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125 episodes
- In this podcast episode, Michael Zuber and his guest Jason Hartman critique the claims made by online personality Melody Wright regarding widespread mortgage fraud. They argue that modern regulatory safeguards, such as the Dodd-Frank Act, have replaced the loose lending standards that preceded the 2008 financial crisis. The hosts emphasize that appraisal management companies and lender-led selections prevent the kind of collusion and price manipulation being alleged. They characterize these fraudulent theories as unrealistic "doomer" narratives designed to generate clicks rather than reflect the actual mechanics of the housing market. Ultimately, the discussion highlights that the checks and balances and high transaction costs in real estate make such criminal conspiracies nearly impossible to execute on a large scale.
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Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
125: When Pain Brings Opportunity | The Hawkish Fed: Interest Rates and the Real Estate Market05/16/2026 | 20 mins.Michael Zuber and Jason analyze the potential impact of Fed Chair Kevin Warsh on the economy, specifically regarding his hawkish stance on inflation. While some fear his policies might mirror the aggressive interest rate hikes of the 1980s, they argue that residential real estate remains a resilient asset class that can withstand higher borrowing costs. Conversely, they warn of a looming crisis in commercial and multifamily real estate, where maturing debt and rising rates are likely to trigger significant defaults. Amidst this volatility, they emphasizes the opportunity for strategic buyers to acquire distressed assets from failing syndications. Ultimately, they advocate for direct ownership of single-family homes as the most reliable path to wealth, urging investors to maintain personal control rather than relying on third-party fund managers.
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http://empoweredinvestor.com/
_______________________________________________________________
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://empoweredinvestor.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: https://empoweredinvestor.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
https://empoweredinvestor.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://empoweredinvestor.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://empoweredinvestor.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
- Jason Hartman is a guest at the One Rental At A Time conference. He discusses the current state of the housing market and effective wealth-building strategies for the coming years. He characterizes the recent market as boring and muted, emphasizing that true success now requires the patience of an elite operator rather than chasing rapid appreciation. Hartman highlights the importance of understanding investment math, noting that significant returns often come from "hidden" factors like tax benefits and debt destruction rather than simple cash flow. He also explores the geopolitical advantages of investing in the United States compared to the economic challenges facing Europe and China. Finally, Hartman shares personal reflections on the "Die with Zero" philosophy, encouraging established investors to prioritize memory dividends and purposeful legacy over the endless accumulation of capital.
Key Takeaways:
0:00 Comparing 2024 to 2025
4:34 What got easier
9:32 Liquidity issues
11:44 A change in strategies
15:02 Doing more this year
21:50 The One thing to do in 2026
_______________________________________________________________
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
- Start your journey to financial independence. Learn how you can be an Empowered Investor today! Get your tickets to https://empoweredinvestorlive.com/ now!
In this interview from the One Rental at a Time conference, Jason Hartman discusses the current state of real estate investing with host Matt Zuber. Jason characterizes the recent market as uneventful and stagnant, emphasizing that true success requires investor patience and the ability to look past simple cash flow. He explains that much of a property's value is hidden "below the surface" in tax benefits and inflation-induced debt destruction. The conversation also covers the importance of financial literacy, with Jason urging investors to use mathematical analysis rather than emotion to guide their decisions. Finally, he shares a personal shift toward the "Die with Zero" philosophy, suggesting that seasoned investors should eventually focus on creating meaningful memories rather than just accumulating more wealth.
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#RealEstateInvesting #MarketMath #IcebergEffect #InflationInducedDebtDestruction #EliteOperator #InterestRates #FedPolicy #TaxBenefits #AssetAcquisition #CreditAvailability #DieWithZero #InvestorPsychology #WealthTransfer #USRealEstate #EuropeanEconomy #MultiDimensionalAsset #GenerationalWealth #LawOfLargeNumbers #LongTermPatience #PropertyTracker
_______________________________________________________________
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
- Jason and Michael identify health, mobility, and relationships as three vital assets that hold more value than financial wealth. They emphasize that while money acts as a magnifier of existing habits, it cannot compensate for a body that has been neglected or injured through high-stress lifestyles or extreme physical activities. Drawing parallels to investing strategies, they advocate for consistent, low-risk discipline over "home run" efforts that often lead to physical or financial setbacks. The conversation also explores the value of social networks, suggesting that maintaining a broad range of "weak ties" can provide more practical opportunities than relying solely on a small circle of deep friendships. Ultimately, they conclude that individuals should prioritize their well-being early in life, as recovering one's physical and social vitality becomes significantly more difficult with age.
#MobilityMatters #Relationships #Investing #WealthBuilding #HealthyHabits #PhysicalFitness #Networking #WeakTies #MetcalfesLaw #Mastermind #SuccessMindset #StayMobile #LifeBalance #PersonalGrowth #JasonHartman #WealthAdvice #InjuryPrevention #ActiveLifestyle #HolisticWealth #BeyondMoney #SocialCapital #NetworkEffect #PatienceInInvesting #SlowAndSteady #LongTermWealth #Wellness #HealthyAging #communitybuilding Key Takeaways:
https://onerentalatatime.com/
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
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About Jason Hartman In the Hot Seat
Jason Hartman, from JasonHartman.com, has been podcasting for over a decade. During this time he's been interviewed hundreds of times. Listen in to hear a side of Jason you don't usually get to hear, the side where HE is the guest and HE is the one being grilled.Podcast website
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