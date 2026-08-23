Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
15 episodes
- You can build a successful business, increase your income, and still never build real wealth.
In this episode of The Private Boardroom, Dr. Carlo Blanco sits down with Ber Mitchell, real estate strategist, investor, and advisor who has structured more than $3 billion in real estate transactions across Canada, the United States, and Dubai.
Together, they unpack one of the biggest financial mistakes even successful entrepreneurs and millionaires make—and why building wealth has far less to do with income than most people believe.
But this conversation goes far beyond money.
Dr. Carlo Blanco challenges Ber on something many founders and CEOs quietly struggle with: How much of building wealth is financial strategy... and how much is psychology?
They explore why some people continue chasing money long after they've achieved success, how fear and pressure silently influence financial decisions, and why the mindset that creates income isn't always the mindset that creates lasting wealth.
Ber also shares why his philosophy is simple:
"Don't buy property. Build a strategy."
Whether you're building your first eight figures or thinking about legacy, this episode will challenge the way you think about success, freedom, and wealth.
In this episode:
• The financial mistake even millionaires make
• Why high income doesn't automatically create wealth
• The psychology behind building lasting wealth
• The mindset difference between earning money and creating generational wealth
• Why Dubai has become one of the world's biggest wealth destinations
• How ultra-high-net-worth investors think differently
• Why strategy—not emotion—creates financial freedom
Private Advisory for Founders, CEOs & High Performers
Extraordinary success requires more than business strategy.
If you're a founder, CEO, investor, or high-performing executive looking to eliminate anxiety at the root, think more clearly under pressure, and elevate the way you lead, schedule your confidential private advisory with Dr. Carlo Blanco.
📲 WhatsApp: +1 (786) 940-5530
🎙️ The Private Boardroom is where founders, CEOs, investors, and high-performing leaders have the conversations that usually happen behind closed doors—about leadership, psychology, wealth, performance, and the inner work required to build extraordinary success.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- You can build the business.
You can make the money.
You can achieve everything you once dreamed of.
So why do so many successful people still feel trapped?
In this episode of The Private Boardroom, Dr. Carlo Blanco sits down with David Michael Titeu, Men's Liberation Coach, for a powerful conversation about the one thing success can never buy: inner freedom.
David shares the deeply personal experiences that shaped his life's mission—from overcoming substance abuse and navigating his father's suicide attempts to a painful breakup that exposed the subconscious beliefs driving his need for external validation. Together, they explore why so many high achievers spend years chasing success, only to discover that real peace begins within.
This conversation goes beyond mindset. It dives into vulnerability, emotional resilience, subconscious programming, and the invisible patterns that quietly influence leadership, relationships, confidence, and fulfillment.
If you've ever wondered why success still doesn't feel the way you expected it would, this episode will challenge the way you think about achievement—and show you where real freedom begins.
In This Episode
The one thing money and success can never buy
Why high performers often feel trapped despite their achievements
The hidden subconscious beliefs that drive success
Why hardship helps us grow—but rock bottom isn't required
How vulnerability becomes a leadership advantage
A practical framework for processing emotions instead of suppressing them
The connection between self-worth and sustainable success
What real freedom looks like for ambitious leaders
Connect with Dr. Carlo Blanco
📸 Instagram: @dr.carloblanco
📱 WhatsApp: 786-940-5530
Private Advisory with Dr. Carlo Blanco
Dr. Carlo Blanco advises founders, CEOs, executives, physicians, entrepreneurs, and other high-performing professionals who want to strengthen their leadership by transforming the subconscious patterns that influence performance, decision-making, relationships, and emotional resilience.
Through evidence-based clinical psychology and advanced subconscious transformation, he helps leaders develop greater mental clarity, make better decisions under pressure, and create sustainable success—without sacrificing the life they've worked so hard to build.
📱 WhatsApp: 786-940-5530
📅 Schedule your private advisory:
https://calendly.com/drcarloblanco-/connectioncall
Subscribe to The Private Boardroom
If this conversation changed the way you think about success, subscribe to The Private Boardroom, leave a review, and share this episode with another founder, CEO, or high performer who's ready to build not only a successful career—but a life of real freedom. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
- What happens when you've spent decades building a successful career… only to realize it no longer gives you the life you truly want?
In this episode of The Private Boardroom, Dr. Carlo Blanco sits down with Dr. Kehinde Thomas—milliionaire entrepreneur, mentor, consultant, and longtime insurance leader—for an honest conversation about the courage it takes to reinvent yourself after success.
After nearly 30 years in the insurance industry, Dr. Thomas shares why he's walking away from the career that built his reputation to pursue a future centered on impact, freedom, and purpose. Together, they explore the emotional and financial challenges of leaving something that works, the pressure of supporting a family while building a new path, and why many high achievers stay trapped in businesses they've already outgrown.
The conversation also dives into the mindset required to create sustainable success, the importance of self-development, surrounding yourself with mentors, and making decisions that align with who you're becoming—not just who you've been.
If you've ever questioned whether your current success is costing you the future you truly want, this episode will challenge the way you think about ambition, fulfillment, and what it really means to build a life on your own terms.
In This Episode
Why successful people often outgrow the careers that made them successful
The hidden fear that keeps high performers from starting over
How to transition into purpose without ignoring financial reality
Why "Peace is my GPS" became Dr. Thomas's decision-making framework
The role of mentors in accelerating personal and professional growth
Building multiple income streams without losing your focus
The habits and disciplines behind long-term success
Why sustainable success begins with becoming the right person
Connect with Dr. Carlo Blanco
📸 Instagram: @dr.carloblanco
📱 WhatsApp: 786-940-5530
Private Advisory with Dr. Carlo Blanco
Dr. Carlo Blanco advises founders, CEOs, executives, physicians, entrepreneurs, and other high-performing professionals who want to strengthen their leadership by transforming the subconscious patterns that influence performance, decision-making, relationships, and emotional resilience.
Through evidence-based clinical psychology and advanced subconscious transformation, he helps high performers develop greater mental clarity, make better decisions under pressure, and create sustainable success—without sacrificing the life they've worked so hard to build.
Schedule your private advisory by contacting Dr. Blanco directly on Whats App: 786-940-5530
If you enjoyed this conversation, subscribe to The Private Boardroom, leave a review, and share this episode with another high performer who's ready to build success that aligns with the life they truly want. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
- Success shouldn't cost your health, your family, or your peace of mind.
Yet for many founders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and high performers, that's exactly what happens.
In this episode of The Private Boardroom, Dr. Carlo Blanco sits down with Coach Pipes—millionaire maker, entrepreneur, speaker, and performance coach—to uncover why so many successful people build incredible businesses while quietly sacrificing the life they're working so hard to create.
Coach Pipes introduces his philosophy of Counterbalance—a different way of thinking about success that replaces the impossible pursuit of work-life balance with intentional periods of intense execution followed by meaningful recovery. Together, they explore why sustainable success isn't about working less—it's about building systems that allow you to perform at your highest level without burning out.
The conversation goes beyond productivity, diving into the psychology of high performance, the importance of accountability, daily disciplines that compound over time, and the mental frameworks elite performers use to navigate pressure without losing themselves in the process.
If you've ever felt like success has come with an invisible price, this episode will challenge the way you think about ambition, leadership, and what it truly means to win.
In This Episode
Why high performers are more vulnerable to burnout than most people realize
The difference between work-life balance and Counterbalance
How to build success without sacrificing your health and relationships
Why accountability is one of the fastest accelerators of growth
The 1800 Challenge and the daily habits that compound over time
Practical frameworks for navigating pressure and setbacks
How elite performers protect their energy while continuing to grow
Why the best investment you'll ever make is in the person behind the business
Connect with Dr. Carlo Blanco
📸 Instagram: @dr.carloblanco
📱 WhatsApp: 786-940-5530
Private Advisory With Dr. Carlo Blanco
Dr. Carlo Blanco advises founders, CEOs, executives, physicians, entrepreneurs, and other high-performing professionals who want to strengthen their leadership by transforming the subconscious patterns that influence performance, decision-making, relationships, and emotional resilience.
Through evidence-based clinical psychology and advanced subconscious transformation, he helps leaders develop greater mental clarity, perform with confidence under pressure, improve their relationships, and create sustainable success—without sacrificing the life they've worked so hard to build.
If you enjoyed this conversation, subscribe to The Private Boardroom, leave a review, and share this episode with another leader who believes success should enhance life—not consume it. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
- Success doesn't protect you from self-destruction.
In many cases, it simply hides it.
In this episode of Private Boardroom, Dr. Carlo Blanco sits down with Andrew Drasen—author of A Vision of Hope and founder of A Vision of Hope Media—to explore the hidden psychological patterns that keep people trapped in destructive cycles.
Andrew's story is extraordinary. After struggling with addiction that began in childhood, multiple treatment programs, and two prison sentences, he eventually achieved sobriety. Following the tragic loss of his fiancée to suicide, he dedicated his life to helping others rebuild their lives by creating an identity-based recovery program now used in treatment centers, re-entry programs, and correctional settings.
Together, Dr. Blanco and Andrew explore why lasting transformation isn't about simply changing behavior—it's about changing the identity and subconscious patterns driving that behavior.
The conversation goes far beyond addiction, uncovering powerful lessons about purpose, resilience, leadership, self-awareness, and why even high performers can become trapped in destructive mental patterns.
Near the end of the episode, Dr. Blanco shares his perspective on subconscious transformation and discusses how changing deeply rooted mental programming can create lasting personal change.
Whether you're a CEO, founder, executive, entrepreneur, physician, or high performer, this episode offers practical insights into breaking destructive patterns and building a life driven by purpose instead of survival.
In This Episode
Andrew Drasen's journey from addiction and prison to purpose
How childhood experiences shape lifelong behavioral patterns
Why identity matters more than behavior
The psychology behind destructive mental patterns
Building resilience through purpose and self-awareness
Lessons from addiction recovery that apply to leadership and life
Why lasting transformation requires changing subconscious patterns
Dr. Carlo Blanco's approach to subconscious transformation
Practical insights for CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, and high performers
Connect with Dr. Carlo Blanco
📸 Instagram: @dr.carloblanco
📱 WhatsApp: 786-940-5530
Work With Dr. Carlo Blanco
Dr. Carlo Blanco works with CEOs, founders, executives, physicians, entrepreneurs, and other high-performing professionals to identify and transform the subconscious patterns that limit leadership, decision-making, emotional resilience, relationships, and peak performance.
Through evidence-based clinical psychology and advanced subconscious transformation techniques, he helps clients create lasting internal change that translates into stronger leadership, greater fulfillment, and sustained high performance.
If you enjoyed this episode, subscribe to Private Boardroom, leave a review, and share this conversation with another leader committed to reaching their highest potential. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
for information about our collection and use of personal data for
advertising.
More Business podcasts
- The Money MondaysBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- Business MVPBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- the bossbabe podcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Home Service Expert PodcastBusiness, Management
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
Trending Business podcasts
- The Psychology of Money with Morgan HouselBusiness
- Afford Anything | Get Smarter With MoneyBusiness, Investing
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Financial Tea with Mrs. Dow JonesBusiness, Investing
- Ramsey Everyday MillionairesBusiness, Investing
- Franklin Planner PodcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- EntreLeadershipBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Experimental LeaderBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Vanessa Van EdwardsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- The MarketsBusiness
- Strategic Succession: Bridging Governance and LegacyBusiness
- Real Estate RookieBusiness, Education, Investing, Tutorials
- Cornerstone Private OfficeBusiness
- Thinking Boldly!Business, Courses, Education, Entrepreneurship, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Society & Culture, Tutorials
- The Hunt for SuccessBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Hobbies, Leisure
- Women's Leadership SuccessBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Career SessionsBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Growth MavericksBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- 知行小酒馆Business
- The Chad Durfee ShowBusiness, Marketing
- Do Hard Things PodcastBusiness, Management, Marketing
- The Compound and FriendsBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Change CycleBusiness, Earth Sciences, Management, News, News Commentary, Science
- Allyship in ActionBusiness, Careers, Management
- Thriving Minds with Alberto ZandiBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About THE PRIVATE BOARDROOM
The Private Boardroom Podcast You did everything right. You built the career. You made the money. You became the person others look up to. So why does it still feel like something’s missing? Welcome to The Private Boardroom Podcast. I'm Dr. Carlo Blanco, Clinical Psychologist, and this show is designed for founders, CEOs, investors, entrepreneurs, physicians, executives, and high-performing leaders who understand that building extraordinary success starts with building the person behind it. Because what no one tells you is this: At your level, pressure doesn't disappear. It evolves. It looks like overthinking every decision. Constant mental pressure. Never being able to fully disconnect. Feeling successful on the outside... while carrying invisible weight on the inside. I know that feeling because I've lived it. And what I discovered changed everything: Success doesn't solve subconscious patterns. More money doesn't create peace. More achievements don't automatically create fulfillment. You don't need another business strategy. You need a different level of mastery over your own mind. Every week inside The Private Boardroom, we go beyond business and explore the conversations that usually happen behind closed doors. From psychology, leadership, wealth creation, investing, peak performance, decision-making, resilience, and emotional mastery, to the hidden subconscious patterns that shape every aspect of success. You'll hear conversations with world-class entrepreneurs, billion-dollar investors, CEOs, physicians, elite performers, and industry leaders who openly share the lessons, failures, decisions, and mental frameworks that transformed their lives. Because real wealth isn't built by strategy alone. It's built by the psychology behind the person making the decisions. If you're ready to think differently, lead with greater clarity, master your mind, and build a life that feels as successful as it looks... Welcome to The Private Boardroom. Connect with Dr. Carlo Blanco 📸 Instagram: @dr.carloblanco 📱 WhatsApp: 786-940-5530Podcast website
Listen to THE PRIVATE BOARDROOM, The Money Mondays and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
THE PRIVATE BOARDROOM
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.