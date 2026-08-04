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160 episodes
- California taxpayers, beware! This episode of the Howard Jarvis Radio Show delves into the latest developments in tax policy and how they affect you. Join host Susan Shelley and her guest, Legislative Director Scott Kaufman, as they discuss the importance of protecting Proposition 13 and the proposed ballot measure, Proposition 43.
In this episode, Susan and Scott tackle the complex issue of special taxes and how they're being used to raise revenue in California. They explore the "upland loophole," which allows special interests to bypass the two-thirds vote requirement for tax increases, and discuss how Proposition 43 aims to close this loophole. They also touch on the topic of property taxes, including the impact of Proposition 13 and the rising costs of living in California.
The conversation also covers the proposed billionaire tax, which could have far-reaching consequences for taxpayers, and the importance of fiscal responsibility in government. Susan and Scott discuss the need for accountability and transparency in how taxpayer dollars are spent, and how Proposition 43 can help achieve this goal.
If you're concerned about the impact of tax hikes on your wallet, tune in to this episode to learn more about the issues affecting California taxpayers. Listen to the full episode to hear Susan and Scott's expert analysis and insights on how you can protect your rights and make your voice heard.
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- California taxpayers are facing a daunting challenge: a state government that seems determined to raise their taxes, no matter the cost. On this episode of the Howard Jarvis Radio Show, host Susan Shelley and HJTA President Jon Coupal dive into the latest developments in California's tax landscape. From the proposed Local Taxpayer Protection Act to the ongoing saga of the High Speed Rail project, this episode is a must-listen for anyone concerned about the future of California's economy.
The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association is fighting hard to protect taxpayers from the state's relentless pursuit of new revenue streams. With the November ballot looming, the stakes are high, and the association is working tirelessly to educate voters about the importance of Proposition 43, the Local Taxpayer Protection Act. This measure aims to restore the two-thirds vote requirement for local special taxes, a crucial safeguard against the kind of tax increases that have driven so many Californians out of state.
But the tax battle is far from over. The state's high-speed rail project is a prime example of the kind of wasteful spending that taxpayers can't afford. With a price tag of over $2 billion, this project is a boondoggle that's already causing headaches for local governments. And then there's the issue of real estate transfer taxes, which have been exploited by special interests to line their pockets at the expense of taxpayers.
If you're concerned about the future of California's economy and the impact of taxes on your wallet, this episode is a must-listen. Join Susan Shelley and John Coopol as they discuss the latest developments in California's tax landscape and explore the ways in which taxpayers can fight back against the state's relentless pursuit of new revenue streams.
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- This November, Californians will face a crucial election that will impact their wallets and the future of the state's tax policies. The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association is fighting to protect Proposition 13, a landmark law that has kept property taxes in check since 1978. But with a loophole in the system, special interest groups are exploiting it to raise taxes without voter approval. In this episode, the speaker discusses the importance of Proposition 13 and the Local Taxpayer Protection Act, which aims to close the loophole and make it harder to raise local taxes.
The conversation delves into the history of Proposition 13 and its impact on California's economy. The speaker explains how the law has protected homeowners from being taxed out of their homes and how it has invigorated the state's economy. However, the loophole has allowed special interest groups to raise taxes without voter approval, resulting in billions of dollars being taken from taxpayers. The speaker highlights the need for transparency and accountability in government spending and the importance of holding elected officials accountable for their votes.
The episode also touches on the upcoming ballot measures, including Proposition 3, which extends temporary income tax increases, and Proposition 1, a massive housing bond that will add to the state's debt. The speaker argues that bonds are not a solution to California's problems and that the state needs to focus on free market solutions to improve housing affordability.
As Californians prepare to head to the polls, it's essential to understand the issues at stake. Join the conversation and learn more about the Local Taxpayer Protection Act and how it can protect your wallet. Listen to this episode to discover the truth behind Proposition 13 and the importance of transparency in government spending.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- The battle for taxpayer rights in California is heating up. This episode of the Howard Jarvis Radio Show takes a deep dive into the latest developments in the fight against special interest groups and their attempts to exploit loopholes in the tax code. Join Susan Shelley and HJTA President Jon Coupal as they discuss the Local Taxpayer Protection Act, the upland fix, and the poison pill that threatened to derail the entire effort.
In this episode, Jon Coupal shares the inside story of how the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association successfully negotiated with state officials to remove the poison pill from the ballot and secure a crucial victory for taxpayers. The conversation also touches on the importance of the two-thirds vote requirement, the abuse of the initiative process, and the need for transparency in government spending. With the November election looming, this episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in understanding the complex issues at play in California's tax landscape.
The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association has been a leading voice in the fight against special interest groups and their attempts to exploit loopholes in the tax code. This episode provides a unique insight into the organization's efforts to protect taxpayers and promote transparency in government spending. From the upland fix to the poison pill, Jon Coupal breaks down the key issues and explains why this victory is a crucial step forward for taxpayers.
Don't miss this episode of the Howard Jarvis Radio Show to learn more about the Local Taxpayer Protection Act, the upland fix, and the poison pill. Tune in to hear Jon Coupal's expert analysis and insights on the latest developments in the fight for taxpayer rights in California.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- This episode of the Howard Jarvis Radio Show is a must-listen for anyone concerned about the state of California's finances and the impact of taxes on its citizens. The speaker, a seasoned advocate for taxpayer rights, shares the latest developments in the fight against excessive taxation and the efforts to restore the two-thirds vote requirement for local special taxes.
The episode delves into the world of Proposition 13, a landmark initiative that has been a cornerstone of California's tax policy for decades. The speaker discusses the recent agreement with the governor's office to remove the poison pill initiative, ACA thirteen, from the ballot, which would have nullified the proposed Local Taxpayer Protection Act. This move is seen as a significant victory for taxpayers, but the speaker emphasizes that the fight is far from over.
The conversation also touches on the budget process in California, which the speaker describes as a "kabuki dance" designed to give politicians their paychecks while avoiding transparency and accountability. The speaker highlights the state's dismal record on return on investment for tax dollars, ranking dead last among all states. The discussion also explores the impact of the proposed wealth tax, which the speaker argues is a direct circumvention of Proposition 13 and a blank check for the legislature to amend it at will.
If you're concerned about the future of California and the impact of taxes on its citizens, tune in to this episode to hear the speaker's insights and analysis. Join the conversation and learn how you can get involved in the fight for taxpayer rights.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Howard Jarvis Podcast
Jon Coupal & Susan Shelley from The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association are here to help protect your taxpayer rights.Podcast website
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