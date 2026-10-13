Urbanism in American cities, the housing crisis, the software engineering job market, and the importance of asking.

We're back, bay-bee! Sorry for the long hiatus–it was Ben's fault.

VibeCamp: awesome. Fractal Boston: emerging. Andrew: tired. Andrew's students: cracked. Ben shipped this episode almost immediately after recording instead of sitting on it for weeks (or forever!). GOOD JOB BEN.

Do Good To Lead Well with Craig Dowden

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