Power Prosperity Podcast with Randy Gage

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1036 episodes
- ► Want to work with Randy directly: https://randygage.com/breakthroughu/
► Prefer audio? Get the podcast https://randygage.com/podcast
Randy was $55,000 in debt, sold his furniture and was sleeping on the floor. Some mornings he couldn’t find the energy to get out from under the blanket. Discover the 7 habits that got him there – and the ones he replaced them with to be healthier, happier and wealthier than ever before. You can start every one of them today.
Your results come from your operating system. If the habits underneath are running on scarcity, no tactic will save you. Change the habits and the results follow.
Links Randy mentioned here:
► Wealth Without Apology Book: https://amzn.to/4td0qUL
► Radical Rebirth Book: https://amzn.to/41PNqZV
► Free pdf: https://randygage.com/newsletter-sign-up/
► Breakthrough u: https://randygage.com/breakthroughu/
Who is This Guy?
Randy isn’t some influencer who listened to a couple podcasts and started posting hot takes. He’s the streetwise founder of Prosperity Factory, Inc., who has been building and scaling businesses for more than 40 years. Randy has authored 16 bestselling books, translated into 25+languages, including his latest—Wealth Without Apology—and spoken to more than 2 million people across 50 countries. He’s been inducted into both the Speaker Hall of Fame and Direct Selling Hall of Fame.
But none of that is why people follow him. They follow him because he calls BS…and says what most people are too afraid to admit. When he’s not rocking the stage or building his next project, you’ll probably find him coaching a softball team somewhere.
Connect with Randy:
X: x.com/Randy_Gage
Instagram: instagram.com/randy_gage
Facebook: facebook.com/randygage
- ► Ready to go deeper and work with Randy directly:https://randygage.com/breakthroughu/► Prefer audio? Get the podcast (and exclusive content):https://randygage.com/podcast[What if the financial systems you depend on are also limiting your financial freedom? And what does it really take to build enough wealth to control your own future? In this episode of Miles Franklin Media, Randy joins host Michelle Makori for a provocative conversation about socialism, capitalism, free enterprise, government currencies, and the growing importance of financial sovereignty. Randy challenges conventional thinking about how wealth is created, why anti-rich sentiment is gaining momentum, and whether government-backed financial systems provide the security people believe they do. From his controversial comparison of Social Security's funding structure to a system that depends on new participants, to his concept of becoming a "sovereign operator," Randy explores the relationship between money, economic independence, and personal freedom. In this episode: ● Why Randy believes growing anti-rich sentiment threatens the prosperity conversation ● How free enterprise and individual wealth creation contribute to economic prosperity ● Randy's controversial perspective on Social Security and its funding model ● Why government currencies raise questions about financial independence ● What it means to become a sovereign operator ● How financial power can reduce dependence on government institutions ● The relationship between victimhood mentality, capitalism, and personal responsibility ● Why understanding money as a store of value matters when building long-term wealth The real question isn't simply how much money you can accumulate. It's how much control you have over your financial future. Because building wealth and building financial freedom aren't necessarily the same thing. Show Notes Breakthrough U Entrepreneur Accelerator Program ►https://randygage.com/breakthroughu/ Seven Elements of an Abundant Life Free PDF ►https://randygage.com/newsletter-sign-up/ Wealth Without Apology ► https://amzn.to/49zfm86 Randy's Website ► https://randygage.com/]Who is This Guy?Randy isn’t some influencer who listened to a couple podcastsand started posting hot takes. He’s the streetwise founder of Prosperity Factory, Inc., who has been building and scaling businesses for more than 40 years. Randy has authored 16 bestselling books, translated into 25+languages, including his latest—Wealth Without Apology—and spoken to more than 2 million people across 50 countries. He’s been inducted into both the Speaker Hall of Fame and Direct Selling Hall of Fame.But none of that is why people follow him.They follow him because he calls BS…and says what most people are too afraid to admit. When he’s not rocking the stage or building his next project, you’ll probably find him coaching a softball team somewhere.Connect with Randy:Instagram: randy_gage Twitter: randy_gage Facebook: randygage
- ► Want to work with Randy directly: https://randygage.com/breakthroughu/
► Prefer audio? Get the podcast https://randygage.com/podcast
Most entrepreneurs think they have a marketing, pricing, or a time problem. Randy says it’s a psyche problem, and every other problem is just the symptom.
As a teen, Randy sat in a jail cell. He discovered the bars weren’t the real prison. The real prison was what he believed about himself. In this video, he shows you how to find the hidden beliefs that may be keeping your business small. And then how to break through them.
In this video, you’ll discover:
- Why most entrepreneurs never really leave their job; they just hire themselves into a worse one
- The one question that turns “impossible” into a plan
- Why your income has a thermostat
- The self-sabotage pattern that strikes right before a breakthrough
Links Randy mentioned here:
► Wealth Without Apology Book: https://amzn.to/4td0qUL
► Work with Randy directly: https://randygage.com/breakthroughu/
► Radical Rebirth Book: https://amzn.to/41PNqZV
► Mad Genius Book: https://amzn.to/4lvbZSR
► Risky Is the New Safe book: https://amzn.to/41aNwv2
► Own or Be Owned Book: https://a.co/d/0iDToagC
► The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: https://a.co/d/03Cb7nLo
Who is This Guy?
Randy isn’t some influencer who listened to a couple podcasts and started posting hot takes. He’s the streetwise founder of Prosperity Factory, Inc., who has been building and scaling businesses for more than 40 years. Randy has authored 16 bestselling books, translated into 25+languages, including his latest—Wealth Without Apology—and spoken to more than 2 million people across 50 countries. He’s been inducted into both the Speaker Hall of Fame and Direct Selling Hall of Fame.
But none of that is why people follow him. They follow him because he calls BS…and says what most people are too afraid to admit. When he’s not rocking the stage or building his next project, you’ll probably find him coaching a softball team somewhere.
Connect with Randy:
X: x.com/Randy_Gage
Instagram: instagram.com/randy_gage
Facebook: facebook.com/randygage
- ► Ready to go deeper and work with Randy directly:https://randygage.com/breakthroughu/► Prefer audio? Get the podcast (and exclusive content):https://randygage.com/podcastWhat happens when your bank account grows, but your happiness doesn’t? Randy joins Jerry Brazie to discuss why financial success alone doesn’t create a prosperous life, and how entrepreneurs can build businesses that support their health, relationships, and freedom. From being jailed at 15 to rebuilding after losing his business, Randy shares the experiences that changed his beliefs about money, potential, and success.In this conversation: • The jailhouse visit that changed Randy’s view of himself • Why a Lamborghini on Instagram tells you little about someone’s life • The danger of sacrificing everything else to build wealth • How childhood beliefs shape your decisions as an adult • Why Randy protects his calendar for deep work and life outside business • Building a business that serves you, your customers, and the greater good SHOW NOTES Breakthrough U Entrepreneur Accelerator Programhttps://randygage.com/breakthroughu/ Wealth Without Apology https://amzn.to/49zfm86 Free Abundance PDF (via Randy’s website) https://randygage.com Randy’s Website https://randygage.comWho is This Guy?Randy isn’t some influencer who listened to a couple podcastsand started posting hot takes. He’s the streetwise founder of Prosperity Factory, Inc., who has been building and scaling businesses for more than 40 years. Randy has authored 16 bestselling books, translated into 25+languages, including his latest—Wealth Without Apology—and spoken to more than 2 million people across 50 countries. He’s been inducted into both the Speaker Hall of Fame and Direct Selling Hall of Fame.But none of that is why people follow him.They follow him because he calls BS…and says what most people are too afraid to admit. When he’s not rocking the stage or building his next project, you’ll probably find him coaching a softball team somewhere.Connect with Randy:Instagram: randy_gage Twitter: randy_gage Facebook: randygage
- ► Want to work with Randy directly: https://randygage.com/breakthroughu/
► Prefer audio? Get the podcast https://randygage.com/podcast
Randy spoke to a room full of 20-somethings at Genius Network and opened with a sentence: you can just do things. No permission. No credential. No committee reviewing your application. Most people spend their twenties — and their thirties — waiting for a tap on the shoulder that never comes. These aren't rules. Rules are a bad premise for an entrepreneur. If entrepreneurs followed rules there'd be no Airbnb, no Uber, no OpenAI, no SpaceX. The real work is finding the places where the rules were never laws at all — just habits that hardened, or premises that expired. Watch this to discover the 6 truths he shared - truths he would want to know if he was a 22-year-old entrepreneur today.
Links Randy mentioned here:
► Wealth Without Apology: https://a.co/d/08I5io2X
► Work with Randy directly: https://randygage.com/breakthroughu/
Who is This Guy?
Randy isn’t some influencer who listened to a couple podcasts and started posting hot takes. He’s the streetwise founder of Prosperity Factory, Inc., who has been building and scaling businesses for more than 40 years. Randy has authored 16 bestselling books, translated into 25+languages, including his latest—Wealth Without Apology—and spoken to more than 2 million people across 50 countries. He’s been inducted into both the Speaker Hall of Fame and Direct Selling Hall of Fame.
But none of that is why people follow him. They follow him because he calls BS…and says what most people are too afraid to admit. When he’s not rocking the stage or building his next project, you’ll probably find him coaching a softball team somewhere.
Connect with Randy:
X: x.com/Randy_Gage
Instagram: instagram.com/randy_gage
Facebook: facebook.com/randygage
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About Power Prosperity Podcast with Randy Gage
Welcome to the Power Prosperity Podcast from entrepreneur and New York Times bestselling author Randy Gage. There's no specific format, other than getting you powerful content you can apply immediately to manifest more prosperity in your life. On some episodes Randy will be sharing his latest thoughts and insights for you here. Other times we'll play you the actual audios from his live speeches.Podcast website
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