Government
Let’s Talk About It Grosse Ile
bryanfy
Government
  • Behind the Scenes of Islandfest 2025: Planning Grosse Ile’s Signature Event
    In this episode, Grosse Ile Township Communications Administrator Bryan Friel sits down with Community Recreation Commission Chairman Chad Novak and Secretary Wendy Kearney to dive into the planning and excitement behind the township's biggest annual celebration—Islandfest, happening this year on May 30, 31, and June 1.
About Let’s Talk About It Grosse Ile

Let’s Talk About It Grosse Ile is your go-to podcast for everything happening at Grosse Ile Township. Hosted by Bryan Friel, this laid-back show keeps residents in the loop on local events, community updates, and all the little things that make island life special. Whether you’re looking for something to do this weekend or just want to stay connected to the township, tune in and let’s talk about it—Grosse Ile style.
Government

