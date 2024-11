The BLUF podcast is hosted by Stefano Ritondale (CIO of Artorias), Matthew Zulauf (Intelligence Analyst) and Christian Montessori (CEO of Artorias). We host a p...

Please note that this episode was recorded prior to the Israeli counterattack on Iran on 10/25/24.

This episode features Stefano, Matt and Christian with special guest OSINTdefender discussing an update to episode one.

Episode 3 features OSINTdefender on again to discuss a continuation of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran (And their proxies).

Today we discuss the Sahel Region of Africa with subject matter expert and dear friend of ours Casus Belli (@casusbellii on X FKA Twitter).

About BLUF: Artorias Podcast

The BLUF podcast is hosted by Stefano Ritondale (CIO of Artorias), Matthew Zulauf (Intelligence Analyst) and Christian Montessori (CEO of Artorias). We host a podcast on current intelligence and foreign affairs matters. Artorias is an open-source intelligence technology company founded in 2024 by a group of formidable OSINT researchers.