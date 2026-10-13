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14 episodes
14: Baselane Software DEMO: Rental Property Finances. Simplified. with Saad Dar03/01/2024 | 27 mins.Jason welcomes Saad Daar, Head of Business Development for Baselane as he does a DEMO for their app.
Rent collection, property management, and banking converge seamlessly with Baselane, an innovative platform simplifying real estate investment. Saad Dar, Head of Business Development, introduces Baselane, merging real estate software with banking services for efficient property management. The platform offers virtual accounts for expense segregation, facilitating budgeting and tracking. Its banking features include quick account setup and cashback rewards tailored for real estate needs. Additionally, Baselane streamlines bookkeeping with one-click categorization and provides comprehensive analytics for financial insights. Future updates will enable collaboration with stakeholders like CPAs and lenders. Baselane ensures hassle-free rent collection, replacing manual methods prone to tracking issues and legal complications.
Banking, Bookkeeping, Rent Collection & more
Earn up to 4.19% APY2 and up to 5% cash back3
100% free, no hidden fees
#RealEstateInvesting #PropertyManagement #FinTech #BankingPlatform #RentCollection #RealEstateTech #FinancialManagement #VirtualAccounts #CashBack #HomeImprovement #PropertyAnalytics #Bookkeeping #TaxPreparation #TenantPortal #CHTransactions #TenantPayments #LandlordTools #PropertyOwners #InvestmentManagement #FinancialReports #CPAIntegration #SaaS #PropertyMaintenance #ExpenseTracking #ProfitFirst #RealEstateFinance #Innovation
Key Takeaways:
1:06 The vision- and convenience of opening an account on Baselane
4:53 Virtual accounts
8:39 Physical Bank Debit Cards
11:19 Transactions, analytics, reports and connecting external accounts
15:49 Rent Collection
20:36 Lease Documents, lending and other features
23:06 Baselane.com/Jason to get a great offer!
23:41 A new banking partner, Thread Bank
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
- Meet Joe Edgar of TenantCloud.
TenantCloud brings tools to landlords that improve their business's functionality and streamline their rentals — whether they have one rental or one hundred.
TenantCloud created a cloud service with personal portals for Landlords, Tenants, and Service Pros where they can pay and collect rent online, communicate, store rental info, upload move-in/out images, manage maintenance requests, and much more.
TenantCloud strives to make landlording easier, and with the help of our users, it continues to be.
Watch the video demo HERE.
Key Takeaways:
0:19 Welcome Joe Edgar, CEO of TenantCloud; Overview of the app
2:36 Three (3) Major Categories to TenantCloud
7:17 Listing your property
10:16 Where your ads syndicate to
14:26 The screening process
15:56 Online payment logistics
18:49 Money in, money out
21:14 Maintenance requests and the bidding process
26:11 Payment, accounting and professional services within the app
29:49 Lease agreements and insurance
35:54 The cost-effectiveness of TenantCLoud
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
12: Are Section 8 Tenants Worth It for Investors? Pros and Cons of Section 8 - GoSection8 Founder01/15/2024 | 17 mins.Is Section 8 tenants worth it for real estate investors? Richard Cupelli from GoSection8, explains the pros and cons of Section 8 for landlords.
Key Takeaways:
[0:00] Introducing Richard Cupelli
[4:27] Pros and cons of Section 8 tenants
[7:33] Section 8 pays market rent
[7:58] Typically the tenant stays for a long time
[8:51] The paperwork is not hard
[9:11] The Section 8 inspection
[10:49] Government is trying to make inspections easier to incentivize landlords to join
[12:00] How does Go Section 8 make money
[13:43] Fair market rent is published by HUD
[14:55] How much does the tenant actually pay?
[16:35] Richard recommends that landlords try a Section 8 tenant
[16:58] Check out the website: https://www.gosection8.com/
Websites:
https://www.jasonhartman.com/
https://www.jasonhartman.com/podcast/
gosection8.com
- Ryan, Urban District Realty, demonstrates their VR software that allows people to tour properties in a virtual reality environment.
Key Takeaways:
0:00 Introducing Ryan, Joel, and Ashley from Urban District Realty.
2:51 Developers can show properties for sale before they are finished.
5:31 VR controllers are not needed.
7:42 An internet connection is not necessary to view the listing.
8:22 You can add virtual furniture for your showing.
10:34 You can view properties faster without having to drive around.
13:45 It's a guided tour, and multiple people can view it simultaneously.
14:08 If they don't want to use Google, they can view it on a screen.
14:47 Ryan's website: https://www.urbandistrictrealty.com/
Websites:
Learn More: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Listen to the podcast: https://www.jasonhartman.com/podcast/
- Jason Hartman talks with Paul White, cofounder of RealNumberz. As an orthodontist, he recalled the famous words of Warren Buffet, "if you don't make money while you sleep, then you'll work 'til you die." Paul White discusses his development of RealNumberz, "your portfolio command center." In this software demo, learn how you can bring all of your real estate information into one beautiful platform to watch over all of your investments.
Websites:
realnumberz.com
JasonHartman.com
Jason Hartman Quick Start
Jason Hartman PropertyCast (Libsyn)
Jason Hartman PropertyCast (iTunes)
1-800-HARTMAN
Follow Jason on TWITTER, INSTAGRAM & LINKEDIN
Twitter.com/JasonHartmanROI
Instagram.com/jasonhartman1/
Linkedin.com/in/jasonhartmaninvestor/
Call our Investment Counselors at: 1-800-HARTMAN (US) or visit: https://www.jasonhartman.com/
Free Class: Easily get up to $250,000 in funding for real estate, business or anything else: http://JasonHartman.com/Fund
CYA Protect Your Assets, Save Taxes & Estate Planning:
http://JasonHartman.com/Protect
Get wholesale real estate deals for investment or build a great business – Free Course: https://www.jasonhartman.com/deals
Special Offer from Ron LeGrand:
https://JasonHartman.com/Ron
Free Mini-Book on Pandemic Investing:
https://www.PandemicInvesting.com
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