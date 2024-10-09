How Institutional Investors Influence Executive Pay
Today's episode dives into the voice that shareholders have and how executives are paid, including large institutional shareholders. What does that relationship look like between investors and companies, and how does this affect CEO pay?
Host Curt Nickisch chats with Bob McCormick, Executive Director at the Council of Institutional Investors, and Charlie Tharp, Professor of the Practice at Boston University Questrom School of Business.
--------
25:57
Why are Executives Paid So Much?
Why and how did CEO paychecks become so massive and divisive? Who decides what leaders are worth? And what’s the ripple effect on companies, workers, and the economy?
Host Curt Nickisch unpacks these issues and more with Charles Tharp, Professor of the Practice at the Questrom School of Business and former CEO and founding member of the Center On Executive Compensation in Washington D.C.
--------
31:09
Regulating Platforms & Speech in an Age of Fake News
How do we reconcile the protection of free speech with the need to prevent harmful misinformation from spreading online? Is it even possible to strike a balance?
Host Curt Nickisch speaks to Marshall Van Alstyne, the Allen and Kelli Questrom Professor in Information Systems at Boston University Questrom School of Business; Nadine Strossen, Professor of Law at New York Law School and former president of the American Civil Liberties Union; and Michael Masnik, CEO and Founder of Copia Institute and its publication Techdirt.
--------
44:30
How Can We Understand Online Misinformation?
From political lies to viral conspiracy theories, misinformation has reshaped our digital landscape—creating confusion, influencing public perception, and altering national debates.
Just how widespread has misinformation become? What are the roles that social media platforms play, and what are some potential solutions?
Host Curt Nickisch speaks to Marshall Van Alstyne, the Allen and Kelly Questrom Professor in Information Systems at Boston University Questrom School of Business and Gordon Pennycook, Associate Professor of Psychology and Himan Brown Faculty Fellow at Cornell University
--------
32:15
Shareholder Primacy vs. Stakeholderism: 5 Years Later (Pt 2)
Last week's episode features the first part of a panel centered around the Business Round Table's pledge five years ago to redefine the purpose of a corporation, by create value for all stakeholders, not just shareholders. Today, we continue where we left off, and look into the future. How should boards operate now? What should they taking into account differently in the coming years?
Host Curt Nickisch speaks to Lynn Paine, Professor at Harvard Business School, Om Prakash Bhatt, the former chair and CEO of the State Bank of India, Anthony Allott, former chair and CEO of Silgan Holdings, and James Orlikoff, president of Orlikoff & Associates Inc.
