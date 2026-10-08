Send us Fan Mail What if the next version of your life begins with one inspired choice? In this episode of the Unstoppable Success Podcast, Jaclyn Strominger sits down with Dr. Caroline Biesalski, host of The Inspired Choice, author of The Inspired Choice Chronicles, and founder of The Inspired Choice Foundation. Caroline shares how a 3 a.m. insight changed her direction. After years of fearing public speaking, she decided to see herself as a podcast host and take the first step. Within two weeks, she had recorded 50 interviews. Her story is a powerful reminder that confidence does not always arrive before action. Sometimes action creates confidence. Jaclyn and Caroline explore how to identify what you truly want, use what you do not want as a clue, change your self-image, protect your passion from other people’s opinions, and keep moving when your path includes burnout, doubt, or uncertainty. You will learn: - How small, practical steps can help you move through fear - Why self-image shapes the roles you are willing to claim - A simple exercise for clarifying what you really want - How to reconnect with your passion without forcing the timeline - Why the opinion you hold about yourself matters most - How conscious leadership and ethical entrepreneurship can create a meaningful legacy Dr. Caroline Biesalski’s journey proves that it is never too late to discover what lights you up and build something that serves others. Listen now, then choose one small action that moves you toward the person you are ready to become. Because you were meant to be unstoppable. Connect with Caroline Support the show Support the Show - subscriber and get a Unstoppable Success Badge@ If you are ready to become unstoppable and create real momentum, here is your next step: Book a private strategy call: Let’s map your next level of growth Book a Strategy Call Join the Unstoppable Success Community: Surround yourself with high-performing leaders and real conversations Skool Community: Unstoppable Success Get the Book: Charting True North Stay connected and visible: Unstoppable Success Podcast Connect with Jaclyn on LinkedIn Become a Sponsor. Learn more! Email: info@Jaclynstrominger.com

Send us Fan Mail What if a full calendar is hiding the one thing your business needs most? Jaclyn Strominger talks with Lena Khais about the human side of business growth. Lena explains why the label “small business” can narrow a founder’s sense of possibility, why growth calls for more capacity than an old identity can hold, and how unclear priorities can turn busyness into what she calls “performative avoidance.” They also explore two deceptively simple questions: “What do I want?” and “What would having that give me?” Lena shares how she distinguishes work that is hard because it is new from work that feels heavy, and why that difference matters when deciding what to pursue. If you lead a business and feel busy without moving forward, this conversation offers a practical place to pause, question your focus, and choose your next action. Connect with Lena: https://atlas-paradigm.com/ Support the show Support the Show - subscriber and get a Unstoppable Success Badge@ If you are ready to become unstoppable and create real momentum, here is your next step: Book a private strategy call: Let’s map your next level of growth Book a Strategy Call Join the Unstoppable Success Community: Surround yourself with high-performing leaders and real conversations Skool Community: Unstoppable Success Get the Book: Charting True North Stay connected and visible: Unstoppable Success Podcast Connect with Jaclyn on LinkedIn Become a Sponsor. Learn more! Email: info@Jaclynstrominger.com

Send us Fan Mail A patient who felt uncomfortable in a traditional gown left Shawn Gibbs's clinic without having a concerning mole examined. She returned about a month later, and the mole was diagnosed as melanoma. Shawn cannot say what would have happened with an earlier exam, but the experience made him ask a powerful question: Why accept a patient experience that leaves people feeling exposed? Shawn, CEO and co-founder of GIV Gowns, joins Jaclyn Strominger to share how he spent three years developing patient attire with more thoughtful access and coverage. He also shares how existing relationships helped him find manufacturing partners, why he made direct asks to build new opportunities, and how he stays connected to his purpose when progress is slow. Listen for practical lessons on healthcare innovation, relationship-driven business growth, patient dignity, and serving a clear audience. Learn about GIV Gowns: https://www.givgowns.com/ Connect with Shawn: https://shawngibbs.com/ Support the show Support the Show - subscriber and get a Unstoppable Success Badge@ If you are ready to become unstoppable and create real momentum, here is your next step: Book a private strategy call: Let’s map your next level of growth Book a Strategy Call Join the Unstoppable Success Community: Surround yourself with high-performing leaders and real conversations Skool Community: Unstoppable Success Get the Book: Charting True North Stay connected and visible: Unstoppable Success Podcast Connect with Jaclyn on LinkedIn Become a Sponsor. Learn more! Email: info@Jaclynstrominger.com

Send us Fan Mail What do civil engineering, a bank merger, and a message written on a pillow have in common? They all led Emily Atlantis Wolf to the work she was meant to do. On this episode of the Unstoppable Success Podcast, I sit down with Emily Atlantis Wolf, intuition teacher, medical massage therapist, and self-described "human bridge." Emily has worked with more than 3,000 clients. Today she leads a 6-month Intuition Academy and hosts spiritual tourist retreats around the world. We talk about why job security is an illusion, how to stop treating rejection as failure, what pain in your body is trying to tell you, and how to trust your intuition enough to act on it. If you are a leader or entrepreneur who feels stuck, this conversation will help you find the thing that makes your heart sing. In this episode: Why Emily earned both an English degree and a civil engineering degree The bank merger that let go of 1,200 consultants in one day, and why security is an illusion The prayer, and the answer on her pillow, that led her to quit her corporate job the same day Why pain is always a message, and what happens when you ignore it Rejection is redirection: turning every "failure" into information How the Intuition Academy helps people turn a dream into reality Inside the Connected Queens Conference, a women's networking event in Cleveland Connect with Emily Atlantis Wolf: Website: https://www.atlantiswolf.com Intuition Academy: https://www.atlantiswolf.com/intuition-academy Connected Queens Conference (October 16-18, 2026, Cleveland, in person and online): https://www.atlantiswolf.com/connectedqueeensconference-registration Peru 2027 Retreat: https://www.atlantiswolf.com/peru-2027-co-ed-retreat Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dragonmedicinewoman/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/emily-atlantis-wolf YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DragonMedicineWoman Connect with Jaclyn Strominger: Become a Show Supporter ($3/month): https://podcast.jaclynstrominger.com/2614235/supporters/new Free 7-Day Relationship Capital Challenge: http://go.jaclynstrominger.com/7-day Join the Unstoppable Success Community: https://www.skool.com/unstoppable-success-9143/about Book a strategy session with Jaclyn: https://scheduler.zoom.us/jaclyn-strominger/book-a-connection Apply to be a guest on the show: https://go.jaclynstrominger.com/podcast-guestapplication Website: https://jaclynstrominger.com Support the show Support the Show - subscriber and get a Unstoppable Success Badge@ If you are ready to become unstoppable and create real momentum, here is your next step: Book a private strategy call: Let’s map your next level of growth Book a Strategy Call Join the Unstoppable Success Community: Surround yourself with high-performing leaders and real conversations Skool Community: Unstoppable Success Get the Book: Charting True North Stay connected and visible: Unstoppable Success Podcast Connect with Jaclyn on LinkedIn Become a Sponsor. Learn more! Email: info@Jaclynstrominger.com

Send us Fan Mail What would you do if the worst news of your life arrived tomorrow? Bart Merrell asked one question: how can I monetize it? In this episode of the Unstoppable Success Podcast, host Jaclyn Strominger talks with Bart Merrell, author of Monetize Your Mindset, host of the Monetize Your Mindset podcast and creator of the Side Hustle Samurai. Bart shows entrepreneurs, CEOs and professionals how to build multiple income streams from the skills, experiences and relationships they already have. Bart has never had a traditional job. He turned bungee jumping in Japan, dog training and even the amputation of his leg into income, and his rule is simple: good, bad or ugly, anything that crosses his path is an opportunity. He explains why job security is an illusion, why a second income stream is your real safety net, and how the right mindset carried him through the hardest day of his life. In this episode you will learn Why job security is an illusion and a second income stream protects you How to find the side hustle that fits your skills, experience and interests Why the people and groups around you shape your mindset and your results How to act on an aha moment the same day, before it disappears How Bart takes people from idea to cash flow in six months Bart Merrell: monetizeyourmindset.com and bartmerrell.com Book a complimentary strategy session with Jaclyn: https://scheduler.zoom.us/jaclyn-strominger/book-a-connection Free 7-Day Relationship Capital Challenge: https://go.jaclynstrominger.com/7-day Support the show for $3 a month: https://podcast.jaclynstrominger.com/2614235/supporters/new Listen and follow: https://jaclynstrominger.com/podcast/#listen If this conversation made you think about your next income stream, send it to one friend who needs to hear it today. Support the show Support the Show - subscriber and get a Unstoppable Success Badge@ If you are ready to become unstoppable and create real momentum, here is your next step: Book a private strategy call: Let’s map your next level of growth Book a Strategy Call Join the Unstoppable Success Community: Surround yourself with high-performing leaders and real conversations Skool Community: Unstoppable Success Get the Book: Charting True North Stay connected and visible: Unstoppable Success Podcast Connect with Jaclyn on LinkedIn Become a Sponsor. Learn more! Email: info@Jaclynstrominger.com

About Unstoppable Success Podcast

About Unstoppable Success Podcast

About Unstoppable Success Podcast