Upticks: A Financial Planning & Investment Podcast

How much information should parents share with their adult children about money, estate plans, accounts, and a possible inheritance?

In this episode of Upticks, Jake and Cory discuss how to prepare family members to step in without revealing every dollar or encouraging someone to depend on a future inheritance. They explore what a spouse or adult child should know, what may reasonably remain private, and why awareness of a financial plan is different from having legal authority to act.

The complete conversation also covers what younger adults may need when they begin investing, when professional financial guidance may become appropriate, how inheritance expectations can affect behavior, and how a family meeting can create greater clarity.

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