EricPichet.fr
https://empoweredinvestor.com/wednesday
https://empoweredinvestorpro.com
Contact our Investment Counselors today!
Get your FREE account today at https://PropertyTracker.com/
Join our FREE Masterclass every second Wednesday of the month https://EmpoweredInvestor.com/Wednesday
Check out our properties at https://EmpoweredInvestor.com or https://empoweredinvestormarketplace.com/app/search
_______________________________________________________________
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
2482: AI Labor Displacement and the K-Shaped Housing Affordability: High-End Housing and the New Economic Divide with Adam Taggart10/14/2026 | 51 mins.In this interview, Jason Hartman and Adam Taggart, founder of Thoughtful Money, discuss the current state of the economy, markets, and future technology. Taggart explains that while he is cautiously realistic rather than purely bearish, long-term challenges like soaring national debt, inflationary pressures, and demographic shifts require investors to maintain an eye to defense. They explore the parallels between the dot-com boom and the modern artificial intelligence revolution, noting that while AI represents genuine technological progress, rapid labor displacement could trigger a societal transition crisis. Ultimately, Taggart advises individuals to prepare for market mean reversion, protect their wealth through prudent financial planning, and remember that true prosperity is rooted in health, purpose, and quality relationships.
Key Takeaways:
0:00 Greetings from Napa Valley
3:37 Bullish on human potential, bearish on human nature
12:38 Defense
17:19 Things could be different
27:23 George Soros, Reflexivity and the Perpetual rescue mode
32:16 AI and the housing market
38:27 What most Ai really is
https://empoweredinvestor.com/wednesday
https://empoweredinvestorpro.com
Contact our Investment Counselors today!
Get your FREE account today at https://PropertyTracker.com/
Join our FREE Masterclass every second Wednesday of the month https://EmpoweredInvestor.com/Wednesday
Check out our properties at https://EmpoweredInvestor.com or https://empoweredinvestormarketplace.com/app/search
_______________________________________________________________
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
- Jason and Michael talk about the current real estate market and presents significant difficulties for short-term speculators, such as flippers and wholesalers, who rely on rapid exits and face severe challenges. In contrast, long-term value investors and dedicated operators who practice patience and maintain appropriate cash reserves are well-positioned to succeed. Elevated mortgage rates and lagging housing supply are creating pent-up rent inflation pressure, which will eventually drive up rental rates across the sector. Investors must prioritize sound fundamentals, utilizing fixed-rate debt and ensuring deals make financial sense from day one rather than betting on market appreciation. Ultimately, treating real estate as a long-term wealth-building strategy rather than a get-rich-quick scheme is the key to enduring market downturns and securing generational wealth.
Key Takeaways:
0:00 Quitters
6:23 Buffet and the third partner
11:09 The mindset of an operator
12:28 Funny client metric
14:13 Making deals that make sense from day 1
15:50 MBA throws a curve ball
20:55 Clip of the day: Mind Control
https://empoweredinvestor.com/wednesday
https://empoweredinvestorpro.com
Contact our Investment Counselors today!
Get your FREE account today at https://PropertyTracker.com/
Join our FREE Masterclass every second Wednesday of the month https://EmpoweredInvestor.com/Wednesday
Check out our properties at https://EmpoweredInvestor.com or https://empoweredinvestormarketplace.com/app/search
_______________________________________________________________
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
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About Creating Wealth Real Estate Investing with Jason Hartman
Become an EMPOWERED INVESTOR. Survive and thrive in today's economy! With over 2,000 episodes in this Monday, Wednesday, Friday podcast, business and investment expert Jason Hartman interviews top-tier guests, bestselling authors and financial experts including; Steve Forbes (Freedom Manifesto), Tomas Sowell (Housing Boom and Bust), Noam Chomsky (Manufacturing Consent), Jenny Craig (Health & Fitness CEO), Jim Cramer (Mad Money), Harvey Mackay (Swim With The Sharks & Get Your Foot in the Door), Todd Akin (Former US Congressman), William D. Cohan ( The Price of Silence, The Last Tycoon, & House of Cards), G. Edward Griffin (The Creature from Jekyll Island), Daniel Pink (National Geographic). Starting with very little, Jason, while still in college at the age of 19, embarked on a career in real estate while brokering properties for clients, he was investing in his own portfolio along the way. Through creativity, persistence and hard work, he soon joined the ranks of the top one-percent of Realtors in the U.S. and in quick succession; earned a number of prestigious industry awards and became a young multi-millionaire. Jason purchased a Southern California real estate brokerage firm which he expanded dramatically and was later acquired by Coldwell Banker. He combined his dedication and business talents to become a successful entrepreneur, public speaker, author, and media personality. Over the years he developed his Complete Solution for Real Estate Investors™ where his innovative firm educates and assists investors in acquiring prudent investments nationwide for their portfolio. Jason's highly sought after educational events, speaking engagements, and his ultra-hot "Creating Wealth Podcast" inspire and empower hundreds of thousands of people in 189 countries worldwide. Additional guests featured on the Creating Wealth podcast include Robert Kiyosaki (RIch Dad Poor Dad), Matthew Quirk (The 500 & The Directive), Eve Wright (Life at the Speed of Passion), John Lawrence Allen (Make Wall Street Pay You Back), Jerry Robinson (Bankruptcy in Our Nation), Peter Zeihan (The Accidental Superpower), David Crowe (National Association of Homebuilders NAHB), Consuelo Mack (PBS - Wealth Track), Sean Haugh (Libertarian Candidate for the US Senate), Scott Paul (Alliance for American Manufacturing), Charles Goyette (Ron Paul's America Show), Chris Martenson (Crash Course), Matt Theriault (Epic Real Estate Investing), Christopher Barnatt (The Future of 3D Printing), Zac Bissonnette (Good Advice From Bad People), Rich Karlgaard (Forbes Magazine). Chris Mayer (Agora Financial), Craig R. Smith (The Great Withdrawal), Po Bronson (The Science of Winning & Losing), Jim Stossel (Why Government Fails), John McAfee (Founder of McAfee Anti-Virus Software) Harry Dent (The Great Depression Ahead), Kevin Armstrong (Bulls, Birdies, Bogeys, and Bears), Nick Bilton (Hatching Twitter), Tom Kreautler (The Money Pit), Doug Brunt (Ghosts of Manhattan), Catherine McBreen (Get Rich, Stay Rich, Pass it On), Les Leopold (How to Make a Million Dollars an Hour), Robert Greene (Mastery, Power, & Seduction), Byron Dorgan (Gridlock), Dennis Miller (Retirement Reboot), George Gilder (Knowledge & Power), Jed Kolko (Tulia), Dr. Judith Wright (The Soft Addiction Solution), Richard Duncan (The New Depression), Dave Krieger (Clouded Titles), Bill Ayers (Confessions of an American Dissident), Dr. H. Woody Block (American Gridlock), Steven Kotler (Abundance), Laurence Kotlikoff (The Clash of Generations), Greg Farrell (Crash of the Titans), Shaun Rein (The End of Cheap China), Ken Gronbach (The Age Curve), Amity Shlaes (The Forgotten Man), Roger Lowenstein (The End of Wall Street), Jay Elliot (The Steve Jobs Way), Richard Duncan (The Dollar Crisis & The Corruption of Capitalism), Robert Wiedemer (Aftershock), and Steve Slaunwhite (The Wealthy Freelancer). A trademark feature of Hartman Media podcasts are our 'Tenth Episodes' where alternative topics of interest are explored every tenth episode. This provides a diverse mix of programming exploring issues and influential authors like John Gray (Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus), Dan Millman (Way of the Peaceful Warrior), Dr. Denis Waitley (The Psychology of Winning, The Seeds of Greatness), Lori Ann LaRocco (Opportunity Knocking), Mark Divine (Seal Fit: Way of the SEAL), Dr. Jill Ammon-Wexler (The Power of Belief), Dr. Kelly McGonigal (The Willpower Instinct), Doug Conant (Touch Points), Jared Diamond (The World Until Yesterday), Dr. Bob Wright (The Science of Spectacular Living), Jack Canfield (Chicken Soup for the Successful Soul), Sonia Arrison (The Coming Age of Longevity), Dr. David Rock (Your Brain at Work), Gay Hendricks (Relationship Enhancement), Hannah Holmes (Quirk), Dr. Gary Chapman (The Five Love Languages), David Farrow (Millionaire Memory), and David Allen (Getting Things Done), Topics explored at depth on Creating Wealth include investing, income properties, property investing, investment strategies, loan modifications, market predictions, mortgage modifications, online marketing, real estate, rental property investing, subprime mortgage crisis, 401K, retirement, Alibaba.com, alternative currencies, alternative energy, ROI, cash flow, American economy, appreciation, arbitrage, Arkansas housing market, artificial intelligence, asset allocation, Atlanta Georgia, income property investing, attorneys, Australian mining, Austin real estate, baby boom generation, baby boomers, banking, bank loans, bankruptcies, Belize, Ben Bernanke, billionaires, bonds, book reviews, boom bust cycles, Boston, brand management, branding, Brookings Institution, Breton Woods, BP, British Petroleum, bubble markets, building wealth, business cycles, business psychology, business travelers, California, California Department of Insurance, CDI, California real estate, capital gains tax, Case-Shiller, Casey Research, cash flow, central banks, certificates of deposit, Chicago, Chicago real estate, China, college tuition, Colorado, commercial investing, commodities, commodity pricing, compound interest, conversions, CPI, Consumer Price Index, Dallas, dark pools, debt ceiling, debt crisis, debt-financed spending, deflation, Detroit, Detroit real estate, digital money, distressed properties, down payment, email marketing, estate tax, high cash flow, home equity, home financing, Indiana, Indianapolis, interest rates, jobless recovery, Kansas City, leverage, libertarian, Little Rock, maintenance warranty, management fees, Manhattan, marketing, Memphis, Miami, Michigan, mircopreneur, middle class, millennials, millionaire, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, MLS, mobile banking, monetary policy, money market fund, negative equity, new home construction, New Orleans, New York, New York City, North Carolina, Ohio, oil, oil prediction, overpriced markets, packaged commodities, passive income, passive investor, payroll tax, pension, pension funds, pension plans, Platinum Properties, positive cash-flow, price stability, price of gold, price volatility, private money lending, pro forma, property appraisal, property value, real estate arbitrage, real estate tax, rent, rental, renovated homes, rental homes, rental income, rental insurance, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, single-family homes, social marketing, social media, Swiss Franc, Swiss National Bank, Tampa, tax, tax laws, tax bracket, tax lien, taxes, tenant, tenant eviction, Tennessee, Texas, treasury reports, unemployment, unfriendly markets, US housing market, venture capital, volatility, Warren Buffet, Washington, wealth management, whistleblowers, world economy, Zero Hedge. Additional topics explored on the Creating Wealth podcast include Bitcoin, digital currencies, corporate tax inversions, crowdfunding, inflation, the Federal Reserve, student loan debt, monetary policy, economic challenges facing generation Y, solar energy, 3D printing, medical technology, US dollar, currency exchange, plunging bond rates, personal and commercial bankruptcy, the cost of a college education, digital banking, the American dream, capital gains taxes, asset protection, gold and silver, commodities markets, precious metals, investing tips, structural and personal unemployment, bank regulations, regulatory reform, emerging markets, shadow banking, social media, derivatives, mobile commerce, government regulation, housing market, identity theft, cyber currencies, mortgage lenders, investment properties, VA loans, gold standard, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, online auctions, landlord tenant conflicts, tax lien investing, tax law, retirement, contract law, stagflation, home loans, real estate scams, renters, reverse mortgages, foreclosures, euro, European Union, ECB, European Central Bank, the US housing market, micro lending, online security, cyber security, online banking, digital banking, outsourcing, online shopping, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, JP Morgan, short sales, austerity, forex, monetary systems, budget surplus, budget deficits, tax cuts, solar energy, consumer debt, consumer price index, property investing, high frequency trading, interest rates, college tuition, cashless societies, credit card debt, credit monitoring, credit ratings, currency trading, refinancing, federal stimulus, financial independence, financial planning, financial literacy, economic growth, economic development, Wall Street, IPO, IRS, Internal Revenue Service, IMF, International Monetary Fund, mobile banking, Elliot Wave theory, free trade, underwater homeowners, foreign investing, oil prices, entrepreneurship, Equifax, federal budget, Keynes, Keynesian, fiat currency, financial scams, global economy, gold standard, income tax, and foreign investment. 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