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484 episodes
506: The Delisting Dilemma and the $500,000 Equity Trap: Why Homeowners Refuse to Sell with Rick Sharga07/24/2026 | 49 mins.Rick Sharga, founder of CJ Patrick Company, discusses current housing market conditions and economic trends. Rick explains that despite mortgage rates tripling since the pandemic, the housing market has shown resilience with 49 consecutive months of year-over-year price increases, though sales volume remains down for three years. He noted that while affordability remains a challenge with a $40,000 wage gap for median-income buyers, recent data shows pending sales and mortgage purchase applications running ahead of last year, suggesting pent-up demand may soon drive market recovery. Rick highlighted that inflation concerns stem largely from energy price increases following the Iran conflict, and emphasized that wage growth continues to outpace home price growth, making affordability slightly better. He also discussed how builders currently face a 10-month supply of new homes while existing home inventory remains tight, creating opportunities for investors in both markets.
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Reach out to our Investment Counselors 1-800- HARTMAN Ext. 2
PropertyTracker.com
https://cjpatrick.com
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505: The Job Market and a Housing Shortage of 4 Million | NAR Chief Economist, Lawrence Yun06/24/2026 | 1hJason Hartman discusses the enduring stability of income property as a premier asset class. He highlights updates to his Property Tracker software, which now integrates real-time inflation data and calculates suggested cash reserves to help investors manage risk. He critiques the reliability of official CPI figures, arguing that higher actual inflation creates significant wealth through inflation-induced debt destruction. Jason also shares a personal anecdote about shutting down his Bitcoin miners due to unprofitability, using the story to warn against over-diversification in unproven assets.
He then welcomes Lawrence Yun, the Chief Economist for the National Association of Realtors, as he provides a comprehensive update on the current state of the U.S. housing market. Yun highlights a significant "slump" in home sales volume over the last four years, even as property prices remain at record highs due to an estimated shortage of four million homes. The discussion covers how high mortgage rates and tax policies like capital gains are freezing inventory by discouraging homeowners from moving. Despite these challenges, Yun remains optimistic, citing strong job growth and potential interest rate cuts driven by future technological productivity as catalysts for a multi-year market recovery. He concludes th at the market is finally turning a corner, with pent-up demand likely to drive increased activity through 2026.
PropertyTracker.com
http://empoweredinvestor.com/
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Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
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CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
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Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
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- Start your journey to financial independence. Learn how you can be an Empowered Investor today! Get your tickets to https://empoweredinvestorlive.com/ now!
Jason welcomes, financial expert Barry James Dyke as he discusses his research into the systematic corruption and "rent-seeking" behaviors of Wall Street institutions. He highlights how major asset managers like BlackRock and Goldman Sachs prioritize their own profits and bonuses through high fees and taxpayer-funded bailouts, even when their clients suffer significant losses. Dyke critiques modern financial vehicles like 401(k)s and ESG investing, labeling them as deceptive marketing tools that lack transparency and genuine security for the middle class. To combat this "organized crime," he advocates for personal financial discipline, the use of specialized insurance products for capital growth, and the shift toward becoming a direct owner of assets. Ultimately, the conversation serves as a warning against a debt-based system designed to transfer wealth from the public to a small group of financial elites.
Key Takeaways:
0:00 Bullies of Wall Street and 'rent seeking' and 'regulatory capture'
8:02 What can people do about this
10:26 Blackrock
16:26 Lou Dobbs and how everything has become a scam
23:02 Action plan
#PiratesOfManhattan #WallStreetCorruption #RentSeeking #BlackRock #PrivateCredit #CarriedInterest #CronyCapitalism #WealthBuilding #CapitalFormation #WallStreetBullies
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Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
503: Orwellian Finance: Why Stable Coins and CBDCs are the New Tools of State Control04/24/2026 | 35 mins.Start your journey to financial independence. Learn how you can be an Empowered Investor today! Get your tickets to https://empoweredinvestorlive.com/ now
David Morgan discusses the precarious state of the U.S. economy, arguing that a recession is inevitable due to insurmountable national debt and rising interest costs. He suggests that the government may eventually collateralize federal land or transition to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) to manage this fiscal crisis, which could threaten individual financial freedom. To protect wealth, Morgan emphasizes the importance of owning hard assets—specifically silver—due to its critical role in technology and projected supply shortages. He asserts that while inflation is significantly higher than official reports claim, investors can thrive by aligning with inflationary trends and holding commodities with intrinsic value. Ultimately, the conversation highlights the need for financial independence through informed investing in a shifting global monetary landscape.
https://silversunrise.tv/
https://www.themorganreport.com/
#Silver #Inflation #NationalDebt #CBDC #FederalReserve #EconomicReset #HardAssets #FinancialFreedom #SoundMoney #SilverGuru
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
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Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
- Start your journey to financial independence. Learn how you can be an Empowered Investor today! Get your tickets to https://empoweredinvestorlive.com/ now!
Jason and Edward Dowd discuss the book "Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths" and its focus on the increase in all-cause mortality during the pandemic, as well as the group life insurance policies provided to employees at fortune 500 companies and mid-sized companies. They also discussed the significant increase in excess mortality rates among the insured population, particularly in the age group of 5 to 44, and the potential link between vaccine mandates and the forced vaccination of employed individuals. The conversation also touched on the economic impact of the influx of immigrants, the potential for a recession in the US, and the deflationary effects of tariffs.
Follow Edward on X.com https://x.com/DowdEdward
https://phinancetechnologies.com/
#EdwardDowd #CauseUnknown #EpidemicOfSuddenDeaths #AllCauseMortality #ExcessMortality #VaccineInjuries #MRNAShot #VaccineAdverseEvents #DisabilityData #GroupLifeInsurance #MillennialMortality #SuddenDeaths #EconomicOutlook #RecessionForecast #IllegalImmigrationImpact #GovernmentSpending #DeficitSpending #Tariffs #DeflationaryTariffs #FederalReserve #InterestRates #Deregulation #TrumpEconomy #BidenEconomy #RFKJr #VaccineImmunity #PublicHealth #MacroEconomics
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
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About American Monetary Association
The American Monetary Association is a non-profit venture funded by The Jason Hartman Foundation that is dedicated to educating people about the practical effects of monetary policy and government actions on inflation, deflation and freedom. Our goal is to help people prosper in the midst of uncertain economic times. The American Monetary Association believes that a new and innovative understanding of wealth, value, business and investment is necessary to thrive in the new reality of big government, big deficits and monetary destruction. Host, Jason Hartman, interviews top-tier guests, bestselling authors and financial experts including; Robert Kiyosaki (Rich Dad), Harry Dent (The Great Depression Ahead), Peter Schiff (Crash Proof), William Cohan (House of Cards), Ellen Brown (Web of Debt), Thomas Woods (Meltdown), Gerald Celente (Trends Journal), G. Edward Griffin (The Creature from Jekyll Island), Chris Mayer (Capital & Crisis), Chris Martenson (The Crash Course), Robert Prechter (Elliott Wave), Pat Buchanan (Presidential Candidate), Eric Tyson (Investing for Dummies), Addison Wiggin & Bill Bonner (Agora – The Daily Reckoning), Catherine Austin Fitts (Solari), Thomas Sowell (The Hoover Institution), Marc Chandler (Making Sense of the Dollar), Gillian Tett (Fool's Gold & The Financial Times), Howard Ruff (Prosper In The Coming Bad Years), Larry Parks (Gold Wars & FAME), James West (Crime of the Century), Les Leopold (The Looting of America), Robert Wiedemer (Aftershock), Bill Whittle (Rich Man Poor Man), Les Leopold (The Looting of America), Robert R. Prechter (Elliot Wave Theory), Lowell Ponte (The Great Withdrawal), Jack Gerard (American Petroleum Institute), Jeffrey Hirsch (Stock Trader's Almanac), Jim Bruce (Money For Nothing: Inside the Federal Reserve), Kevin Armstrong (Bulls, Birdies, Bogies, and Bears), Laurence Kotlikoff (The Clash of Generations), Shaun Rein (The End of Cheap China), A trademark feature of Hartman Media podcasts are our 'Tenth Episodes' where alternative topics of interest are explored every tenth episode. This provides a diverse mix of programming exploring issues and influential authors like Hannah Holmes (What Is Your Personality Type), Dr. Gary Chapman (The Five Love Languages), Christine Hassler (Manage Your Expectations), Sam Carpenter (Work the System), Chuck Gallagher (Second Chances), John J. Murphy (Zentrepreneur), and Robert Greene (Mastery). Topics explored at depth by the American Monetary Association include Bitcoin, digital currencies, investing, corporate tax inversions, crowdfunding, inflation, the Federal Reserve, student loan debt, monetary policy, economic challenges facing generation Y, solar energy, 3D printing, medical technology, US dollar, currency exchange, plunging bond rates, personal and commercial bankruptcy, the cost of a college education, digital banking, the American dream, capital gains taxes, asset protection, gold and silver, commodities markets, precious metals, investing tips, structural and personal unemployment, bank regulations, regulatory reform, emerging markets, shadow banking, social media, derivatives, mobile commerce, government regulation, housing market, identity theft, cyber currencies, mortgage lenders, investment properties, VA loans, gold standard, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, online auctions, landlord tenant conflicts, tax lien investing, tax law, retirement, contract law, stagflation, home loans, real estate scams, renters, reverse mortgages, foreclosures, euro, European Union, ECB, European Central Bank, the US housing market, micro lending, online security, cyber security, online banking, digital banking, outsourcing, online shopping, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, JP Morgan, short sales, austerity, forex, monetary systems, budget surplus, budget deficits, tax cuts, solar energy, consumer debt, consumer price index, property investing, high frequency trading, interest rates, college tuition, cashless societies, credit card debt, credit monitoring, credit ratings, currency trading, refinancing, federal stimulus, financial independence, financial planning, financial literacy, economic growth, economic development, Wall Street, IPO, IRS, Internal Revenue Service, IMF, International Monetary Fund, mobile banking, Elliot Wave Theory, free trade, underwater homeowners, foreign investing, oil prices, entrepreneurship, Equifax, federal budget, Keynes, Keynesian, fiat currency, financial scams, global economy, gold standard, income tax, and foreign investment.Podcast website
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