Wantrepreneur to Entrepreneur | Start and Grow Your Own Business

In an era where AI tools like ChatGPT are making it easier than ever for students to cheat, how can we ensure real learning is still happening? This episode dives deep with Kevin Doshi and Patrick Roscio, the co-founders of Scholera, an AI-native platform designed to solve the biggest problems plaguing education today. They share their incredible journey from identifying a critical issue in academia—partly from their own experiences—to building a sophisticated tech solution from the ground up. This isn't just a story about EdTech; it's a masterclass in how to tackle a complex societal issue, find a co-founder with a shared vision on LinkedIn, and navigate the challenges of selling a disruptive product to a traditional industry. For any entrepreneur looking to solve a meaningful problem, this conversation is packed with insights on product development, market positioning, and the relentless drive required to build something that matters.

💡 What You'll Take Away For YOUR Business

How to spot a massive business opportunity by analyzing the unintended consequences of new technology (like AI in classrooms).

The framework for turning a personal pain point into a scalable, tech-driven business idea.

Why building a "memory layer" for your platform can create a deep, analytical moat that competitors can't easily replicate.

Strategies for navigating a long sales cycle in a traditional industry like education by finding internal change agents and running pilot programs.

How to leverage your co-founder's unique perspective to build a more robust and well-rounded product.

The art of filtering feedback—knowing when to listen to criticism and when to block out the negative energy to stay focused on your vision.

Why solving the core problem is more important than ever, especially when AI makes the "building" part of a tech business easier.

📝 About Kevin Doshi & Patrick Roscio

Kevin Doshi and Patrick Roscio are the innovative co-founders of Scholera, an AI-native learning platform for universities. Kevin, who grew up learning the fundamentals of customer relationships in his father’s stationery store in Mumbai, brought his computer science expertise from Stevens Institute of Technology to conceptualize Scholera. Patrick, also an engineer from Stevens, was inspired to tackle the AI cheating problem after seeing his own reliance on AI tools as a student and recognizing the skills gap it created in the professional world. Together, their shared vision and complementary experiences led them to build a platform that addresses the core issues of modern education head-on.

🎯 Kevin’s BEST Piece of Advice for Wantrepreneurs and Entrepreneurs

"Startups are not just about making money. It's really about trying to solve a problem which maybe you faced… go out there and trying to solve that problem… fail 100 times. But I guess you need just that one time you need to succeed."

🎯 Patrick’s BEST Piece of Advice for Wantrepreneurs and Entrepreneurs

"You can't listen to people who are trying to put you down... you can't let negative energy and you can't let negative people turn you away from something that's gonna be great."

📢 Memorable Quotes

"With AI now, the building part has become really very easy now... We now really have to try to solve the problem because the problem-solving part needs to be easier and spot on." – Kevin Doshi

"You need one happy customer which will lead you to maybe 100 or 1,000 happy customers." – Kevin Doshi

"It's not just about getting to the final answer, it's really about the journey, which we all know is where the learning really happens." – Patrick Roscio

"For anybody that's going to put you down or any bad thing that happens along your journey to success, you have to take it in stride. Just keep plugging away at the problem and eventually you'll get there." – Patrick Roscio

💡 Actionable Takeaways

Identify a new technology trend in your industry and ask: "What is the biggest unintended problem this creates?" This is often where the most valuable business opportunities are hiding.

If you're looking for a co-founder, optimize your LinkedIn profile and start engaging with people in your target industry. A single, well-crafted message can lead to a game-changing partnership.

Instead of thinking about how to ban or fight a disruptive force (like AI), brainstorm how you can build a tool that harnesses its power for a positive outcome.

This week, reach out to five potential customers and ask them about their biggest challenges—don't pitch them, just listen. Use this research to validate or refine your business idea, just as Kevin did with university professors.

🔗 Links & Resources

Website: https://scholera-inc.com/

Connect with Kevin on LinkedIn

Connect with Patrick on LinkedIn

Follow Scholera on LinkedIn