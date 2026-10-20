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In this interview from the One Rental at a Time conference, Jason Hartman discusses the current state of real estate investing with host Matt Zuber. Jason characterizes the recent market as uneventful and stagnant, emphasizing that true success requires investor patience and the ability to look past simple cash flow. He explains that much of a property's value is hidden "below the surface" in tax benefits and inflation-induced debt destruction. The conversation also covers the importance of financial literacy, with Jason urging investors to use mathematical analysis rather than emotion to guide their decisions. Finally, he shares a personal shift toward the "Die with Zero" philosophy, suggesting that seasoned investors should eventually focus on creating meaningful memories rather than just accumulating more wealth.

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