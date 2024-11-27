Episode 5 - A rape, a tough trial and why victim advocates are essential to the work we do

Today’s episode is a little different from our usual format. In this episode, State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel takes us through a challenging and emotional case involving the rape of a 14-year-old girl by a known violent offender. You will hear how this case unfolded over three years—from the initial assault to the final sentencing.We’ll walk you through the highs and lows, from building trust with the victim to losing contact, supporting her through heart-wrenching testimony, and everything in between. Our goal today is to give you a detailed look at the complexities of prosecuting these cases and to highlight why victim advocates are such a vital part of our team and our justice system.Thank you for joining us, and let’s dive in.