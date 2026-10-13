Meet Joe Edgar of TenantCloud.

TenantCloud brings tools to landlords that improve their business's functionality and streamline their rentals — whether they have one rental or one hundred.

TenantCloud created a cloud service with personal portals for Landlords, Tenants, and Service Pros where they can pay and collect rent online, communicate, store rental info, upload move-in/out images, manage maintenance requests, and much more.

TenantCloud strives to make landlording easier, and with the help of our users, it continues to be.

Watch the video demo HERE.

Key Takeaways:

0:19 Welcome Joe Edgar, CEO of TenantCloud; Overview of the app

2:36 Three (3) Major Categories to TenantCloud

7:17 Listing your property

10:16 Where your ads syndicate to

14:26 The screening process

15:56 Online payment logistics

18:49 Money in, money out

21:14 Maintenance requests and the bidding process

26:11 Payment, accounting and professional services within the app

29:49 Lease agreements and insurance

35:54 The cost-effectiveness of TenantCLoud



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