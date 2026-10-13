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Experimental Podcast

Andrew Rose, Ben Orenstein
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Experimental Podcast
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Experimental Podcast

    Catching up

    09/02/2025 | 56 mins.
    Business growth. Fractal Boston. Liberal arts. Investment firms.
  • Experimental Podcast

    VibeCamp, Ben Gets Canceled, Cracked Philosopher Engineers

    06/26/2025 | 55 mins.
    VibeCamp: awesome. 
    Fractal Boston: emerging. 
    Andrew: tired. 
    Andrew's students: cracked.
    Ben shipped this episode almost immediately after recording instead of sitting on it for weeks (or forever!). GOOD JOB BEN.
  • Experimental Podcast

    Back after a long break

    06/12/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
    We're back, bay-bee! Sorry for the long hiatus–it was Ben's fault.
  • Experimental Podcast

    Episode 7

    03/21/2025 | 54 mins.
  • Experimental Podcast

    The sixth one

    01/31/2025 | 52 mins.
    Urbanism in American cities, the housing crisis, the software engineering job market, and the importance of asking.
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About Experimental Podcast
Andrew Rose and Ben Orenstein's weekly catch-up.
BusinessEntrepreneurshipTechnology

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