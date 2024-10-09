Shareholder Primacy vs. Stakeholderism: 5 Years Later (Pt 2)

Last week's episode features the first part of a panel centered around the Business Round Table's pledge five years ago to redefine the purpose of a corporation, by create value for all stakeholders, not just shareholders. Today, we continue where we left off, and look into the future. How should boards operate now? What should they taking into account differently in the coming years? Host Curt Nickisch speaks to Lynn Paine, Professor at Harvard Business School, Om Prakash Bhatt, the former chair and CEO of the State Bank of India, Anthony Allott, former chair and CEO of Silgan Holdings, and James Orlikoff, president of Orlikoff & Associates Inc. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices