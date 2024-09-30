Episode #2

In this conversation, the hosts discuss various topics related to the fire service, including their experiences, the culture in their respective firehouses, the importance of training and competition, and the need for a shift in the fire service curriculum. They also mention traditions in their firehouses, such as the 'Hot Nuts' tradition and the rotation of cooking duties. In this conversation, the hosts discuss various topics related to their experiences as firefighters. They talk about the camaraderie in the firehouse, the meals they enjoy during holidays, and their efforts to involve their families in their work. They also discuss upcoming guests for their podcast and the benefits of networking through social media. The conversation ends with some lighthearted banter about hats and upcoming events.