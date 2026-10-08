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124 episodes
The Agentic Revolution: AI In Professional Sales With David Fauser & Mike Sparling10/08/2026 | 49 mins.Artificial intelligence is rapidly shifting from a futuristic concept into an essential driver of efficiency, strategy, and hyper-personalized customer engagement. Successfully integrating AI in professional sales requires leaders and teams to look beyond the hype and embed intelligent tools directly into daily workflows. In this episode, host Mark Cox is joined by David Fauser, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Strategy at CIMCO Refrigeration Inc., and Mike Sparling, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Multi-Health Systems Inc. Together, they explore how top-performing sales organizations deploy AI agents to eliminate low-value tasks, elevate relationship selling, and orchestrate hybrid workforces. Discover how sales leaders can move past temporary pilots, build intentional AI strategies, and leverage technology to deliver unmatched value to clients.
- Navigating today's B2B landscape often feels less like selling and more like herding cats as buying groups continue to expand. For modern sales representatives, dealing with decision by committee has become the default challenge, making consensus-building the most crucial skill in enterprise sales. In this episode, host Mark Cox and sales expert Dave Hanley explore how risk aversion in large corporations forces buyers into stagnant patterns where they choose to "miss out rather than mess up." They share actionable strategies to map the buyer's journey, leverage advanced relationship development skills, and employ strategic questions to guide buying groups toward making the right decision for their business.
Office Hours - Episode 5 - Mastering Strategic Selling To Bypass Procurement Roadblocks09/15/2026 | 33 mins.In B2B sales, hitting a wall with leadership turnover, rigid procurement negotiations, or declining email response rates can derail even the most promising deals, and navigating these complex hurdles requires a shift from transactional tactics to a robust strategy of strategic selling. In this episode, co-hosts Dave Hanley and Mark Cox of In The Funnel dive into the mailbag to answer real-world questions from high-performing sellers, exploring how to manage account transitions when key decision-makers move on while sharing insights on leveraging tools like a key account plan to check in on client value. They also break down how to loop procurement into the deal-making process early on to minimize disruption and how to stand out on social media with value-driven outreach, referencing classic sales resources like The New Strategic Selling by Miller Hyman and Social Selling and Influence by Timothy Hughes and Adam Gray to help you humanize your sales approach and protect your pipeline.
- In the competitive landscape of B2B, mastering win rates in sales is crucial for long-term growth and sustainable business success.
Join host Mark Cox as he sits down with Andy Paul, the renowned sales expert and author of Sell Without Selling Out, to challenge the status quo of modern selling techniques. Instead of relying on top-of-the-funnel activity, discover why shifting your focus to "change conversations" and optimizing your current pipeline is the key to true sales productivity.
This episode provides actionable strategies for leaders who want to stop discounting products and start closing deals effectively by truly understanding the ROI for their buyers.
For more information about In The Funnel Sales Coaching, visit www.inthefunnel.com.
For the In The Funnel Online Sales Academy, check out www.selling-well.com.
- Join us for ITF Office Hours ad we open up the mail bag and answer your burning questions about B2B sales and sales leadership.
Deciding on the next step in your professional journey is never easy, especially when you are a top performer eyeing a leadership position. In this episode, Mark Cox and Dave Hanley discuss sales career advancement, offering a roadmap for high-performing salespeople who are contemplating a transition into management. Beyond the promotion, they explore the complexities of internal sales approvals and the delicate balance between managing existing accounts and driving new business. Listen in as they provide tactical advice on building a sales playbook, prioritizing your time effectively, and ensuring you have the right support before making the leap into a leadership role.
For more information about In The Funnel Sales Coaching, visit www.inthefunnel.com.
For the In The Funnel Online Sales Academy, check out www.selling-well.com.
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About The Selling Well
We created the Selling Well podcast to help growth-oriented professional salespeople dramatically improve performance. We interview some of the top thought leaders in professional sales today to gather their best insights and teachings and we add them all to the Selling Well. Join us for this fun journey of lifelong learning in professional sales.Podcast website
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