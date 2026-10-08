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171 episodes
How to Turn Any Setback Into Extra Income | Bart Merrell on Side Hustles, Mindset and Multiple Income Streams10/08/2026 | 37 mins.Send us Fan Mail
What would you do if the worst news of your life arrived tomorrow? Bart Merrell asked one question: how can I monetize it?
In this episode of the Unstoppable Success Podcast, host Jaclyn Strominger talks with Bart Merrell, author of Monetize Your Mindset, host of the Monetize Your Mindset podcast and creator of the Side Hustle Samurai. Bart shows entrepreneurs, CEOs and professionals how to build multiple income streams from the skills, experiences and relationships they already have.
Bart has never had a traditional job. He turned bungee jumping in Japan, dog training and even the amputation of his leg into income, and his rule is simple: good, bad or ugly, anything that crosses his path is an opportunity. He explains why job security is an illusion, why a second income stream is your real safety net, and how the right mindset carried him through the hardest day of his life.
In this episode you will learn
Why job security is an illusion and a second income stream protects you
How to find the side hustle that fits your skills, experience and interests
Why the people and groups around you shape your mindset and your results
How to act on an aha moment the same day, before it disappears
How Bart takes people from idea to cash flow in six months
Bart Merrell: monetizeyourmindset.com and bartmerrell.com
Book a complimentary strategy session with Jaclyn: https://scheduler.zoom.us/jaclyn-strominger/book-a-connection
Free 7-Day Relationship Capital Challenge: https://go.jaclynstrominger.com/7-day
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Listen and follow: https://jaclynstrominger.com/podcast/#listen
If this conversation made you think about your next income stream, send it to one friend who needs to hear it today.
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If you are ready to become unstoppable and create real momentum, here is your next step:
Book a private strategy call:
Let’s map your next level of growth
Book a Strategy Call
Join the Unstoppable Success Community:
Surround yourself with high-performing leaders and real conversations
Skool Community: Unstoppable Success
Get the Book:
Charting True North
Stay connected and visible:
Unstoppable Success Podcast
Connect with Jaclyn on LinkedIn
Become a Sponsor. Learn more! Email: info@Jaclynstrominger.com
- Send us Fan Mail
What do civil engineering, a bank merger, and a message written on a pillow have in common? They all led Emily Atlantis Wolf to the work she was meant to do.
On this episode of the Unstoppable Success Podcast, I sit down with Emily Atlantis Wolf, intuition teacher, medical massage therapist, and self-described "human bridge." Emily has worked with more than 3,000 clients. Today she leads a 6-month Intuition Academy and hosts spiritual tourist retreats around the world.
We talk about why job security is an illusion, how to stop treating rejection as failure, what pain in your body is trying to tell you, and how to trust your intuition enough to act on it. If you are a leader or entrepreneur who feels stuck, this conversation will help you find the thing that makes your heart sing.
In this episode:
Why Emily earned both an English degree and a civil engineering degree
The bank merger that let go of 1,200 consultants in one day, and why security is an illusion
The prayer, and the answer on her pillow, that led her to quit her corporate job the same day
Why pain is always a message, and what happens when you ignore it
Rejection is redirection: turning every "failure" into information
How the Intuition Academy helps people turn a dream into reality
Inside the Connected Queens Conference, a women's networking event in Cleveland
Connect with Emily Atlantis Wolf:
Website: https://www.atlantiswolf.com
Intuition Academy: https://www.atlantiswolf.com/intuition-academy
Connected Queens Conference (October 16-18, 2026, Cleveland, in person and online): https://www.atlantiswolf.com/connectedqueeensconference-registration
Peru 2027 Retreat: https://www.atlantiswolf.com/peru-2027-co-ed-retreat
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dragonmedicinewoman/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/emily-atlantis-wolf
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DragonMedicineWoman
Connect with Jaclyn Strominger:
Become a Show Supporter ($3/month): https://podcast.jaclynstrominger.com/2614235/supporters/new
Free 7-Day Relationship Capital Challenge: http://go.jaclynstrominger.com/7-day
Join the Unstoppable Success Community: https://www.skool.com/unstoppable-success-9143/about
Book a strategy session with Jaclyn: https://scheduler.zoom.us/jaclyn-strominger/book-a-connection
Apply to be a guest on the show: https://go.jaclynstrominger.com/podcast-guestapplication
Website: https://jaclynstrominger.com
Support the show
Support the Show - subscriber and get a Unstoppable Success Badge@
If you are ready to become unstoppable and create real momentum, here is your next step:
Book a private strategy call:
Let’s map your next level of growth
Book a Strategy Call
Join the Unstoppable Success Community:
Surround yourself with high-performing leaders and real conversations
Skool Community: Unstoppable Success
Get the Book:
Charting True North
Stay connected and visible:
Unstoppable Success Podcast
Connect with Jaclyn on LinkedIn
Become a Sponsor. Learn more! Email: info@Jaclynstrominger.com
- Send us Fan Mail
A patient who felt uncomfortable in a traditional gown left Shawn Gibbs's clinic without having a concerning mole examined. She returned about a month later, and the mole was diagnosed as melanoma. Shawn cannot say what would have happened with an earlier exam, but the experience made him ask a powerful question: Why accept a patient experience that leaves people feeling exposed?
Shawn, CEO and co-founder of GIV Gowns, joins Jaclyn Strominger to share how he spent three years developing patient attire with more thoughtful access and coverage. He also shares how existing relationships helped him find manufacturing partners, why he made direct asks to build new opportunities, and how he stays connected to his purpose when progress is slow.
Listen for practical lessons on healthcare innovation, relationship-driven business growth, patient dignity, and serving a clear audience.
Learn about GIV Gowns: https://www.givgowns.com/
Connect with Shawn: https://shawngibbs.com/
Support the show
Support the Show - subscriber and get a Unstoppable Success Badge@
If you are ready to become unstoppable and create real momentum, here is your next step:
Book a private strategy call:
Let’s map your next level of growth
Book a Strategy Call
Join the Unstoppable Success Community:
Surround yourself with high-performing leaders and real conversations
Skool Community: Unstoppable Success
Get the Book:
Charting True North
Stay connected and visible:
Unstoppable Success Podcast
Connect with Jaclyn on LinkedIn
Become a Sponsor. Learn more! Email: info@Jaclynstrominger.com
- Send us Fan Mail
What if a full calendar is hiding the one thing your business needs most?
Jaclyn Strominger talks with Lena Khais about the human side of business growth. Lena explains why the label “small business” can narrow a founder’s sense of possibility, why growth calls for more capacity than an old identity can hold, and how unclear priorities can turn busyness into what she calls “performative avoidance.”
They also explore two deceptively simple questions: “What do I want?” and “What would having that give me?” Lena shares how she distinguishes work that is hard because it is new from work that feels heavy, and why that difference matters when deciding what to pursue.
If you lead a business and feel busy without moving forward, this conversation offers a practical place to pause, question your focus, and choose your next action.
Connect with Lena: https://atlas-paradigm.com/
Support the show
Support the Show - subscriber and get a Unstoppable Success Badge@
If you are ready to become unstoppable and create real momentum, here is your next step:
Book a private strategy call:
Let’s map your next level of growth
Book a Strategy Call
Join the Unstoppable Success Community:
Surround yourself with high-performing leaders and real conversations
Skool Community: Unstoppable Success
Get the Book:
Charting True North
Stay connected and visible:
Unstoppable Success Podcast
Connect with Jaclyn on LinkedIn
Become a Sponsor. Learn more! Email: info@Jaclynstrominger.com
Turn Fear Into Inspired Action: Build Confidence One Step at a Time with Dr. Caroline Biesalski09/28/2026 | 34 mins.Send us Fan Mail
What if the next version of your life begins with one inspired choice?
In this episode of the Unstoppable Success Podcast, Jaclyn Strominger sits down with Dr. Caroline Biesalski, host of The Inspired Choice, author of The Inspired Choice Chronicles, and founder of The Inspired Choice Foundation.
Caroline shares how a 3 a.m. insight changed her direction. After years of fearing public speaking, she decided to see herself as a podcast host and take the first step. Within two weeks, she had recorded 50 interviews. Her story is a powerful reminder that confidence does not always arrive before action. Sometimes action creates confidence.
Jaclyn and Caroline explore how to identify what you truly want, use what you do not want as a clue, change your self-image, protect your passion from other people’s opinions, and keep moving when your path includes burnout, doubt, or uncertainty.
You will learn:
- How small, practical steps can help you move through fear
- Why self-image shapes the roles you are willing to claim
- A simple exercise for clarifying what you really want
- How to reconnect with your passion without forcing the timeline
- Why the opinion you hold about yourself matters most
- How conscious leadership and ethical entrepreneurship can create a meaningful legacy
Dr. Caroline Biesalski’s journey proves that it is never too late to discover what lights you up and build something that serves others.
Listen now, then choose one small action that moves you toward the person you are ready to become.
Because you were meant to be unstoppable.
Connect with Caroline
Support the show
Support the Show - subscriber and get a Unstoppable Success Badge@
If you are ready to become unstoppable and create real momentum, here is your next step:
Book a private strategy call:
Let’s map your next level of growth
Book a Strategy Call
Join the Unstoppable Success Community:
Surround yourself with high-performing leaders and real conversations
Skool Community: Unstoppable Success
Get the Book:
Charting True North
Stay connected and visible:
Unstoppable Success Podcast
Connect with Jaclyn on LinkedIn
Become a Sponsor. Learn more! Email: info@Jaclynstrominger.com
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About Unstoppable Success Podcast
The Unstoppable Success Podcast is the show for CEOs and entrepreneurs ready to break the plateau, build relationship capital, and create growth, impact, and income. Hosted by Success Strategist and master connector Jaclyn Strominger — creator of the LEAP Framework, founder of the Relationship Capital Formula, and co-author of Charting True North — each episode reveals how relationship capital, strategic decisions, and courageous action break the plateau and build unstoppable success.Every conversation goes beyond motivation to uncover the real strategies behind business growth, entrepreneurial momentum, and the relationships that open doors to opportunity. Jaclyn talks with CEOs, founders, entrepreneurs, and executives who are actively building businesses, scaling influence, and turning ambition into measurable success.What You'll LearnOn the Unstoppable Success Podcast, you'll discover:The strategies CEOs, founders, and entrepreneurs use to build success — not just talk about leadershipPractical insights for business growth, breaking through the plateau, and scaling impactHow to build relationship capital and turn connections into real opportunityThe mindset shifts that drive confidence, resilience, and reinventionReal stories of bold decisions and breakthrough momentsBehind the Scenes of SuccessEvery episode takes you inside the pivotal moments where leaders faced critical decisions, navigated uncertainty, built relationship capital, and turned ambition into measurable success. Jaclyn's conversations explore the systems, relationships, and strategic principles that separate momentum from mediocrity — so you can apply those lessons to your own career, company, and life.Who This Podcast Is ForThis podcast is for:High-achieving entrepreneursCEOs and foundersBusiness leaders and executivesAmbitious professionals ready to build real, lasting successIf you want to break through your plateau, build relationship capital, and create unstoppable success in business and life, this podcast is for you.Where Success Meets OpportunityThis isn't just another motivational podcast. It's where strategy meets relationships and real-world execution. Where connections turn into opportunities. Where clarity turns into momentum. Where unstoppable success begins.New episodes featuring visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators — available wherever you listen to podcasts.Interested in Being a Guest?If you have a story of building success through relationship capital, strategic decisions, and courageous action, we'd love to hear from you.Apply to be a guest at https://jaclynstrominger.com/podcast/Podcast website
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