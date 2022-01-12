How to Really Run a City powered by Accelerator for America

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, and Philadelphia Citizen co-founder Larry Platt talk about what it really takes to ge... More
Available Episodes
5 of 5
Overcoming Partisan Politics with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt
For all of the seeming division in our country, there really are leaders who are committed to bringing people together to achieve real change. Helming that charge? Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, an anti-Trump, tax-increasing Republican who joined this episode of the podcast. Whatever political party you ascribe to, meeting in the middle may be easier than you think. Sign up to stay informed on balanced solutions to city problems at The Philadelphia Citizen.
3/14/2023
1:07:25
Solving Gun Violence with David Muhammad, Executive Director of the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
In this episode, Nutter, Reed and Platt turned to one of the architects behind Oakland’s 50 percent reduction in gun violence over seven years: David Muhammad, Executive Director of the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform. Gun violence has taken a toll in cities across America. Muhammad’s game plan will leave you with a sense that this problem is one thing: solvable. Find more solutions at The Philadelphia Citizen.
2/14/2023
48:14
Making Cities Greener with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego
Did you know that changing the color of roads could lower their temperature by more than 10 degrees? Or that strategically planting trees could lower air temperature by up to 40 degrees? Neither did we, until we heard this episode, featuring Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. Learn the ways she has made her city’s focus on sustainability pay off for its citizens. Don’t miss an episode release: Subscribe now!
1/11/2023
48:55
The Secret Leadership Skill You Need to Solve Problems with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf
There’s a secret leadership skill you can’t gain from a Harvard MBA or Stanford education: It’s connecting with the people. In this episode, hosts Reed, Nutter, and Platt explore the power of relationship to make positive changes, then welcome Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to share the replicable ways she’s made a difference in Oakland, CA, about problems ranging from gun violence to potholes. Listen, subscribe, and spread the word! Visit The Philadelphia Citizen to find more solutions to city problems.
12/2/2022
45:15
Welcome to How to Really Run a City
Tired of negative news and finger-pointing pundits? You’ve come to the right place! Each month, How to Really Run a City brings you solutions to cities’ problems, broken down by co-hosts Kasim Reed, former Mayor of Atlanta; Michael Nutter, former mayor of Philadelphia; Larry Platt, award-winning journalist and author; and a featured guest putting ideas to action across the country. Subscribe now to get notified when monthly episodes are released! And if you like what you hear, get more at The Philadelphia Citizen.
Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, and Philadelphia Citizen co-founder Larry Platt talk about what it really takes to get sh*t done in cities on The Citizen’s newest podcast, How to Really Run a City, with a special guest joining each episode. New episodes monthly. How to Really Run a City is made possible thanks to the generous support of Comcast NBCUniversal and Diversified Search Group.