In this episode, I chat with Niteesa Brooks, MSW, a program manager who took her social work degree into health tech, pharmaceutical research, and financial technology. Niteesa graduated from Columbia University in 2018 and has spent her career building out programs and processes at the intersection of healthcare and technology.

Niteesa gets specific about how she navigated the job search, how she networked her way into roles, and why she stopped marketing herself as a social worker and started marketing herself as someone who "solves problems". This is a great episode for those who are interested in practicing social work in a non-clinical setting, but are not sure how to get started down that path.

We chat about:

How Niteesa went from wanting to be a sports psychologist to working in health tech and pharmaceutical research

What program management actually is and how social work skills translate directly into it

Why she didn't market herself as a social worker on her resume and what she did instead

How to use LinkedIn to find social workers working in non-clinical spaces and learn from their career paths

What she witnessed while working inside pharmaceutical research



Resources mentioned:

270+ Job Titles for Social Workers PDF



Connect with us!

Social Work to Wealth Newsletter — a newsletter for the social worker wanting to level up their career and money.

Find Social Work to Wealth on: TikTok, Instagram, & YouTube.



Disclaimer: The information presented in this podcast & on any affiliated platforms is for educational, informational, & entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as legal, financial, or professional advice. Consuming this content does not create an attorney-client relationship. If you need legal advice pertaining to your particular situation, consult one-on-one with an attorney.