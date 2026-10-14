Start your journey to financial independence. Learn how you can be an Empowered Investor today! Get your tickets to https://empoweredinvestorlive.com/ now! Jason and Edward Dowd discuss the book "Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths" and its focus on the increase in all-cause mortality during the pandemic, as well as the group life insurance policies provided to employees at fortune 500 companies and mid-sized companies. They also discussed the significant increase in excess mortality rates among the insured population, particularly in the age group of 5 to 44, and the potential link between vaccine mandates and the forced vaccination of employed individuals. The conversation also touched on the economic impact of the influx of immigrants, the potential for a recession in the US, and the deflationary effects of tariffs. Follow Edward on X.com https://x.com/DowdEdward https://phinancetechnologies.com/ #EdwardDowd #CauseUnknown #EpidemicOfSuddenDeaths #AllCauseMortality #ExcessMortality #VaccineInjuries #MRNAShot #VaccineAdverseEvents #DisabilityData #GroupLifeInsurance #MillennialMortality #SuddenDeaths #EconomicOutlook #RecessionForecast #IllegalImmigrationImpact #GovernmentSpending #DeficitSpending #Tariffs #DeflationaryTariffs #FederalReserve #InterestRates #Deregulation #TrumpEconomy #BidenEconomy #RFKJr #VaccineImmunity #PublicHealth #MacroEconomics Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: http://JasonHartman.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://JasonHartman.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

Start your journey to financial independence. Learn how you can be an Empowered Investor today! Get your tickets to https://empoweredinvestorlive.com/ now David Morgan discusses the precarious state of the U.S. economy, arguing that a recession is inevitable due to insurmountable national debt and rising interest costs. He suggests that the government may eventually collateralize federal land or transition to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) to manage this fiscal crisis, which could threaten individual financial freedom. To protect wealth, Morgan emphasizes the importance of owning hard assets—specifically silver—due to its critical role in technology and projected supply shortages. He asserts that while inflation is significantly higher than official reports claim, investors can thrive by aligning with inflationary trends and holding commodities with intrinsic value. Ultimately, the conversation highlights the need for financial independence through informed investing in a shifting global monetary landscape. https://silversunrise.tv/ https://www.themorganreport.com/ #Silver #Inflation #NationalDebt #CBDC #FederalReserve #EconomicReset #HardAssets #FinancialFreedom #SoundMoney #SilverGuru Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: http://JasonHartman.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://JasonHartman.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

Start your journey to financial independence. Learn how you can be an Empowered Investor today! Get your tickets to https://empoweredinvestorlive.com/ now! Jason welcomes, financial expert Barry James Dyke as he discusses his research into the systematic corruption and "rent-seeking" behaviors of Wall Street institutions. He highlights how major asset managers like BlackRock and Goldman Sachs prioritize their own profits and bonuses through high fees and taxpayer-funded bailouts, even when their clients suffer significant losses. Dyke critiques modern financial vehicles like 401(k)s and ESG investing, labeling them as deceptive marketing tools that lack transparency and genuine security for the middle class. To combat this "organized crime," he advocates for personal financial discipline, the use of specialized insurance products for capital growth, and the shift toward becoming a direct owner of assets. Ultimately, the conversation serves as a warning against a debt-based system designed to transfer wealth from the public to a small group of financial elites. Key Takeaways: 0:00 Bullies of Wall Street and 'rent seeking' and 'regulatory capture' 8:02 What can people do about this 10:26 Blackrock 16:26 Lou Dobbs and how everything has become a scam 23:02 Action plan #PiratesOfManhattan #WallStreetCorruption #RentSeeking #BlackRock #PrivateCredit #CarriedInterest #CronyCapitalism #WealthBuilding #CapitalFormation #WallStreetBullies _______________________________________________________________ Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: http://JasonHartman.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://JasonHartman.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

Jason Hartman discusses the enduring stability of income property as a premier asset class. He highlights updates to his Property Tracker software, which now integrates real-time inflation data and calculates suggested cash reserves to help investors manage risk. He critiques the reliability of official CPI figures, arguing that higher actual inflation creates significant wealth through inflation-induced debt destruction. Jason also shares a personal anecdote about shutting down his Bitcoin miners due to unprofitability, using the story to warn against over-diversification in unproven assets. He then welcomes Lawrence Yun, the Chief Economist for the National Association of Realtors, as he provides a comprehensive update on the current state of the U.S. housing market. Yun highlights a significant "slump" in home sales volume over the last four years, even as property prices remain at record highs due to an estimated shortage of four million homes. The discussion covers how high mortgage rates and tax policies like capital gains are freezing inventory by discouraging homeowners from moving. Despite these challenges, Yun remains optimistic, citing strong job growth and potential interest rate cuts driven by future technological productivity as catalysts for a multi-year market recovery. He concludes th at the market is finally turning a corner, with pent-up demand likely to drive increased activity through 2026. PropertyTracker.com http://empoweredinvestor.com/ _______________________________________________________________ Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: http://JasonHartman.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://JasonHartman.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

Rick Sharga, founder of CJ Patrick Company, discusses current housing market conditions and economic trends. Rick explains that despite mortgage rates tripling since the pandemic, the housing market has shown resilience with 49 consecutive months of year-over-year price increases, though sales volume remains down for three years. He noted that while affordability remains a challenge with a $40,000 wage gap for median-income buyers, recent data shows pending sales and mortgage purchase applications running ahead of last year, suggesting pent-up demand may soon drive market recovery. Rick highlighted that inflation concerns stem largely from energy price increases following the Iran conflict, and emphasized that wage growth continues to outpace home price growth, making affordability slightly better. He also discussed how builders currently face a 10-month supply of new homes while existing home inventory remains tight, creating opportunities for investors in both markets. https://empoweredinvestor.com/Ai Reach out to our Investment Counselors 1-800- HARTMAN Ext. 2 PropertyTracker.com https://cjpatrick.com _______________________________________________________________ Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://empoweredinvestor.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: https://empoweredinvestor.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: https://empoweredinvestor.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://empoweredinvestor.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://empoweredinvestor.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

About American Monetary Association

About American Monetary Association

About American Monetary Association