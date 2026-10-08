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SCOTUS Oral Arguments

The Life of the Law
GovernmentNews
SCOTUS Oral Arguments
Latest episode

184 episodes

  • SCOTUS Oral Arguments

    Department of Air Force v. Prutehi Guahan

    10/07/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Case No. 25-579; Argued: Oct 07 2026
  • SCOTUS Oral Arguments

    Anderson v. Intel Corp. Investment Policy Committee

    10/06/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Case No. 25-498; Argued: Oct 06 2026
  • SCOTUS Oral Arguments

    Suncor Energy (U.S.A.) Inc. v. Commissioners of Boulder County

    10/05/2026 | 1h 46 mins.
    Case No. 25-170; Argued: Oct 05 2026
  • SCOTUS Oral Arguments

    Johnson v. United States Congress

    10/05/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Case No. 25-735; Argued: Oct 05 2026
  • SCOTUS Oral Arguments

    Mullin, Sec. of Homeland Security v. Doe

    04/29/2026 | 1h 46 mins.
    Case No. 25-1083; Argued: Apr 29 2026
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About SCOTUS Oral Arguments
Supreme Court oral argument audio recordings paired with show notes that include helpful information and links to additional resources on the Supreme Court's website. Independent feed. NOT affiliated with the Supreme Court of the United States or any other entity. Audio credit to the Supreme Court of the United States. Image credit to Ian Hutchinson, https://unsplash.com/photos/U8WfiRpsQ7Y.
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