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Official Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) Podcast

UK Parliament
Government
Official Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) Podcast
Latest episode

381 episodes

  • Official Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) Podcast

    Prime Minister's Questions - 15 July 2026

    07/15/2026 | 49 mins.
    Prime Minister's Question Time, also referred to as PMQs, takes place every Wednesday the House of Commons sits. It gives MPs the chance to put questions to the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer MP, or a nominated minister.
  • Official Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) Podcast

    Prime Minister's Questions - 8 July 2026

    07/08/2026 | 38 mins.
    Prime Minister's Question Time, also referred to as PMQs, takes place every Wednesday the House of Commons sits. It gives MPs the chance to put questions to the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer MP, or a nominated minister.
  • Official Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) Podcast

    Prime Minister's Questions - 1 July 2026

    07/01/2026 | 42 mins.
    Prime Minister's Question Time, also referred to as PMQs, takes place every Wednesday the House of Commons sits. It gives MPs the chance to put questions to the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer MP, or a nominated minister.
  • Official Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) Podcast

    Prime Minister's Questions - 24 June 2026

    06/24/2026 | 41 mins.
    Prime Minister's Question Time, also referred to as PMQs, takes place every Wednesday the House of Commons sits. It gives MPs the chance to put questions to the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer MP, or a nominated minister.
  • Official Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) Podcast

    Prime Minister's Questions - 17 June 2026

    06/17/2026 | 39 mins.
    Prime Minister's Question Time, also referred to as PMQs, takes place every Wednesday the House of Commons sits. It gives MPs the chance to put questions to the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer MP, or a nominated minister.
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About Official Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) Podcast
Where the House of Commons and House of Lords scrutinise the work of the Government. Learn more about Parliament, its people and our unique heritage.
Podcast website
Government

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