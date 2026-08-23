Success doesn't protect you from self-destruction. In many cases, it simply hides it. In this episode of Private Boardroom, Dr. Carlo Blanco sits down with Andrew Drasen—author of A Vision of Hope and founder of A Vision of Hope Media—to explore the hidden psychological patterns that keep people trapped in destructive cycles. Andrew's story is extraordinary. After struggling with addiction that began in childhood, multiple treatment programs, and two prison sentences, he eventually achieved sobriety. Following the tragic loss of his fiancée to suicide, he dedicated his life to helping others rebuild their lives by creating an identity-based recovery program now used in treatment centers, re-entry programs, and correctional settings. Together, Dr. Blanco and Andrew explore why lasting transformation isn't about simply changing behavior—it's about changing the identity and subconscious patterns driving that behavior. The conversation goes far beyond addiction, uncovering powerful lessons about purpose, resilience, leadership, self-awareness, and why even high performers can become trapped in destructive mental patterns. Near the end of the episode, Dr. Blanco shares his perspective on subconscious transformation and discusses how changing deeply rooted mental programming can create lasting personal change. Whether you're a CEO, founder, executive, entrepreneur, physician, or high performer, this episode offers practical insights into breaking destructive patterns and building a life driven by purpose instead of survival. In This Episode Andrew Drasen's journey from addiction and prison to purpose How childhood experiences shape lifelong behavioral patterns Why identity matters more than behavior The psychology behind destructive mental patterns Building resilience through purpose and self-awareness Lessons from addiction recovery that apply to leadership and life Why lasting transformation requires changing subconscious patterns Dr. Carlo Blanco's approach to subconscious transformation Practical insights for CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, and high performers Connect with Dr. Carlo Blanco 📸 Instagram: @dr.carloblanco 📱 WhatsApp: 786-940-5530 Work With Dr. Carlo Blanco Dr. Carlo Blanco works with CEOs, founders, executives, physicians, entrepreneurs, and other high-performing professionals to identify and transform the subconscious patterns that limit leadership, decision-making, emotional resilience, relationships, and peak performance. Through evidence-based clinical psychology and advanced subconscious transformation techniques, he helps clients create lasting internal change that translates into stronger leadership, greater fulfillment, and sustained high performance. If you enjoyed this episode, subscribe to Private Boardroom, leave a review, and share this conversation with another leader committed to reaching their highest potential. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

Success shouldn't cost your health, your family, or your peace of mind. Yet for many founders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and high performers, that's exactly what happens. In this episode of The Private Boardroom, Dr. Carlo Blanco sits down with Coach Pipes—millionaire maker, entrepreneur, speaker, and performance coach—to uncover why so many successful people build incredible businesses while quietly sacrificing the life they're working so hard to create. Coach Pipes introduces his philosophy of Counterbalance—a different way of thinking about success that replaces the impossible pursuit of work-life balance with intentional periods of intense execution followed by meaningful recovery. Together, they explore why sustainable success isn't about working less—it's about building systems that allow you to perform at your highest level without burning out. The conversation goes beyond productivity, diving into the psychology of high performance, the importance of accountability, daily disciplines that compound over time, and the mental frameworks elite performers use to navigate pressure without losing themselves in the process. If you've ever felt like success has come with an invisible price, this episode will challenge the way you think about ambition, leadership, and what it truly means to win. In This Episode Why high performers are more vulnerable to burnout than most people realize The difference between work-life balance and Counterbalance How to build success without sacrificing your health and relationships Why accountability is one of the fastest accelerators of growth The 1800 Challenge and the daily habits that compound over time Practical frameworks for navigating pressure and setbacks How elite performers protect their energy while continuing to grow Why the best investment you'll ever make is in the person behind the business Connect with Dr. Carlo Blanco 📸 Instagram: @dr.carloblanco 📱 WhatsApp: 786-940-5530 Private Advisory With Dr. Carlo Blanco Dr. Carlo Blanco advises founders, CEOs, executives, physicians, entrepreneurs, and other high-performing professionals who want to strengthen their leadership by transforming the subconscious patterns that influence performance, decision-making, relationships, and emotional resilience. Through evidence-based clinical psychology and advanced subconscious transformation, he helps leaders develop greater mental clarity, perform with confidence under pressure, improve their relationships, and create sustainable success—without sacrificing the life they've worked so hard to build. If you enjoyed this conversation, subscribe to The Private Boardroom, leave a review, and share this episode with another leader who believes success should enhance life—not consume it. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

What happens when you've spent decades building a successful career… only to realize it no longer gives you the life you truly want? In this episode of The Private Boardroom, Dr. Carlo Blanco sits down with Dr. Kehinde Thomas—milliionaire entrepreneur, mentor, consultant, and longtime insurance leader—for an honest conversation about the courage it takes to reinvent yourself after success. After nearly 30 years in the insurance industry, Dr. Thomas shares why he's walking away from the career that built his reputation to pursue a future centered on impact, freedom, and purpose. Together, they explore the emotional and financial challenges of leaving something that works, the pressure of supporting a family while building a new path, and why many high achievers stay trapped in businesses they've already outgrown. The conversation also dives into the mindset required to create sustainable success, the importance of self-development, surrounding yourself with mentors, and making decisions that align with who you're becoming—not just who you've been. If you've ever questioned whether your current success is costing you the future you truly want, this episode will challenge the way you think about ambition, fulfillment, and what it really means to build a life on your own terms. In This Episode Why successful people often outgrow the careers that made them successful The hidden fear that keeps high performers from starting over How to transition into purpose without ignoring financial reality Why "Peace is my GPS" became Dr. Thomas's decision-making framework The role of mentors in accelerating personal and professional growth Building multiple income streams without losing your focus The habits and disciplines behind long-term success Why sustainable success begins with becoming the right person Connect with Dr. Carlo Blanco 📸 Instagram: @dr.carloblanco 📱 WhatsApp: 786-940-5530 Private Advisory with Dr. Carlo Blanco Dr. Carlo Blanco advises founders, CEOs, executives, physicians, entrepreneurs, and other high-performing professionals who want to strengthen their leadership by transforming the subconscious patterns that influence performance, decision-making, relationships, and emotional resilience. Through evidence-based clinical psychology and advanced subconscious transformation, he helps high performers develop greater mental clarity, make better decisions under pressure, and create sustainable success—without sacrificing the life they've worked so hard to build. Schedule your private advisory by contacting Dr. Blanco directly on Whats App: 786-940-5530 If you enjoyed this conversation, subscribe to The Private Boardroom, leave a review, and share this episode with another high performer who's ready to build success that aligns with the life they truly want. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

You can build the business. You can make the money. You can achieve everything you once dreamed of. So why do so many successful people still feel trapped? In this episode of The Private Boardroom, Dr. Carlo Blanco sits down with David Michael Titeu, Men's Liberation Coach, for a powerful conversation about the one thing success can never buy: inner freedom. David shares the deeply personal experiences that shaped his life's mission—from overcoming substance abuse and navigating his father's suicide attempts to a painful breakup that exposed the subconscious beliefs driving his need for external validation. Together, they explore why so many high achievers spend years chasing success, only to discover that real peace begins within. This conversation goes beyond mindset. It dives into vulnerability, emotional resilience, subconscious programming, and the invisible patterns that quietly influence leadership, relationships, confidence, and fulfillment. If you've ever wondered why success still doesn't feel the way you expected it would, this episode will challenge the way you think about achievement—and show you where real freedom begins. In This Episode The one thing money and success can never buy Why high performers often feel trapped despite their achievements The hidden subconscious beliefs that drive success Why hardship helps us grow—but rock bottom isn't required How vulnerability becomes a leadership advantage A practical framework for processing emotions instead of suppressing them The connection between self-worth and sustainable success What real freedom looks like for ambitious leaders Connect with Dr. Carlo Blanco 📸 Instagram: @dr.carloblanco 📱 WhatsApp: 786-940-5530 Private Advisory with Dr. Carlo Blanco Dr. Carlo Blanco advises founders, CEOs, executives, physicians, entrepreneurs, and other high-performing professionals who want to strengthen their leadership by transforming the subconscious patterns that influence performance, decision-making, relationships, and emotional resilience. Through evidence-based clinical psychology and advanced subconscious transformation, he helps leaders develop greater mental clarity, make better decisions under pressure, and create sustainable success—without sacrificing the life they've worked so hard to build. 📱 WhatsApp: 786-940-5530 📅 Schedule your private advisory: https://calendly.com/drcarloblanco-/connectioncall Subscribe to The Private Boardroom If this conversation changed the way you think about success, subscribe to The Private Boardroom, leave a review, and share this episode with another founder, CEO, or high performer who's ready to build not only a successful career—but a life of real freedom. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

You can build a successful business, increase your income, and still never build real wealth. In this episode of The Private Boardroom, Dr. Carlo Blanco sits down with Ber Mitchell, real estate strategist, investor, and advisor who has structured more than $3 billion in real estate transactions across Canada, the United States, and Dubai. Together, they unpack one of the biggest financial mistakes even successful entrepreneurs and millionaires make—and why building wealth has far less to do with income than most people believe. But this conversation goes far beyond money. Dr. Carlo Blanco challenges Ber on something many founders and CEOs quietly struggle with: How much of building wealth is financial strategy... and how much is psychology? They explore why some people continue chasing money long after they've achieved success, how fear and pressure silently influence financial decisions, and why the mindset that creates income isn't always the mindset that creates lasting wealth. Ber also shares why his philosophy is simple: "Don't buy property. Build a strategy." Whether you're building your first eight figures or thinking about legacy, this episode will challenge the way you think about success, freedom, and wealth. In this episode: • The financial mistake even millionaires make • Why high income doesn't automatically create wealth • The psychology behind building lasting wealth • The mindset difference between earning money and creating generational wealth • Why Dubai has become one of the world's biggest wealth destinations • How ultra-high-net-worth investors think differently • Why strategy—not emotion—creates financial freedom Private Advisory for Founders, CEOs & High Performers Extraordinary success requires more than business strategy. If you're a founder, CEO, investor, or high-performing executive looking to eliminate anxiety at the root, think more clearly under pressure, and elevate the way you lead, schedule your confidential private advisory with Dr. Carlo Blanco. 📲 WhatsApp: +1 (786) 940-5530 🎙️ The Private Boardroom is where founders, CEOs, investors, and high-performing leaders have the conversations that usually happen behind closed doors—about leadership, psychology, wealth, performance, and the inner work required to build extraordinary success. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

About THE PRIVATE BOARDROOM

About THE PRIVATE BOARDROOM

About THE PRIVATE BOARDROOM