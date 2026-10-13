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Real Estate News & Tech

Jason Hartman
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Real Estate News & Tech
Latest episode

14 episodes

  • Real Estate News & Tech

    14: Baselane Software DEMO: Rental Property Finances. Simplified. with Saad Dar

    03/01/2024 | 27 mins.
    Jason welcomes Saad Daar, Head of Business Development for Baselane as he does a DEMO for their app.
    Rent collection, property management, and banking converge seamlessly with Baselane, an innovative platform simplifying real estate investment. Saad Dar, Head of Business Development, introduces Baselane, merging real estate software with banking services for efficient property management. The platform offers virtual accounts for expense segregation, facilitating budgeting and tracking. Its banking features include quick account setup and cashback rewards tailored for real estate needs. Additionally, Baselane streamlines bookkeeping with one-click categorization and provides comprehensive analytics for financial insights. Future updates will enable collaboration with stakeholders like CPAs and lenders. Baselane ensures hassle-free rent collection, replacing manual methods prone to tracking issues and legal complications.
    Banking, Bookkeeping, Rent Collection & more
    Earn up to 4.19% APY2 and up to 5% cash back3
    100% free, no hidden fees
    #RealEstateInvesting #PropertyManagement #FinTech #BankingPlatform #RentCollection #RealEstateTech #FinancialManagement #VirtualAccounts #CashBack #HomeImprovement #PropertyAnalytics #Bookkeeping #TaxPreparation #TenantPortal #CHTransactions #TenantPayments #LandlordTools #PropertyOwners #InvestmentManagement #FinancialReports #CPAIntegration #SaaS #PropertyMaintenance #ExpenseTracking #ProfitFirst #RealEstateFinance #Innovation
    Key Takeaways:
    1:06 The vision- and convenience of opening an account on Baselane
    4:53 Virtual accounts
    8:39 Physical Bank Debit Cards
    11:19 Transactions, analytics, reports and connecting external accounts
    15:49 Rent Collection
    20:36 Lease Documents, lending and other features
    23:06 Baselane.com/Jason to get a great offer!
    23:41 A new banking partner, Thread Bank
     
     
    Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
    Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
    Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
    Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
    Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
    Free Class:  Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
    CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
    http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
    Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
    Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
    https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
    Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
    https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
  • Real Estate News & Tech

    13: Self-Manage Properties, Do-It-Yourself Landlord, Joe Edgar of TenantCloud

    02/01/2024 | 39 mins.
    Meet Joe Edgar of TenantCloud. 
    TenantCloud brings tools to landlords that improve their business's functionality and streamline their rentals — whether they have one rental or one hundred.
    TenantCloud created a cloud service with personal portals for Landlords, Tenants, and Service Pros where they can pay and collect rent online, communicate, store rental info, upload move-in/out images, manage maintenance requests, and much more.
    TenantCloud strives to make landlording easier, and with the help of our users, it continues to be.
    Watch the video demo HERE.
    Key Takeaways:
    0:19 Welcome Joe Edgar, CEO of TenantCloud; Overview of the app
    2:36 Three (3) Major Categories to TenantCloud
    7:17 Listing your property
    10:16 Where your ads syndicate to
    14:26 The screening process
    15:56 Online payment logistics
    18:49 Money in, money out
    21:14 Maintenance requests and the bidding process
    26:11 Payment, accounting and professional services within the app
    29:49 Lease agreements and insurance
    35:54 The cost-effectiveness of TenantCLoud
     
    Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
    Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
    Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
    Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
    Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
    Free Class:  Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
    CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
    http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
    Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
    Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
    https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
    Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
    https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
  • Real Estate News & Tech

    12: Are Section 8 Tenants Worth It for Investors? Pros and Cons of Section 8 - GoSection8 Founder

    01/15/2024 | 17 mins.
    Is Section 8 tenants worth it for real estate investors? Richard Cupelli from GoSection8, explains the pros and cons of Section 8 for landlords.
    Key Takeaways:
    [0:00]​ Introducing Richard Cupelli
    [4:27​] Pros and cons of Section 8 tenants
    [7:33​] Section 8 pays market rent
    [7:58​] Typically the tenant stays for a long time
    [8:51​] The paperwork is not hard
    [9:11​] The Section 8 inspection
    [10:49​] Government is trying to make inspections easier to incentivize landlords to join
    [12:00​] How does Go Section 8 make money
    [13:43​] Fair market rent is published by HUD
    [14:55​] How much does the tenant actually pay?
    [16:35​] Richard recommends that landlords try a Section 8 tenant
    [16:58​] Check out the website: https://www.gosection8.com/​
    Websites:
    https://www.jasonhartman.com/​ 
    https://www.jasonhartman.com/podcast/​
    gosection8.com
  • Real Estate News & Tech

    11:Virtual Reality RE Showings with PROJETO

    12/15/2023 | 15 mins.
    Ryan, Urban District Realty, demonstrates their VR software that allows people to tour properties in a virtual reality environment.
    Key Takeaways:
    0:00 Introducing Ryan, Joel, and Ashley from Urban District Realty.
    2:51 Developers can show properties for sale before they are finished.
    5:31 VR controllers are not needed.
    7:42 An internet connection is not necessary to view the listing.
    8:22 You can add virtual furniture for your showing.
    10:34 You can view properties faster without having to drive around.
    13:45 It's a guided tour, and multiple people can view it simultaneously.
    14:08 If they don't want to use Google, they can view it on a screen.
    14:47 Ryan's website: https://www.urbandistrictrealty.com/
    Websites:
    Learn More: https://www.jasonhartman.com/ 
    Listen to the podcast: https://www.jasonhartman.com/podcast/
  • Real Estate News & Tech

    10: RealNumberz Software Demo, Paul White

    07/22/2023 | 21 mins.
    Jason Hartman talks with Paul White, cofounder of RealNumberz. As an orthodontist, he recalled the famous words of Warren Buffet, "if you don't make money while you sleep, then you'll work 'til you die." Paul White discusses his development of RealNumberz, "your portfolio command center." In this software demo, learn how you can bring all of your real estate information into one beautiful platform to watch over all of your investments.
    Websites:
    realnumberz.com
    JasonHartman.com
    Jason Hartman Quick Start
    Jason Hartman PropertyCast (Libsyn)
    Jason Hartman PropertyCast (iTunes)
    1-800-HARTMAN
     
    Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
    Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
    Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
    Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
    Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
    Free Class:  Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
    CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
    http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
    Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
    Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
    https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
    Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
    https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
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About Real Estate News & Tech
Software is eating the world and can increase your ROI. Discover the latest and greatest tech and tools for real estate investing.
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