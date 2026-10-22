Holistic Survival Show - Economic Crisis

Jason sets the stage for an interview with Helen Smith, Ph.D., author of Men on Strike, emphasizing the book's wide-ranging impact on household formation and real estate investing. Shifting focus, Jason predicts a new, accommodative Federal Reserve chair who will promote "easy money" and lead to lower rates and increased mortgage credit availability. This policy change is expected to release significant pent-up market demand, driving appreciation as millions of potential buyers enter the limited housing stock. Furthermore, Jason observes that the previously soft apartment market is firming up, which should put upward pressure on single-family rental rates. Finally, he invites listeners to register for a free master class detailing how to secure up to $250,000 in credit to achieve substantial builder discounts through a delayed financing strategy. Then Jason welcomes clinical and forensic psychologist Helen Smith as they discuss her book "Men on Strike" and its exploration of men's disengagement from society, including its impact on marriage and family dynamics. Smith shares insights from her new book "His Side" about men's challenges and experiences, particularly regarding societal expectations and legal issues, while also discussing the "Trad Wife" movement and the changing landscape of gender roles. They conclude with Smith highlighting the importance of male spaces and camaraderie, while addressing concerns about risk-taking behaviors and the evolving nature of relationships in contemporary society. Join our FREE MASTERCLASS every second Wednesday of the month. JasonHartman.com/Wednesday https://www.facebook.com/www.helensmithphd/ Key Takeaways: Jason's editorial 1:18 A very important topic 3:04 The money printer is warming up and the FREE MASTERCLASS Dr. Helen Smith interview 8:07 Meet Helen 12:36 What men want 17:43 The "Trad Wife" 21:03 Men on Strike 30:55 MGTOW and the current flip 41:05 Men love women Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: http://JasonHartman.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://JasonHartman.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

Today Jason interviews executive coach Britt Lefkoe, as they explore how individuals can overcome internal obstacles by shifting from a scarcity mindset to one of infinite possibility. She argues that many people are paralyzed by a "productivity trap," where they focus on task-oriented achievements rather than strategic, high-impact growth. Lefkoe explains that our brains are often governed by the amygdala, which triggers fear-based responses rooted in childhood patterns, leading us to prioritize safety over progress. To combat this, she suggests reframing fear as discomfort rather than a lack of safety, allowing the prefrontal cortex to re-engage with curiosity and logic. By moving away from rigid definitions of right and wrong and focusing on an iterative process, individuals can align their actions with a broader personal vision. Ultimately, she encourages listeners to cultivate a life they are proud of by choosing effective strategies over the constant pursuit of temporary happiness. #InfinitePossibility #LifeByDesign #ZoneOfGenius #StrategicMindset #NeuroscienceOfFear #UncomfortableNotUnsafe #TrustOverControl #OpportunityCreation #IterativeGrowth #ContextOverContent #EffectiveVsIneffective #MaturityParadox #LifeVision #OvercomingLimitingBeliefs #CuriosityOverProductivity #ExecutiveCoaching #MindsetShift #PersonalDevelopment #AbundanceMindset #EmotionalIntelligence Key Takeaways: 0:00 Life's biggest obstacle and infinite possibilities 9:18 Strategic around tasks 17:48 The Amygdala and prefrontal cortex 25:41 Control and trust issues 33:05 The perpetual consumer and not the creator 40:39 My talk in Meta 44:40 The goal in life is not to be happy 46:14 Context vs. content, effective vs. ineffective and the road to gratitude _______________________________________________________________ Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: http://JasonHartman.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://JasonHartman.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

In this interview, real estate expert Jonathan Greene discusses the prevalence of scams and "get-rich-quick" schemes within the investment coaching and syndication industries. He emphasizes that successful real estate investing is inherently "boring" and long-term, contrasting it with the high-priced, flashy programs marketed by modern gurus on social media. Greene warns investors to watch for MLM-style referral structures and hidden fees, advising them to prioritize transparency and "skin in the game" from sponsors. He advocates for a "get-rich-slow" approach, highlighting the historical durability of income properties and the importance of geographic and asset diversification. Ultimately, the conversation underscores the need for personal responsibility and thorough due diligence to navigate a largely unregulated and marketing-driven landscape. Learn the MATH of real estate through https://propertytracker.com/! Get your FREE account today. #RealEstateInvesting #RealEstateScams #PassiveIncome #IncomeProperty #WealthBuilding #GetRichSlow #DueDiligence #PropertyInvesting #RealEstateGuru #FinancialFreedom #BoringInvesting #RealEstateTips #Syndication #SkinInTheGame #LandlordLife #InvestSmart #RealEstateStrategies #WealthCreation #LongTermInvesting #InvestorEducation Key Takeaways: 0:00 Built to be boring and not regulatable 10:19 The psychology of high prices and inexperienced operators 15:35 Money raisers and commandment #3 26:54 Tips and advice 35:36 The durability of real estate 37:25 https://www.TrustGreene.com/ _______________________________________________________________ Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: http://JasonHartman.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://JasonHartman.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

Jason Christoff discusses the theory of "uglification," arguing that the modern shift toward brutalist architecture and unsightly fashion is a deliberate form of subconscious mind control. He explains that beautiful, geometric environments elevate human spirit and frequency, whereas drab, concrete structures are engineered to weaken the population's resolve. The conversation links this trend to social engineering tactics designed by ruling groups to foster a lower-vibration, more submissive society. By citing research on how vibration affects water and cellular health, Christoff suggests that aesthetic degradation in music and art serves as an invisible weapon against public well-being. Ultimately, Jason encourages individuals to reclaim their power by intentionally surrounding themselves with beauty, art, and high-quality nutrition. https://www.planetmindcontrol.com _______________________________________________________________ Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: http://JasonHartman.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://JasonHartman.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

Property investors should prioritize seizing growth opportunities and actively avoid the opportunity costs of letting their capital remain idle. Current market conditions feature high mortgage rates and challenging housing affordability, yet human nature dictates that fear of loss remains a powerful motivator for market participation. Due to these economic hurdles, tenant retention has surged significantly as renters remain in place longer rather than attempting to purchase homes. Consequently, real estate investors can capitalize on compressed builder margins and various market incentives by consulting with professionals to optimize their portfolios. America is currently facing a severe housing affordability and shortage crisis, largely driven by restrictive government regulations and outdated zoning laws established during the progressive era. David Rand, the founding president and CEO of the Land Liberty Movement, explains that these pervasive barriers—including minimum lot sizes, excessive setback requirements, and mandatory double staircases—severely limit property rights and inflate construction costs. To combat these challenges, organizations like his advocate for state-level policy reforms that dismantle central planning and return decision-making power directly to property owners and developers. By easing these burdensome restrictions and embracing natural market prices, communities can foster innovative housing solutions like high-quality manufactured homes and mixed-use walkable neighborhoods. Ultimately, building a broad ideological consensus and reempowering individuals are essential steps to successfully restoring housing accessibility and the American dream for future generations. #EmpoweredInvestor #RealEstateInvesting #ROI #IncomeProperty #OpportunityCost #HousingMarket #MortgageRates #TenantRetention #BuildToRent #KBHomes #PropertyManagement #LandLiberty #JasonHartman #RealEstateOpportunities https://propertytracker.com/ https://empoweredinvestormarketplace.com/app/search https://empoweredinvestor.com/wednesday https://empoweredinvestorpro.com Contact our Investment Counselors today! _______________________________________________________________ Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/ Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/ Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning: http://JasonHartman.com/Protect Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals Special Offer from Ron LeGrand: https://JasonHartman.com/Ron Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing: https://www.PandemicInvesting.com

About Holistic Survival Show - Economic Crisis

About Holistic Survival Show - Economic Crisis

About Holistic Survival Show - Economic Crisis