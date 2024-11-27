Episode 5 - A rape, a tough trial and why victim advocates are essential to the work we do
Today’s episode is a little different from our usual format. In this episode, State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel takes us through a challenging and emotional case involving the rape of a 14-year-old girl by a known violent offender. You will hear how this case unfolded over three years—from the initial assault to the final sentencing.We’ll walk you through the highs and lows, from building trust with the victim to losing contact, supporting her through heart-wrenching testimony, and everything in between. Our goal today is to give you a detailed look at the complexities of prosecuting these cases and to highlight why victim advocates are such a vital part of our team and our justice system.Thank you for joining us, and let’s dive in.
Episode 4 - School Safety
In this episode of Justice In Action, we’re joined by school resource officer leaders from both the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office to dive into the critical topic of school safety. With recent threats impacting schools nationwide, these experts share insights on the proactive steps they’re taking to protect our students, staff, and community. We also discuss how the juvenile justice system holds juvenile offenders accountable, ensuring that consequences reinforce the importance of maintaining a secure learning environment. Tune in to hear how our law enforcement and justice system are working together to keep our schools safe.
Episode 3 - Chari and Sherin's Story
Episode 3 of Justice in Action we take a hard look at one of the most tragic domestic violence cases in Pennington County's history. This episode delves into the story of Chari Smith and Sherin Harris, who were brutally attacked in 2001. Hear from those closest to the case—and learn about the sweeping reforms in domestic violence protections that followed. Law enforcement is required to attend domestic violence training every four years.If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please seek help immediately. You can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support and resources. Additionally, we have put links to local resources below. Remember, you are not alone, and help is just a call away. WAVI where all women are honered Victims’ Services Shelter Map | SD DPS Shirley Speaks Foundation - Shirley Speaks Foundation What To Do If You Are Being Stalked | Stalking Awareness & Prevention | SPARC South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault | Together, we are The Network.
Episode 2 - Mental Health - Trends, Treatment and our Role
In Episode 2, we’re diving deep into the intersection of mental health and the criminal justice system. We’ll explore our role in mental commitment hearings, uncover the trends we’re seeing, and break down how the commitment process works. Plus, we’ll sit down with local mental health professionals to discuss the vital resources available for those in need of support.It’s an eye-opening conversation that you won’t want to miss.*Correction: In this episode, State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel mistakenly stated that the maximum penalty for a possession of a controlled substance charge is two years. In South Dakota, the correct maximum penalty for possession of a controlled substance is five years.
Episode 1 - Welcome!
The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office new podcast, Justice In Action gives you an insider’s perspective on the critical issues shaping public safety in our community.Think of it as your backstage pass, where we pull back the curtain on the topics that matter most—from mental health challenges and drug trends to violent crime and everything in between. Each month, we’ll dive deep into our case archives, revisiting headline-making cases that have had a lasting impact on our community.Thank you for joining us on this journey. We hope you enjoy the series!
