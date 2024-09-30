In this episode the hosts chat with Fire Chief Dennis Reilly, a 50-year fire service veteran, retired Fire Chief, and owner of The First Line Fire Service Training Company. Chief Reilly served as the Fire Chief in Pittsburg, KS, Sunrise Beach, MO, an Assistant Chief in North Carolina and California and retired as a Battalion Chief in Cherry Hill, NJ. He was an original member of New Jersey Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1. Reilly holds a master’s degree in public administration from Penn State University and is a CFO. He speaks at numerous events, including the Command Officer Boot Camp and the Orlando Fire Conference. Reilly is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq during the Operation Desert Storm.
2:04:08
Episode #2
In this conversation, the hosts discuss various topics related to the fire service, including their experiences, the culture in their respective firehouses, the importance of training and competition, and the need for a shift in the fire service curriculum. They also mention traditions in their firehouses, such as the 'Hot Nuts' tradition and the rotation of cooking duties. In this conversation, the hosts discuss various topics related to their experiences as firefighters. They talk about the camaraderie in the firehouse, the meals they enjoy during holidays, and their efforts to involve their families in their work. They also discuss upcoming guests for their podcast and the benefits of networking through social media. The conversation ends with some lighthearted banter about hats and upcoming events.
51:12
Intro - Episode #1
A podcast where like minded firemen come together to discuss the factors that have contributed to their success and growth throughout their career. As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another as they learn from each others experiences and hope to leave the fire service better than they found it.Episode #1: The hosts go through some intros about who they are and where they came from.This episode is sponsored by RCD Group Solutions. Find them at rcdgroupsolutions.com
