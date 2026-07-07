When a meeting becomes tense, your natural instinct might be to calm things down.



But when emotions start rising, the real problem usually isn’t the conflict itself. It’s that something important is at stake, and the conversation has shifted from solving a problem to defending positions, competence, or credibility.



In this episode, I explain why trying to smooth things over or bypass the hard stuff by “taking it offline” often makes things worse. You'll learn how to recognize what's really happening when discussions become emotional, why tension can be a useful signal rather than a threat, and how to help a group move from arguing with each other to working on the problem together.



I also share a real example from a meeting where I wasn't the leader in the room but still had an opportunity to intervene. You'll learn three practical steps for slowing down heated conversations, uncovering the real issue beneath the disagreement, and helping teams make productive progress without shutting conflict down.



By the end of this episode, you'll have a simple framework for navigating difficult moments in meetings and the confidence to step in when everyone else is waiting for someone else to act.



Conversation Topics

(00:00) A meeting that became more heated than anyone expected

(01:06) Why most people freeze when conflict escalates in a meeting

(02:05) The hidden issue underneath emotional disagreements

(02:52) Why "let's take this offline" often makes things worse

(03:32) Emotions are information, not a problem to solve

(04:25) Why don't you need authority to help with a difficult conversation

(05:40) Step #1: Slow the conversation down without shutting it down

(06:00) Step #2: Identify the real concern underneath the disagreement

(06:43) How to redirect emotional energy toward solving the problem

(07:11) Step #3: Decide what happens next so the issue moves forward

(08:00) The difference between burying a problem and intentionally parking it

(08:50) [Extended] How to repair trust after an emotional reaction at work

(09:20) [Extended] Why apologizing alone often isn't enough to rebuild credibility



📚 Additional Resources



✨ Read the transcript: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1hFBOi5jIA5I3TCv9h-BJDu7bmN0Yp8T2zhc9wDglGsM/edit?usp=sharing



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The Modern Manager is a leadership podcast for rockstar managers who want to create a working environment where people thrive and great work gets done.



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