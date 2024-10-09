Powered by RND
KMJ's Afternoon Drive

Philip Teresi & E. Curtis Johnson - Live, Local, and Original: Weekdays from 2:00 to 6:00PM on Central California's News/Talk 580 and 105.9 KMJ
Government

  World chess winner quits tournament after refusing to change jeans
    World chess number one Magnus Carlsen quits tournament after refusing to change jeans
    6:02
  15 Timeless George Carlin quotes that still ring true today
    15 Timeless George Carlin Quotes That Still Ring True Today
    19:56
  Can Hollywood movie makers bounce back from their DEI agenda?
    Movies in 2024: Lessons from a turbulent year at the box office
    14:30
  'Polarization' is Merriam-Webster's 2024 word of the year
    'Polarization' is Merriam-Webster's 2024 word of the year
    16:34
  New York judge sets Trump sentencing days before the inauguration
    New York judge sets Trump sentencing days before inauguration
    9:14

About KMJ's Afternoon Drive

Philip Teresi & E. Curtis Johnson - Live, Local, and Original: Weekdays from 2:00 to 6:00PM on Central California's News/Talk 580 and 105.9 KMJ - Always Online at kmjnow.com 
