Official Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) Podcast

UK Parliament
Welcome to the official Soundcloud channel for UK Parliament. Follow us to hear podcasts about the work of the House of Commons and the House of Lords. More
Government
  • Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) - 3 May 2023
    Prime Minister's Question Time, also referred to as PMQs, takes place every Wednesday the House of Commons sits. It gives MPs the chance to put questions to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak MP. In most cases, the session starts with a routine 'open question' from an MP about the Prime Minister's engagements. MPs can then ask supplementary questions on any subject, often one of current political significance. The Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer MP, asks six questions and the leader of the second largest opposition party asks two.
    5/3/2023
    33:04
  • Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) - 26 April 2023
    Prime Minister's Question Time, also referred to as PMQs, takes place every Wednesday the House of Commons sits. It gives MPs the chance to put questions to the Prime Minister. In most cases, the session starts with a routine 'open question' from an MP about the Prime Minister's engagements. MPs can then ask supplementary questions on any subject, often one of current political significance. The Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, asks six questions and the leader of the second largest opposition party asks two. Want to find out more about what's happening in the House of Commons this week? Follow the House of Commons on: Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/HouseofCommons Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ukhouseofcommons Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ukhouseofcommons
    4/26/2023
    31:02
  • Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) - 19 April 2023
    Prime Minister's Question Time, also referred to as PMQs, takes place every Wednesday the House of Commons sits. It gives MPs the chance to put questions to the Prime Minister or a nominated minister. In most cases, the session starts with a routine 'open question' from an MP about the Prime Minister's engagements. MPs can then ask supplementary questions on any subject, often one of current political significance. The Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer MP, asks six questions and the leader of the second largest opposition party asks two. If a minister takes the place of the Prime Minister, opposition parties will usually nominate a shadow minister to ask the questions.
    4/19/2023
    32:40
  • Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) - 29 March 2023
    Prime Minister's Question Time, also referred to as PMQs, takes place every Wednesday the House of Commons sits. It gives MPs the chance to put questions to the Prime Minister or a nominated minister. In most cases, the session starts with a routine 'open question' from an MP about the Prime Minister's engagements. MPs can then ask supplementary questions on any subject, often one of current political significance. The Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer MP, asks six questions and the leader of the second largest opposition party asks two. If a minister takes the place of the Prime Minister, opposition parties will usually nominate a shadow minister to ask the questions.
    3/29/2023
    37:49
  • Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) - 22 March 2023
    Prime Minister's Question Time, also referred to as PMQs, takes place every Wednesday the House of Commons sits. It gives MPs the chance to put questions to the Prime Minister or a nominated minister. In most cases, the session starts with a routine 'open question' from an MP about the Prime Minister's engagements. MPs can then ask supplementary questions on any subject, often one of current political significance. The Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer MP, asks six questions and the leader of the second largest opposition party asks two. If a minister takes the place of the Prime Minister, opposition parties will usually nominate a shadow minister to ask the questions.
    3/22/2023
    36:04

About Official Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) Podcast

Welcome to the official Soundcloud channel for UK Parliament. Follow us to hear podcasts about the work of the House of Commons and the House of Lords.
