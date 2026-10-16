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Above The Median

ROBERT J. SMITH, MFA
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Above The Median
Latest episode

27 episodes

  • Above The Median

    Above The Median: Episode 17 with DeKesha Williams

    10/16/2026 | 25 mins.
    In this episode, webinar strategist DeKesha Williams shares her insights on creating impactful webinars, building trust, and increasing conversions. Discover how to leverage principles over templates and the importance of authentic connection to grow your business.
  • Above The Median

    Above The Median: Episode 16 with Michael Glazer

    10/14/2026 | 26 mins.
    In this episode, Michael Glazer shares insights from his 35-year journey in the mystery shopping and customer service industry, emphasizing the importance of systems, customer experience, and continuous improvement for business success.
  • Above The Median

    Above The Median: Episode 15 with Chris Panagiotu

    10/09/2026 | 43 mins.
    In this episode, Chris Panagiotu shares his journey into financial planning, the importance of value-driven advice, and strategies for high-net-worth estate planning. Discover actionable insights on building a sustainable practice, giving back, and maximizing tax efficiency.
  • Above The Median

    Above The Median: Episode 14 with Joel Rodriguez

    10/01/2026 | 25 mins.
    In this episode, Joel Rodriguez of Metal Ninja Studios shares how his innovative approach to full-service comic production helps clients communicate complex ideas simply and effectively, differentiating his business in a commoditized industry. Discover how storytelling, branding, and mascots can elevate your business and create lasting client relationships.
  • Above The Median

    Above The Median: Episode 13 with Allison Cohen

    09/30/2026 | 16 mins.
    In this episode, Allison Cohen from Blue Shore HR discusses how fractional HR support can help small and medium-sized businesses reduce liability, improve efficiency, and grow without the need for full-time HR staff. She shares insights on common HR issues, proactive strategies, and success stories.
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About Above The Median
Each episode of Above the Median answers one question: how do you become the obvious choice in your market? Host Robert J. Smith — a five-decade Fortune 500 production leader — sits down with business owners, physicians, attorneys, and executives to break down the system behind real authority, visibility, and trust. Real stories, a proven playbook, zero fluff.
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BusinessEntrepreneurship

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