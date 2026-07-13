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Social Work to Wealth Podcast
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Social Work to Wealth Podcast

Taylor & Faith
BusinessCareers
Social Work to Wealth Podcast
Latest episode

44 episodes

  • Social Work to Wealth Podcast

    44. Salary Series: Making $75k as a School Social Worker with Lillie, LCSW

    07/06/2026 | 48 mins.
    Welcome to our Salary Series, where we bring social workers on to specifically give us all the tea about their income. Salary transparency matters because it gives us real data to advocate for ourselves and each other.
    In this episode, I talked with Lillie, a school social worker in Florida. Lillie shares her path into school social work, which started with a few years working as an investigator on death row cases before she went back for her MSW.
    We get into what her job actually looks like day to day, how she's negotiated her way from a $65,000 starting offer to $75,000 today, and the mindset shift that's helped her ask for more. I also pull from our salary database of over 1,500 social worker submissions to talk about what some school social workers are actually making by region, degree, and years of experience.
    Resources mentioned:
    Follow Lillie on Instagram
    1,600+ Social Work Salary List

    Connect with us!
    Social Work to Wealth Newsletter — a newsletter for the social worker wanting to level up their career and money.
    Find Social Work to Wealth on: TikTok, Instagram, & YouTube.

    Disclaimer: The information presented in this podcast & on any affiliated platforms is for educational, informational, & entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as legal, financial, or professional advice. Consuming this content does not create an attorney-client relationship. If you need legal advice pertaining to your particular situation, consult one-on-one with an attorney.
  • Social Work to Wealth Podcast

    43. How to Network Your Way Into a Non-Clinical Social Work Career with Niteesa Brooks, MS, PMP

    06/22/2026 | 58 mins.
    In this episode, I chat with Niteesa Brooks, MSW, a program manager who took her social work degree into health tech, pharmaceutical research, and financial technology. Niteesa graduated from Columbia University in 2018 and has spent her career building out programs and processes at the intersection of healthcare and technology.
    Niteesa gets specific about how she navigated the job search, how she networked her way into roles, and why she stopped marketing herself as a social worker and started marketing herself as someone who "solves problems". This is a great episode for those who are interested in practicing social work in a non-clinical setting, but are not sure how to get started down that path.
    We chat about:
    How Niteesa went from wanting to be a sports psychologist to working in health tech and pharmaceutical research
    What program management actually is and how social work skills translate directly into it
    Why she didn't market herself as a social worker on her resume and what she did instead
    How to use LinkedIn to find social workers working in non-clinical spaces and learn from their career paths
    What she witnessed while working inside pharmaceutical research

    Resources mentioned:
    270+ Job Titles for Social Workers PDF

    Connect with us!
    Social Work to Wealth Newsletter — a newsletter for the social worker wanting to level up their career and money.
    Find Social Work to Wealth on: TikTok, Instagram, & YouTube.

    Disclaimer: The information presented in this podcast & on any affiliated platforms is for educational, informational, & entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as legal, financial, or professional advice. Consuming this content does not create an attorney-client relationship. If you need legal advice pertaining to your particular situation, consult one-on-one with an attorney.
  • Social Work to Wealth Podcast

    42. Debt Series Part 3: Payoff Strategies + Student Loans

    06/15/2026 | 16 mins.
    This is the third and final episode of the practical ways to pay off your debt series! Today we're getting into the actual payoff strategies, avalanche, snowball, and lasso, plus a student loan update that is time-sensitive if you're currently in SAVE forbearance.
    If you missed episodes one and two, go back and start there. I covered the debt, inventory, budgeting, emergency funds, and investing while in debt.
    Topics covered in this episode:
    Various debt payoff strategies
    Credit card points and when they're actually worth it
    Tracking your debt payoff progress
    Student loan updates

    Resources mentioned:
    Debt Reset Guide — A free guide to help you reset your relationship with debt and start fresh
    Student Loan Planner IBR Calculator — Free calculator to estimate your monthly payment
    Student Loan Planner Consult — Work one-on-one with a certified student loan professional, use my link to get $100 off
    Employer Certification Form — studentaid.gov — Submit this at least once a year to verify your qualifying employment for PSLF
    Thermometer Debt Tracker — A visual tracker to help you see and celebrate your debt payoff progress
    Work with Taylor — Book a one-on-one money consult with me!

    Connect with us!
    Social Work to Wealth Newsletter
    Continuing Education Updates Only Newsletter
    Submit your podcast episode idea!
    Find Social Work to Wealth on: TikTok, Instagram, & YouTube.

    Disclaimer: The information presented in this podcast & on any affiliated platforms is for educational, informational, & entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as legal, financial, or professional advice. Consuming this content does not create an attorney-client relationship. If you need legal advice pertaining to your particular situation, consult one-on-one with an attorney.
  • Social Work to Wealth Podcast

    41. Debt Series Part 2: Budgeting + Investing

    06/15/2026 | 19 mins.
    This is part two of the practical ways to pay off your debt series! If you missed episode 36, go back and listen first, that's where we did the debt inventory and laid the foundation for everything we're building on now.
    This episode covers three big topics: budgeting, emergency funds, and investing while in debt.
    Topics covered in this episode:
    What a budget actually is
    How to set realistic spending numbers using past statements
    Budgeting methods: 50/30/20, zero-based, pay yourself first, envelope system
    Emergency funds during debt payoff
    Should you invest while in debt?
    Balancing low-interest debt payoff with investing

    Resources mentioned:
    Debt Reset Guide — A free guide to help you reset your relationship with debt and start fresh
    Free Budgeting Google Sheet — Simple budgeting spreadsheet to track your income, expenses, and margin
    Monarch Money — A budgeting app that connects all your accounts in one place
    Lunch Money — A simple, flexible budgeting tool great for visual spenders
    Ally High Yield Savings — My go-to high yield savings account (HYSA)
    Work with Taylor — Book a one-on-one money consult with me!

    Connect with us!
    Social Work to Wealth Newsletter
    Continuing Education Updates Only Newsletter
    Submit your podcast episode idea!
    Find Social Work to Wealth on: TikTok, Instagram, & YouTube.

    Disclaimer: The information presented in this podcast & on any affiliated platforms is for educational, informational, & entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as legal, financial, or professional advice. Consuming this content does not create an attorney-client relationship. If you need legal advice pertaining to your particular situation, consult one-on-one with an attorney.
  • Social Work to Wealth Podcast

    40. Is Building Wealth as a Social Worker Against the Code of Ethics?

    06/08/2026 | 38 mins.
    "Making this much money is against the code of ethics." "If you care about money, you should have been a psychologist or counselor, not a social worker.
    In this episode, we're addressing comments regarding our episode with Liz Rhea, a therapist in Georgia who made $224,000 in 2025. A few comments suggested that earning that kind of income is antithetical to social work ethics, that wanting financial stability makes you selfish, and that if money matters to you, maybe you shouldn't be a social worker at all.
    We have thoughts. 😅
    We chat about:
    The comments that sparked this conversation
    What the NASW Code of Ethics actually says about income
    How the savior complex shows up financially in our profession
    Why struggling financially is not solidarity with our clients
    Why social workers policing each other's salaries is a form of self-oppression
    Why financial stability is important for us and the people we serve

    Resources mentioned:
    "The Obligation of White Women: Dismantling White Supremacy Culture in Social Work Education"
    Doin' the Work Podcast: White Supremacy Culture in Social Work

    Connect with us!
    Social Work to Wealth CE Updates — CE only updates
    Social Work to Wealth Newsletter — Get updates on money resources, events, salaries, and more straight to your inbox
    Submit your podcast episode idea!
    Find Social Work to Wealth on: TikTok, Instagram, & YouTube.

    Disclaimer: The information presented in this podcast & on any affiliated platforms is for educational, informational, & entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as legal, financial, or professional advice. Consuming this content does not create an attorney-client relationship. If you need legal advice pertaining to your particular situation, consult one-on-one with an attorney.
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About Social Work to Wealth Podcast
The Social Work to Wealth Podcast is a social work podcast created to challenge the narrative that social workers shouldn’t care about money. Hosted by Taylor and Faith, two licensed clinical social workers, this podcast for social workers shares practical tips on managing finances, navigating career growth, and achieving financial wellness, because you deserve more than just getting by.
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