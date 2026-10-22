Power Prosperity Podcast with Randy Gage

► Ready to go deeper and work with Randy directly:https://randygage.com/breakthroughu/► Prefer audio? Get the podcast (and exclusive content):https://randygage.com/podcast[What if the financial systems you depend on are also limiting your financial freedom? And what does it really take to build enough wealth to control your own future? In this episode of Miles Franklin Media, Randy joins host Michelle Makori for a provocative conversation about socialism, capitalism, free enterprise, government currencies, and the growing importance of financial sovereignty. Randy challenges conventional thinking about how wealth is created, why anti-rich sentiment is gaining momentum, and whether government-backed financial systems provide the security people believe they do. From his controversial comparison of Social Security's funding structure to a system that depends on new participants, to his concept of becoming a "sovereign operator," Randy explores the relationship between money, economic independence, and personal freedom. In this episode: ● Why Randy believes growing anti-rich sentiment threatens the prosperity conversation ● How free enterprise and individual wealth creation contribute to economic prosperity ● Randy's controversial perspective on Social Security and its funding model ● Why government currencies raise questions about financial independence ● What it means to become a sovereign operator ● How financial power can reduce dependence on government institutions ● The relationship between victimhood mentality, capitalism, and personal responsibility ● Why understanding money as a store of value matters when building long-term wealth The real question isn't simply how much money you can accumulate. It's how much control you have over your financial future. Because building wealth and building financial freedom aren't necessarily the same thing. Show Notes Breakthrough U Entrepreneur Accelerator Program ►https://randygage.com/breakthroughu/ Seven Elements of an Abundant Life Free PDF ►https://randygage.com/newsletter-sign-up/ Wealth Without Apology ► https://amzn.to/49zfm86 Randy's Website ► https://randygage.com/]Who is This Guy?Randy isn’t some influencer who listened to a couple podcastsand started posting hot takes. He’s the streetwise founder of Prosperity Factory, Inc., who has been building and scaling businesses for more than 40 years. Randy has authored 16 bestselling books, translated into 25+languages, including his latest—Wealth Without Apology—and spoken to more than 2 million people across 50 countries. He’s been inducted into both the Speaker Hall of Fame and Direct Selling Hall of Fame.But none of that is why people follow him.They follow him because he calls BS…and says what most people are too afraid to admit. When he’s not rocking the stage or building his next project, you’ll probably find him coaching a softball team somewhere.Connect with Randy:Instagram: randy_gage Twitter: randy_gage Facebook: randygage