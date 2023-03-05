Official Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) Podcast

Welcome to the official Soundcloud channel for UK Parliament. Follow us to hear podcasts about the work of the House of Commons and the House of Lords. More
Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) - 3 May 2023
Prime Minister's Question Time, also referred to as PMQs, takes place every Wednesday the House of Commons sits. It gives MPs the chance to put questions to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak MP.
In most cases, the session starts with a routine 'open question' from an MP about the Prime Minister's engagements. MPs can then ask supplementary questions on any subject, often one of current political significance.
The Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer MP, asks six questions and the leader of the second largest opposition party asks two.
5/3/2023
33:04
Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) - 26 April 2023
4/26/2023
31:02
Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) - 19 April 2023
4/19/2023
32:40
Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) - 29 March 2023
3/29/2023
37:49
Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) - 22 March 2023
