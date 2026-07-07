Managers often say they want more accountability on their teams. But accountability often feels like micromanaging people, chasing updates, or constantly correcting mistakes.
In fact, many accountability problems begin long before performance issues show up. They start with unclear expectations, missing resources, and assumptions that everyone interprets requests the same way.
Fortunately, this week’s guest offers a practical framework for creating accountability that actually works, without damaging trust, morale, or autonomy.
Molly Rodau helps organizations navigate periods of growth and complexity by strengthening leadership, communication, and management practices. She specializes in helping leaders make difficult decisions while creating environments where people can do great work and feel supported.
In this conversation, we explore why accountability is often misunderstood, how managers can set clearer expectations, the importance of providing the right resources, and how to have productive accountability conversations that strengthen performance instead of creating resentment.
Conversation Topics
(00:00) Introduction
(01:52) Why accountability is not the same as blame
(03:44) The biggest mistakes managers make when setting expectations
(09:31) When documenting expectations helps prevent confusion
(11:55) How to balance clarity without becoming overly controlling
(16:35) The difference between relational and tactical resources
(20:03) Practical ways to support employees so they can succeed
(21:03) Why accountability requires getting comfortable with authority
(21:48) Avoiding “ruinous empathy” and “obnoxious aggression”
(26:14) How positive accountability reinforces great performance
(28:43) A great manager Molly worked for
(31:46) [Extended] What to do when accountability conversations stop working
(33:36) [Extended] The REAL framework for advocating upward and getting support
(39:09) [Extended] Moving from complaints to productive action
📚 Additional Resources:
✨ Get the extended episode by joining The Modern Manager Podcast+ Community for just $15 per month
✨ Read the full transcript: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1D_1whtmbUFjdCik2Sre61M6tXpWw8KdevvfWunir4x0/edit?usp=sharing
✨Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leadershipwithmamie/
✨Visit my website for more: https://www.mamieks.com/
✨ Subscribe to my YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7jhYz8b16g1SsLia4EhO5w?sub_confirmation=1
✨ Episode 236: Say What Needs To Be Said with Kim Scott: https://themodernmanager.transistor.fm/236
Keep up with Molly Rodau at Collectively
- Follow Collectively on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/__collectively/
- Follow Collectively on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/be-collectively/
- Visit their website: https://www.becollectively.com/
Guest Bonus: ERA and REAL Advocacy Frameworks
Download the The Expectations - Resources - Accountability Framework and The REAL Advocacy Framework cheatsheets to help you apply them to your work.
To get this bonus and many other member benefits, become a member of The Modern Manager Podcast+ Community.
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