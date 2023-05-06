Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jon Coupal & Susan Shelley from The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association are here to help protect your taxpayer rights.
GovernmentNews
  • Dear Governor, We Have Real Problems
    6/12/2023
  • Guide To Sneaky Tax Increases
    6/5/2023
  • Your Underground Guide To How Laws Are Made In California
    5/29/2023
  • Guide To Fixing Ballot Confusion
    5/22/2023
  • Citizen's Guide To Cutting Your Taxes
    5/15/2023
About The Howard Jarvis Podcast

Jon Coupal &amp; Susan Shelley from The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association are here to help protect your taxpayer rights.

