Welcome to our Salary Series, where we bring social workers on to specifically give us all the tea about their income. Salary transparency matters because it gives us real data to advocate for ourselves and each other.
In this episode, I talked with Lillie, a school social worker in Florida. Lillie shares her path into school social work, which started with a few years working as an investigator on death row cases before she went back for her MSW.
We get into what her job actually looks like day to day, how she's negotiated her way from a $65,000 starting offer to $75,000 today, and the mindset shift that's helped her ask for more. I also pull from our salary database of over 1,500 social worker submissions to talk about what some school social workers are actually making by region, degree, and years of experience.
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