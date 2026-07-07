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The Modern Manager

Mamie Kanfer Stewart
BusinessEntrepreneurship
The Modern Manager
Latest episode

424 episodes

  • The Modern Manager

    415: The 30-Day Onboarding Plan Isn't a Welcome Packet

    07/07/2026 | 11 mins.
    Most onboarding plans focus on helping new hires feel welcome and settled in their role.

    But the real purpose of onboarding isn't orientation; it's creating clarity before misunderstandings become habits and before small mistakes turn into difficult performance conversations.

    In this episode, I explain why the success or struggles you see three months after someone joins your team are often determined before they even start. You'll learn the difference between orientation and onboarding, why unclear expectations quietly undermine great hires, and the three things every manager should define during the first 30 days.

    You'll also discover how AI can help you build a practical onboarding plan in less time, why documenting your team's unwritten rules matters more than you think, and how to reset expectations if someone has already been in the role for weeks or even months.

    By the end of this episode, you'll have a simple framework for creating onboarding plans that build confidence, prevent unnecessary feedback conversations, and help new employees succeed from day one.

    Conversation Topics
    (00:00) Why the real onboarding work begins after a candidate accepts the offer
    (01:56) Orientation vs. onboarding: the difference most managers miss
    (03:45) Why unclear expectations create future performance problems
    (06:13) Step #1: Define what success looks like at 30, 60, and 90 days
    (07:18) Step #2: Teach the unwritten rules that every team follows
    (08:49) Step #3: Explain how to work effectively with you as a manager
    (09:41) How AI can help you build a stronger onboarding plan in minutes
    (10:18) [Extended Only] How to re-onboard an employee when things aren't going as planned 
    (11:44) [Extended Only] A simple conversation that resets expectations without creating defensiveness 
    (13:00) [Extended Only] Why a "fresh start" can rebuild confidence and improve performance 

    📚 Additional Resources

    ✨ Read the transcript: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1it3sq2F1DMg7SaFcJY68HAbo9Kxgi2Pz_nvEYLBNwKg/edit?usp=sharing

    ✨ Follow me on Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/leadershipwithmamie/ 

    ✨ Visit my website for more:
    https://www.mamieks.com/ 

    ✨ Level up your skills:
    https://themodernmanager.com/replaybundle 

    ✨ Subscribe to my YouTube channel:
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7jhYz8b16g1SsLia4EhO5w?sub_confirmation=1 

    Join my newsletter to get episodes delivered directly to your inbox: https://www.themoddernmanager.com
    The Modern Manager is a leadership podcast for rockstar managers who want to create a working environment where people thrive, and great work gets done.

    Follow The Modern Manager on your favorite podcast platform so you never miss an episode!

    #Leadership #Management #Onboarding #NewManager #PeopleManagement #EmployeeOnboarding #LeadershipDevelopment #ManagementSkills #FutureOfWork #TheModernManager
  • The Modern Manager

    414: How to Create Space for Strategic Thinking with Howard Tiebel

    06/30/2026 | 29 mins.
    Most managers know they should spend more time thinking strategically. The problem is that strategy often gets crowded out by urgent tasks, endless decisions, and the pressure to solve today's problems.

    But strategic thinking isn't just about setting long-term goals. It's about creating the space to explore possibilities, challenge assumptions, and help your team think beyond what's immediately in front of them.

    Fortunately, this week's guest shares a practical approach to developing strategic thinking, creating compelling visions of the future, and leading conversations that generate better ideas rather than rushing to premature solutions.

    Howard Teibel is the founder of Teibel Education and an expert in leadership development, organizational strategy, and team effectiveness. For decades, he has helped leaders and organizations build cultures where people communicate more effectively, think more strategically, and navigate change with greater confidence.

    In this conversation, we discuss why strategic thinking is often misunderstood, how leaders can create a compelling vision that inspires action, and why slowing down conversations is often the key to generating better ideas. We also explore how moods influence team performance and what managers can do to help teams stay productive when emotions threaten to derail progress.

    Conversation Topics
    (00:00) Introduction
    (02:12) Why strategic thinking is more than long-term planning
    (05:41) Creating a compelling vision of the future
    (10:06) How vision shapes what organizations believe is possible
    (16:38) Helping teams think strategically together
    (18:47) Why strategic conversations often collapse into action planning
    (22:14) The difference between debating ideas and exploring them
    (25:06) What great leaders and partners do differently
    (28:31) [Extended] Why knowing what to do isn't enough to change behavior
    (29:30) [Extended] The hidden role moods play in team performance
    (32:44) [Extended] How to recognize and shift unproductive moods in meetings
    (35:40) [Extended] A simple exercise to create more intentional team conversations

    📚 Additional Resources:

    ✨ Read the full transcript: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UiIcgN4YcpNc0fAHakdjK_DZBCmb4N2io6xjX_2ZQso/edit?usp=sharing 
     
    ✨Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leadershipwithmamie/ 

    ✨Visit my website for more: https://www.mamieks.com/ 

    ✨ Subscribe to my YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7jhYz8b16g1SsLia4EhO5w?sub_confirmation=1 
    Keep up with Howard Teibel

    - Connect with Howard on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/howardteibel/ 
    - Visit Teibel education here: https://teibelinc.com/ 

    Get episodes and key takeaways delivered to your inbox when you join my newsletter at
    www.themodernmanager.com

    ---------------------

    The Modern Manager is a leadership podcast for rockstar managers who want to create a working environment where people thrive, and great work gets done.

    Follow The Modern Manager on your favorite podcast platform so you won’t miss an episode!

    #StrategicThinking #LeadershipDevelopment #TeamLeadership #LeadershipSkills #DecisionMaking #OrganizationalLeadership #ExecutiveLeadership #BusinessStrategy #LeadershipCommunication #ManagementSkills #TeamEffectiveness #FutureThinking #LeadershipMindset #OrganizationalDevelopment #TheModernManager
  • The Modern Manager

    413: What to Do When a Meeting Gets Heated

    06/23/2026 | 9 mins.
    When a meeting becomes tense, your natural instinct might be to calm things down.

    But when emotions start rising, the real problem usually isn’t the conflict itself. It’s that something important is at stake, and the conversation has shifted from solving a problem to defending positions, competence, or credibility.

    In this episode, I explain why trying to smooth things over or bypass the hard stuff by “taking it offline” often makes things worse. You'll learn how to recognize what's really happening when discussions become emotional, why tension can be a useful signal rather than a threat, and how to help a group move from arguing with each other to working on the problem together.

    I also share a real example from a meeting where I wasn't the leader in the room but still had an opportunity to intervene. You'll learn three practical steps for slowing down heated conversations, uncovering the real issue beneath the disagreement, and helping teams make productive progress without shutting conflict down.

    By the end of this episode, you'll have a simple framework for navigating difficult moments in meetings and the confidence to step in when everyone else is waiting for someone else to act.

    Conversation Topics
    (00:00) A meeting that became more heated than anyone expected
    (01:06) Why most people freeze when conflict escalates in a meeting
    (02:05) The hidden issue underneath emotional disagreements
    (02:52) Why "let's take this offline" often makes things worse
    (03:32) Emotions are information, not a problem to solve
    (04:25) Why don't you need authority to help with a difficult conversation
    (05:40) Step #1: Slow the conversation down without shutting it down
    (06:00) Step #2: Identify the real concern underneath the disagreement
    (06:43) How to redirect emotional energy toward solving the problem
    (07:11) Step #3: Decide what happens next so the issue moves forward
    (08:00) The difference between burying a problem and intentionally parking it
    (08:50) [Extended] How to repair trust after an emotional reaction at work 
    (09:20) [Extended] Why apologizing alone often isn't enough to rebuild credibility

    📚 Additional Resources

    ✨ Read the transcript: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1hFBOi5jIA5I3TCv9h-BJDu7bmN0Yp8T2zhc9wDglGsM/edit?usp=sharing

    ✨ Follow me on Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/leadershipwithmamie/ 

    ✨ Visit my website for more:
    https://www.mamieks.com/ 

    ✨ Level up your skills:
    https://themodernmanager.com/replaybundle 

    ✨ Subscribe to my YouTube channel:
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7jhYz8b16g1SsLia4EhO5w?sub_confirmation=1 

    The Modern Manager is a leadership podcast for rockstar managers who want to create a working environment where people thrive and great work gets done.

    Follow The Modern Manager on your favorite podcast platform so you never miss an episode!

    #Leadership #Management #CommunicationSkills #ConflictResolution #MeetingManagement #LeadershipDevelopment #PeopleManagement #TeamCommunication #ManagerTraining #TheModernManager
  • The Modern Manager

    412: How Great Managers Create Accountability Without Micromanaging with Molly Rodau

    06/16/2026 | 32 mins.
    Managers often say they want more accountability on their teams. But accountability often feels like micromanaging people, chasing updates, or constantly correcting mistakes.

    In fact, many accountability problems begin long before performance issues show up. They start with unclear expectations, missing resources, and assumptions that everyone interprets requests the same way.

    Fortunately, this week’s guest offers a practical framework for creating accountability that actually works, without damaging trust, morale, or autonomy.

    Molly Rodau helps organizations navigate periods of growth and complexity by strengthening leadership, communication, and management practices. She specializes in helping leaders make difficult decisions while creating environments where people can do great work and feel supported.

    In this conversation, we explore why accountability is often misunderstood, how managers can set clearer expectations, the importance of providing the right resources, and how to have productive accountability conversations that strengthen performance instead of creating resentment.

    Conversation Topics
    (00:00) Introduction
    (01:52) Why accountability is not the same as blame
    (03:44) The biggest mistakes managers make when setting expectations
    (09:31) When documenting expectations helps prevent confusion
    (11:55) How to balance clarity without becoming overly controlling
    (16:35) The difference between relational and tactical resources
    (20:03) Practical ways to support employees so they can succeed
    (21:03) Why accountability requires getting comfortable with authority
    (21:48) Avoiding “ruinous empathy” and “obnoxious aggression”
    (26:14) How positive accountability reinforces great performance
    (28:43) A great manager Molly worked for
    (31:46) [Extended] What to do when accountability conversations stop working
    (33:36) [Extended] The REAL framework for advocating upward and getting support
    (39:09) [Extended] Moving from complaints to productive action
    📚 Additional Resources:

    ✨ Get the extended episode by joining The Modern Manager Podcast+ Community for just $15 per month

    ✨ Read the full transcript: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1D_1whtmbUFjdCik2Sre61M6tXpWw8KdevvfWunir4x0/edit?usp=sharing 
     
    ✨Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leadershipwithmamie/ 

    ✨Visit my website for more: https://www.mamieks.com/ 

    ✨ Subscribe to my YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7jhYz8b16g1SsLia4EhO5w?sub_confirmation=1 

    ✨ Episode 236: Say What Needs To Be Said with Kim Scott: https://themodernmanager.transistor.fm/236

    Keep up with Molly Rodau at Collectively
    - Follow Collectively on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/__collectively/
    - Follow Collectively on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/be-collectively/
    - Visit their website: https://www.becollectively.com/

    Guest Bonus: ERA and REAL Advocacy Frameworks

    Download the The Expectations - Resources - Accountability Framework and The REAL Advocacy Framework cheatsheets to help you apply them to your work.
    To get this bonus and many other member benefits, become a member of The Modern Manager Podcast+ Community.

    ---------------------

    The Modern Manager is a leadership podcast for rockstar managers who want to create a working environment where people thrive, and great work gets done.

    Follow The Modern Manager on your favorite podcast platform so you won’t miss an episode!

    #Accountabilit #LeadershipDevelopment #PeopleManagement #ManagementSkills #LeadershipSkills #ManagerTraining #WorkplaceLeadership #TeamPerformance
    #EmployeeEngagement #ManagementTips #LeadershipGrowth #CommunicationSkills #ProfessionalDevelopment #TeamLeadership #TheModernManager
  • The Modern Manager

    411: 3 Types of Team Conflict and How to Resolve Each One

    06/09/2026 | 12 mins.
    Some team conflicts seem to get resolved quickly.

    Others keep resurfacing in meeting after meeting, leaving everyone frustrated and no closer to a solution.

    In this episode, I explain why certain disagreements are so difficult to resolve and introduce a simple framework for identifying the three types of conflict that show up on nearly every team: process conflict, perspective conflict, and personality conflict.

    You'll learn how to recognize which type of conflict you're dealing with, why different conflicts require different responses, and the practical steps managers can take to help conversations move forward instead of going in circles.

    By the end of this episode, you'll have a clearer way to diagnose team disagreements, reduce unnecessary friction, and help your team navigate conflict more productively.

    Conversation Topics
    (00:00) Why smart teams get stuck in unresolved disagreements
    (00:54) The three types of conflict hiding inside one conversation
    (03:06) Type #1: Process conflict and clarity on how work gets done
    (04:23) Type #2: Perspective conflict driven by values, experience, and expertise
    (05:19) Type #3: Personality conflict and clashing work styles
    (06:20) Move #1: Identify the type of conflict before solving it
    (06:49) Move #2: Resolve process conflict by clarifying decision rights and expectations
    (08:29) Move #3: Resolve perspective conflict by naming trade-offs and decision criteria
    (10:30) Move #4: Manage personality conflict through translation, reframing, and team norms
    (12:03) [Extended] Why managers often misdiagnose conflict when they are part of it 
    (13:19) [Extended] How to recognize when you're acting like a player instead of a referee.
    (14:22) [Extended] A simple technique for reducing bias during difficult team disagreements.
    📚 Additional Resources

    ✨ Read the transcript:  https://docs.google.com/document/d/15h40eVFr8x2Mk9kW9gn53rbZQQpxjBmkxkE19BmLTxM/edit?usp=sharing 

    ✨ Follow me on Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/leadershipwithmamie/ 

    ✨ Visit my website for more:
    https://www.mamieks.com/ 

    ✨ Level up your skills:
    https://themodernmanager.com/replaybundle 

    ✨ Subscribe to my YouTube channel:
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7jhYz8b16g1SsLia4EhO5w?sub_confirmation=1 
    The Modern Manager is a leadership podcast for rockstar managers who want to create a working environment where people thrive and great work gets done.

    Follow The Modern Manager on your favorite podcast platform so you won’t miss an episode!

    #Leadership #Management #PeopleManagement #TeamConflict #ConflictResolution #LeadershipDevelopment #ManagerTips #TeamLeadership #WorkplaceCommunication #TheModernManager
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About The Modern Manager
Host Mamie Kanfer Stewart shares practical approaches to help you be a great manager. Learn more at: https://themodernmanager.com/ Solo episodes are like mini-courses, providing actionable tips based on experience and research. Guest episodes are engaging conversations that elicit insights and suggestions for how to apply the ideas. Learn more about effective meeting practices, communication skills, managing conflict, team building, time management, group dynamics, goal setting and accountability, team competencies, productivity and collaboration technologies, organizational culture, and more. Be sure to follow the podcast on your favorite platform so you never miss a new episode!
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