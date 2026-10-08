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About SCOTUS Oral Arguments
Supreme Court oral argument audio recordings paired with show notes that include helpful information and links to additional resources on the Supreme Court's website. Independent feed. NOT affiliated with the Supreme Court of the United States or any other entity. Audio credit to the Supreme Court of the United States. Image credit to Ian Hutchinson, https://unsplash.com/photos/U8WfiRpsQ7Y.Podcast website
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