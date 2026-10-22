Holistic Survival Show - Economic Crisis

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675 episodes
677: Builder Profit Margins Hit 26-Year Lows and Solving the American Housing Crisis09/15/2026 | 29 mins.Property investors should prioritize seizing growth opportunities and actively avoid the opportunity costs of letting their capital remain idle. Current market conditions feature high mortgage rates and challenging housing affordability, yet human nature dictates that fear of loss remains a powerful motivator for market participation. Due to these economic hurdles, tenant retention has surged significantly as renters remain in place longer rather than attempting to purchase homes. Consequently, real estate investors can capitalize on compressed builder margins and various market incentives by consulting with professionals to optimize their portfolios.
America is currently facing a severe housing affordability and shortage crisis, largely driven by restrictive government regulations and outdated zoning laws established during the progressive era. David Rand, the founding president and CEO of the Land Liberty Movement, explains that these pervasive barriers—including minimum lot sizes, excessive setback requirements, and mandatory double staircases—severely limit property rights and inflate construction costs. To combat these challenges, organizations like his advocate for state-level policy reforms that dismantle central planning and return decision-making power directly to property owners and developers. By easing these burdensome restrictions and embracing natural market prices, communities can foster innovative housing solutions like high-quality manufactured homes and mixed-use walkable neighborhoods. Ultimately, building a broad ideological consensus and reempowering individuals are essential steps to successfully restoring housing accessibility and the American dream for future generations.
#EmpoweredInvestor #RealEstateInvesting #ROI #IncomeProperty #OpportunityCost #HousingMarket #MortgageRates #TenantRetention #BuildToRent #KBHomes #PropertyManagement #LandLiberty #JasonHartman #RealEstateOpportunities
https://propertytracker.com/
https://empoweredinvestormarketplace.com/app/search
https://empoweredinvestor.com/wednesday
https://empoweredinvestorpro.com
Contact our Investment Counselors today!
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Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
676: Social Engineering and the Uglification of Society: The CIA and The Communist Strategy of Degradation06/15/2026 | 26 mins.Jason Christoff discusses the theory of "uglification," arguing that the modern shift toward brutalist architecture and unsightly fashion is a deliberate form of subconscious mind control. He explains that beautiful, geometric environments elevate human spirit and frequency, whereas drab, concrete structures are engineered to weaken the population's resolve. The conversation links this trend to social engineering tactics designed by ruling groups to foster a lower-vibration, more submissive society. By citing research on how vibration affects water and cellular health, Christoff suggests that aesthetic degradation in music and art serves as an invisible weapon against public well-being. Ultimately, Jason encourages individuals to reclaim their power by intentionally surrounding themselves with beauty, art, and high-quality nutrition.
https://www.planetmindcontrol.com
_______________________________________________________________
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
675: Real Estate Scams Revealed: Why True Wealth is "Built to Be Boring" with Jonathan Greene05/15/2026 | 38 mins.In this interview, real estate expert Jonathan Greene discusses the prevalence of scams and "get-rich-quick" schemes within the investment coaching and syndication industries. He emphasizes that successful real estate investing is inherently "boring" and long-term, contrasting it with the high-priced, flashy programs marketed by modern gurus on social media. Greene warns investors to watch for MLM-style referral structures and hidden fees, advising them to prioritize transparency and "skin in the game" from sponsors. He advocates for a "get-rich-slow" approach, highlighting the historical durability of income properties and the importance of geographic and asset diversification. Ultimately, the conversation underscores the need for personal responsibility and thorough due diligence to navigate a largely unregulated and marketing-driven landscape.
Learn the MATH of real estate through https://propertytracker.com/! Get your FREE account today.
#RealEstateInvesting #RealEstateScams #PassiveIncome #IncomeProperty #WealthBuilding #GetRichSlow #DueDiligence #PropertyInvesting #RealEstateGuru #FinancialFreedom #BoringInvesting #RealEstateTips #Syndication #SkinInTheGame #LandlordLife #InvestSmart #RealEstateStrategies #WealthCreation #LongTermInvesting #InvestorEducation
Key Takeaways:
0:00 Built to be boring and not regulatable
10:19 The psychology of high prices and inexperienced operators
15:35 Money raisers and commandment #3
26:54 Tips and advice
35:36 The durability of real estate
37:25 https://www.TrustGreene.com/
_______________________________________________________________
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
674: Mastering the Mind: Breaking Limiting Beliefs and Cultivating Growth with Britt Lefkoe04/15/2026 | 52 mins.Today Jason interviews executive coach Britt Lefkoe, as they explore how individuals can overcome internal obstacles by shifting from a scarcity mindset to one of infinite possibility. She argues that many people are paralyzed by a "productivity trap," where they focus on task-oriented achievements rather than strategic, high-impact growth. Lefkoe explains that our brains are often governed by the amygdala, which triggers fear-based responses rooted in childhood patterns, leading us to prioritize safety over progress. To combat this, she suggests reframing fear as discomfort rather than a lack of safety, allowing the prefrontal cortex to re-engage with curiosity and logic. By moving away from rigid definitions of right and wrong and focusing on an iterative process, individuals can align their actions with a broader personal vision. Ultimately, she encourages listeners to cultivate a life they are proud of by choosing effective strategies over the constant pursuit of temporary happiness.
#InfinitePossibility #LifeByDesign #ZoneOfGenius #StrategicMindset #NeuroscienceOfFear #UncomfortableNotUnsafe #TrustOverControl #OpportunityCreation #IterativeGrowth #ContextOverContent #EffectiveVsIneffective #MaturityParadox #LifeVision #OvercomingLimitingBeliefs #CuriosityOverProductivity #ExecutiveCoaching #MindsetShift #PersonalDevelopment #AbundanceMindset #EmotionalIntelligence
Key Takeaways:
0:00 Life's biggest obstacle and infinite possibilities
9:18 Strategic around tasks
17:48 The Amygdala and prefrontal cortex
25:41 Control and trust issues
33:05 The perpetual consumer and not the creator
40:39 My talk in Meta
44:40 The goal in life is not to be happy
46:14 Context vs. content, effective vs. ineffective and the road to gratitude
_______________________________________________________________
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
673: Men on Strike: Why This Monumental Social Topic Impacts Real Estate and Household Formation with Helen Smith PhD03/15/2026 | 47 mins.Jason sets the stage for an interview with Helen Smith, Ph.D., author of Men on Strike, emphasizing the book's wide-ranging impact on household formation and real estate investing. Shifting focus, Jason predicts a new, accommodative Federal Reserve chair who will promote "easy money" and lead to lower rates and increased mortgage credit availability. This policy change is expected to release significant pent-up market demand, driving appreciation as millions of potential buyers enter the limited housing stock. Furthermore, Jason observes that the previously soft apartment market is firming up, which should put upward pressure on single-family rental rates. Finally, he invites listeners to register for a free master class detailing how to secure up to $250,000 in credit to achieve substantial builder discounts through a delayed financing strategy.
Then Jason welcomes clinical and forensic psychologist Helen Smith as they discuss her book "Men on Strike" and its exploration of men's disengagement from society, including its impact on marriage and family dynamics. Smith shares insights from her new book "His Side" about men's challenges and experiences, particularly regarding societal expectations and legal issues, while also discussing the "Trad Wife" movement and the changing landscape of gender roles. They conclude with Smith highlighting the importance of male spaces and camaraderie, while addressing concerns about risk-taking behaviors and the evolving nature of relationships in contemporary society.
Join our FREE MASTERCLASS every second Wednesday of the month. JasonHartman.com/Wednesday
https://www.facebook.com/www.helensmithphd/
Key Takeaways:
Jason's editorial
1:18 A very important topic
3:04 The money printer is warming up and the FREE MASTERCLASS
Dr. Helen Smith interview
8:07 Meet Helen
12:36 What men want
17:43 The "Trad Wife"
21:03 Men on Strike
30:55 MGTOW and the current flip
41:05 Men love women
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
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About Holistic Survival Show - Economic Crisis
Holistic Survival is about being prepared for modern survival with simple, realistic steps everyone can take to make the world a better place. It's about turning problems into possibilities. It's about stability and community and equipping, fortifying, perfecting, providing, and securing peace of mind. It's about self-reliance and personal responsibility. Who is behind The Holistic Survival Show? The name Jason Hartman has become synonymous with exposing the rigged game on Wall Street and guiding thousands of grateful investors to create wealth that lasts with income producing property investments in diverse geographical markets. More than two decades of phenomenon ally successful personal real estate success went into The Complete Solution For Real Estate Investors™, the blueprint Jason created to help people make the transition from the losing stocks, bonds, and mutual funds game to the winning property ownership game. You can learn more about Jason's company, Platinum Properties Investor Network, and his method at http://www.JasonHartman.com.Podcast website
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