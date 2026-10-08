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Upticks: A Financial Planning & Investment Podcast
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Upticks: A Financial Planning & Investment Podcast

Jake Falcon
BusinessInvesting
Upticks: A Financial Planning & Investment Podcast
Latest episode

415 episodes

  • Upticks: A Financial Planning & Investment Podcast

    5% Treasuries, Higher Rates, and Is Your Home Really an Investment?

    10/07/2026 | 36 mins.
    The 10-year Treasury yield is above 5%. Does that mean retirees should reduce stock exposure and rely more heavily on bonds?
    In this episode of Upticks, Jake and Cory discuss why an attractive Treasury yield does not automatically eliminate the need for diversification. They examine liquidity, interest-rate risk, bond ladders, long-term growth, and the different purposes served by stocks, bonds, and cash.
    The full conversation also explores what households should review in a higher-rate environment, including debt, cash management, borrowing assumptions, home purchases, and whether a primary residence should be evaluated like a traditional investment.
    The larger takeaway is that higher rates create more options—but each asset and liability still needs to support the complete financial plan.
    ---------------
    📘 Get your complimentary guide to retirement
    https://falconwealthadvisors.com/retiring-right-e-book.html?utm_source=libsyn&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=rr_ebook
    📩 Question for Jake and Cory? Email Luke → luke@falconwealthadvisors.com 
    📰 Get Jake's weekly blog https://falconwealthadvisors.com/notes-from-jake.html?utm_source=libsyn&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=notes_from_jake 
    📱Follow Jake and Cory 
    https://www.instagram.com/jake_falcon_crpc/
    https://www.instagram.com/corybittnerkc/ 
    #treasurybonds #retirementincome #interestrates #investing #uptickspodcast
  • Upticks: A Financial Planning & Investment Podcast

    How Much Should Your Adult Kids Know About Your Money?

    09/30/2026 | 36 mins.
    How much information should parents share with their adult children about money, estate plans, accounts, and a possible inheritance?
    In this episode of Upticks, Jake and Cory discuss how to prepare family members to step in without revealing every dollar or encouraging someone to depend on a future inheritance. They explore what a spouse or adult child should know, what may reasonably remain private, and why awareness of a financial plan is different from having legal authority to act.
    The complete conversation also covers what younger adults may need when they begin investing, when professional financial guidance may become appropriate, how inheritance expectations can affect behavior, and how a family meeting can create greater clarity.
    ---------------
    📘 Get your complimentary guide to retirement
    https://falconwealthadvisors.com/retiring-right-e-book.html?utm_source=libsyn&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=rr_ebook
     
     📩 Question for Jake and Cory? Email Luke → luke@falconwealthadvisors.com
     
    📰 Get Jake's weekly blog https://falconwealthadvisors.com/notes-from-jake.html?utm_source=libsyn&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=notes_from_jake
     
    📱Follow Jake and Cory
    https://www.instagram.com/jake_falcon_crpc/
    https://www.instagram.com/corybittnerkc/
    #familyfinances #financialplanning #inheritanceplanning #generationalwealth #uptickspodcast
  • Upticks: A Financial Planning & Investment Podcast

    The Fed Raised Rates. Should You Change Your Financial Plan?

    09/23/2026 | 37 mins.
    What should someone approaching retirement do after the Federal Reserve raises interest rates?
    Jake and Cory agree that a single Fed decision should not automatically cause someone to abandon a thoughtfully constructed financial plan. They disagree, however, about how much influence monetary policy has over inflation, consumer behavior, housing prices, and broader financial conditions.
    In this episode of Upticks, they discuss what higher rates can mean for borrowers and savers, whether retirees may be tempted to hold too much cash, why the Fed does not directly determine every consumer interest rate, and why long-term financial decisions should not depend on a short-term rate prediction.
    ---------------
    Get your complimentary guide to retirement
    https://falconwealthadvisors.com/retiring-right-e-book.html?utm_source=libsyn&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=rr_ebook  
    Get Jake's weekly blog
    https://falconwealthadvisors.com/notes-from-jake.html?utm_source=libsyn&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=notes_from_jake  
    Question for Jake and Cory?
    Email Luke → luke@falconwealthadvisors.com  
    Watch clips of this episode on YouTube
    https://youtube.com/@uptickspodcast?si=H2Nj_aq7Jdh9AIc4   
    Follow Jake and Cory
    https://www.instagram.com/jake_falcon_crpc/?hl=en  
    https://www.instagram.com/corybittnerkc/   
    #retirementplanning #interestrates #federalreserve #investing #uptickspodcast
  • Upticks: A Financial Planning & Investment Podcast

    529 Plans, Trump Accounts, and Why the Financial System Feels Rigged

    09/16/2026 | 36 mins.
    How can parents and grandparents give the next generation a stronger financial starting point? Is the financial system truly rigged—or does it simply reward people who already own assets? And should investors take extraordinary cryptocurrency and national-debt predictions seriously?
    In this episode of Upticks, Jake shares what he learned from opening a 529 plan and Trump Account for his newborn son. Jake and Cory also examine a speculative cryptocurrency theory and discuss why asset ownership, financial literacy, access to advice, and early action can significantly influence someone's future financial opportunities.
    ---------------
    Get your complimentary guide to retirement
    https://falconwealthadvisors.com/retiring-right-e-book.html?utm_source=libsyn&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=rr_ebook
    Get Jake's weekly blog
    https://falconwealthadvisors.com/notes-from-jake.html?utm_source=libsyn&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=notes_from_jake
    Question for Jake and Cory?
    Email Luke → luke@falconwealthadvisors.com
    Watch clips of this episode on YouTube
    https://youtube.com/@uptickspodcast?si=H2Nj_aq7Jdh9AIc4
    Follow Jake and Cory
    https://www.instagram.com/jake_falcon_crpc/?hl=en 
    https://www.instagram.com/corybittnerkc/
    #529plan #trumpaccounts #financialliteracy #assetownership #uptickspodcast
  • Upticks: A Financial Planning & Investment Podcast

    Socialism, the Fed, and the Hidden Costs of Real Estate Investing

    08/19/2026 | 37 mins.
    Can the economics of socialism be discussed without becoming partisan? Should the Federal Reserve hold interest rates steady? And does residential real estate offer the returns many investors assume?
    In this episode of Upticks, Jake and Cory discuss why affordability has made simple political promises more appealing, how monetary policy and consumer behavior interact, and why real estate returns should be evaluated after accounting for leverage, expenses, taxes, concentration, and limited liquidity.
    ---------------
    Get your complimentary guide to retirement
    https://falconwealthadvisors.com/retiring-right-e-book.html?utm_source=libsyn&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=rr_ebook
    Get Jake's weekly blog
    https://falconwealthadvisors.com/notes-from-jake.html?utm_source=libsyn&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=notes_from_jake
    Question for Jake and Cory?
    Email Luke → luke@falconwealthadvisors.com
    Watch clips of this episode on YouTube
    https://youtube.com/@uptickspodcast?si=H2Nj_aq7Jdh9AIc4
    Follow Jake and Cory
    https://www.instagram.com/jake_falcon_crpc/?hl=en  
    https://www.instagram.com/corybittnerkc/   
    #economics #interestrates #realestateinvesting #financialliteracy #uptickspodcast
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About Upticks: A Financial Planning & Investment Podcast
Welcome to Upticks, your podcast for financial insights. Hosted by Jake Falcon, CRPC® and Cory Bittner, CRPC®, who discuss the philosophy of wealth management, exploring tailored retirement plans, tax strategies, and timely market topics. Join us for concise, understandable discussions that empower your financial literacy. Disclaimer: Securities offered through HighTower Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC, HighTower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment Adviser
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BusinessInvesting

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