EP 58 - Belonging Without Othering: A conversation with john a. powell and Stephen Menendian
In this episode of Who Belongs? we hear from OBI Director john a. powell and Assistant Director Stephen Menendian about the recently released book they co-authored, called Belonging without Othering: How We Save Ourselves and the World. The interview was conducted by Ivan Natividad, who is OBI's assistant director of communications. Learn more at belonging.berkeley.edu/whobelongs.
--------
1:03:03
EP 57 - Land, Culture, and Belonging: Place-based Community Advocacy
This episode is part of a series of talks and panel discussions recorded during the breakout sessions of our Othering & Belonging Conference that took place in Oakland this past April. This session is titled "Land, Culture, and Belonging: Place-based Community Advocacy." It looks at the redevelopment of the Henry J. Kaiser Center in Oakland, which was the location of our conference. A private developer who was granted a long-term lease by the city to reopen the venue had negotiated a community benefits agreement with a coalition of local artists. And some of the artists and leaders involved in that process are among the panelists invited to discuss the issue and how it speaks to broader issues of land, culture and belonging. Panelists include Nikki Bas, who is the President of the Oakland City Council; Thomas Cavanagh from the group BANDALOOP; Cristy Johnston-Limón, who leads the City of Oakland’s business development activities; Ayodele Nzinga, who is an artist, actress, playwright, and poet; and Kev Choice, who is a pianist and community advocate. The session was moderated by Eli Moore, who directs OBI's Community Power and Policy Partnerships Program. Eli co-curated this session with OBI's Sarah Crowell. You can find more episodes from this podcast series on our website at belonging.berkeley.edu/whobelongs.
--------
1:18:51
EP 56 - Leaning into Paradox: How We Can Block, Bridge & Build Our Democratic Future Together
This episode is part of a series of talks and panel discussions recorded during the breakout sessions of our Othering & Belonging Conference that took place in Oakland this past April. This session is titled "Leaning into Paradox: How We Can Block, Bridge & Build Our Democratic Future Together." It includes two speakers from the Horizons Project who engage the audience on those three seemingly paradoxical approaches: how to come together to block the threats to our democratic values; the need to bridge across differences to foster broad-based movements, and to build together the future we want to see. Those speakers are Julia Roig, who is the Founder & Chief Network Weaver at the Horizons Project, and Jarvis Williams, who is the organization's Director for Race and Democracy. You can find more episodes from this podcast series on our website at belonging.berkeley.edu/whobelongs.
--------
31:34
EP 55 - Democracy in Crisis: The Courage to Re-Humanize One Another
This episode is part of a series of talks and panel discussions recorded during the breakout sessions of our Othering & Belonging Conference that took place in Oakland this past April. This session is titled "Democracy in Crisis: The Courage to Re-Humanize One Another." It focuses on a project called Bridging for Democracy (B4D), which is developing strategies for grassroots organizations working in different parts of the country to bridge across racial, ideological, and urban-rural divides and to strengthen democratic norms at a time of deep social fragmentation and dehumanization. The panelists include Bassem Kawar, who is the Political Director of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights; Lalo Montoya, the Civic Engagement Director with Make the Road Nevada; Ashley Dixon, who is the Rural Georgia Campaigns Lead Organizer at Southern Crossroads; and Ponsella Hardaway, who is the Executive Director of MOSES. The panel was moderated by Mansi Kathuria, who is the Field Strategy and Research Analyst at OBI. Mansi and OBI's Network for Transformative Change curated this session. You can find more episodes from this series on our website at belonging.berkeley.edu/whobelongs.
--------
1:03:21
EP 54 - Using Data to Advance Belonging without Othering
This episode is part of a series of talks and panel discussions recorded during the breakout sessions of our Othering & Belonging Conference that took place in Oakland this past April. This session is titled "Using Data to Advance Belonging without Othering." It looks at a set of domains at the intersection of data and civil society, such as racialized policing and surveillance, housing and eviction, and belonging metrics. Panelists include Amy Lee, who is an organizing member of the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project; Matyos Kidane, who is a community organizer with the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition; and Shadrick Small, who is a researcher at OBI. It's moderated by Stephen Menendian, who is assistant director at OBI. The panel was curated by OBI's Equity Metrics team. You can find more episodes from this series on our website at belonging.berkeley.edu/whobelongs.
Who Belongs? was launched in Fall 2018 as the Othering & Belonging Institute's official podcast. The question of who belongs in our societies, whether local, national, or global, is one of the central drivers that underpin how people are othered, or how the conditions of belonging are created. Our podcast addresses this foundational question to open pathways to explore a range of policies, movements, scholarship, and narratives that get us closer to the goal we seek, which is to advance a society where all belong. For more information visit: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/whobelongs/about