You walk into a hearing expecting a neutral judge who will listen to both sides. Instead, you find a judge who spent months building your case file—ordering exams, gathering records, forming preliminary views. Is this a fair hearing or a predetermined outcome?

This episode explores the Social Security disability system, the largest adjudication system in the United States, where administrative law judges both develop the evidence and decide the case. We contrast adversarial and inquisitorial models of justice, examine why the U.S. selectively borrowed from civil law systems without their safeguards, and unpack the cognitive risks—confirmation bias, ownership effects, and implicit prejudgment—that emerge when investigation and adjudication combine in a single person.

We also grapple with a harder question: Was this system designed wrong, or is it actually the more humane choice for vulnerable claimants who can't afford lawyers and wouldn't survive a fully adversarial fight?

Key Concepts

Adversarial vs. Inquisitorial Systems: The fundamental difference between party-driven investigation (U.S. courts) and judge-driven investigation (civil law systems), and why mixing them creates new problems

The Duty to Develop the Record: How ALJs are required to gather evidence to ensure claims are fairly decided, even when claimants are unrepresented

Confirmation Bias in Adjudication: Why forming preliminary views while building the record creates a cognitive loop that's difficult to escape

Structural Bias vs. Individual Bias: The difference between proving an individual judge is biased and identifying systemic risks in how roles are combined

Consultative Examinations: How ALJ-ordered medical exams can both help and hurt claimants, depending on what they reveal

Cases & Regulations Discussed

Withrow v. Larkin, 421 U.S. 35 (1975)

Establishes that combining investigative and adjudicative functions doesn't automatically violate due process

Creates a high bar: challengers must prove "actual bias" or overcome the "presumption of honesty and integrity"

Sets the constitutional framework that allows Social Security's current structure

20 C.F.R. § 404.944 - ALJ's Duty to Develop the Record

Codifies the affirmative obligation to develop a complete record

Requires ALJs to request additional evidence, seek records, and order consultative exams when needed

Episode Highlights

Why This Matters: Over 500,000 disability hearings occur annually—more than the entire federal court system combined. Most claimants have already been denied twice and are unrepresented. The structure of these hearings determines whether they get a fair shot.

The Design Choice: The system wasn't broken by accident—it was intentionally designed to help claimants who couldn't navigate an adversarial process. The alternative would be government attorneys arguing against every disability applicant.

The Cognitive Problem: Even well-intentioned ALJs face predictable psychological risks when they develop evidence and then judge it. The bias isn't malicious—it's structural.

The Constitutional Standard: Courts have upheld this structure because proving "actual bias" is nearly impossible when the bias operates through investigation choices rather than overt prejudice.