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Administrative Remedies

Gwendolyn Savitz and Marc Roark
EducationGovernment
Administrative Remedies
Latest episode

23 episodes

  • Administrative Remedies

    Before We Take Something Away: Why Due Process Is More Than Getting It Right

    03/17/2026 | 16 mins.
    Gwen and Marc cover the foundational question of procedural due process: Why does the Constitution require the government to give you notice and a hearing before taking something away?
    They distinguish procedural due process (how the government acts) from substantive due process (whether it can act at all), explaining why these terms constantly trip people up. They explore why accuracy isn't the only value—legitimacy and dignity matter even when the government gets the right answer. Through examples like welfare terminations and driver's license suspensions, they examine who bears the cost when government makes mistakes and why the timing of process matters as much as the amount of process.
    Gwen and Marc discuss Goldberg v. Kelly and Justice Brennan's recognition that cutting someone off from the means of survival while they wait for an appeal isn't just harsh—it undermines their ability to fight back. They also introduce the critical threshold question that controls everything: Does this action even count as a deprivation of life, liberty, or property? If not, the Constitution has nothing to say about it.
    They Cover
    The difference between procedural and substantive due process
    Why legitimacy matters even when outcomes are correct
    How risk allocation determines who pays for government mistakes
    The timing problem: pre-deprivation versus post-deprivation hearings
    Goldberg v. Kelly and welfare benefit terminations
    Real-world examples: Social Security, driver's licenses, nursing licenses
    The threshold question: What counts as life, liberty, or property?
    Featured Cases
    Goldberg v. Kelly (1970)
    Fuentes v. Shevin (1972)
  • Administrative Remedies

    The Judge Who Built Your Case: When the Judge is Also the Investigator

    03/10/2026 | 25 mins.
    You walk into a hearing expecting a neutral judge who will listen to both sides. Instead, you find a judge who spent months building your case file—ordering exams, gathering records, forming preliminary views. Is this a fair hearing or a predetermined outcome?
    This episode explores the Social Security disability system, the largest adjudication system in the United States, where administrative law judges both develop the evidence and decide the case. We contrast adversarial and inquisitorial models of justice, examine why the U.S. selectively borrowed from civil law systems without their safeguards, and unpack the cognitive risks—confirmation bias, ownership effects, and implicit prejudgment—that emerge when investigation and adjudication combine in a single person.
    We also grapple with a harder question: Was this system designed wrong, or is it actually the more humane choice for vulnerable claimants who can't afford lawyers and wouldn't survive a fully adversarial fight?
    Key Concepts
    Adversarial vs. Inquisitorial Systems: The fundamental difference between party-driven investigation (U.S. courts) and judge-driven investigation (civil law systems), and why mixing them creates new problems
    The Duty to Develop the Record: How ALJs are required to gather evidence to ensure claims are fairly decided, even when claimants are unrepresented
    Confirmation Bias in Adjudication: Why forming preliminary views while building the record creates a cognitive loop that's difficult to escape
    Structural Bias vs. Individual Bias: The difference between proving an individual judge is biased and identifying systemic risks in how roles are combined
    Consultative Examinations: How ALJ-ordered medical exams can both help and hurt claimants, depending on what they reveal
    Cases & Regulations Discussed
    Withrow v. Larkin, 421 U.S. 35 (1975)
    Establishes that combining investigative and adjudicative functions doesn't automatically violate due process
    Creates a high bar: challengers must prove "actual bias" or overcome the "presumption of honesty and integrity"
    Sets the constitutional framework that allows Social Security's current structure
    20 C.F.R. § 404.944 - ALJ's Duty to Develop the Record
    Codifies the affirmative obligation to develop a complete record
    Requires ALJs to request additional evidence, seek records, and order consultative exams when needed
    Episode Highlights
    Why This Matters: Over 500,000 disability hearings occur annually—more than the entire federal court system combined. Most claimants have already been denied twice and are unrepresented. The structure of these hearings determines whether they get a fair shot.
    The Design Choice: The system wasn't broken by accident—it was intentionally designed to help claimants who couldn't navigate an adversarial process. The alternative would be government attorneys arguing against every disability applicant.
    The Cognitive Problem: Even well-intentioned ALJs face predictable psychological risks when they develop evidence and then judge it. The bias isn't malicious—it's structural.
    The Constitutional Standard: Courts have upheld this structure because proving "actual bias" is nearly impossible when the bias operates through investigation choices rather than overt prejudice.
  • Administrative Remedies

    Not All Judges Are Equal: The Hidden Spectrum of Federal Adjudicators

    03/03/2026 | 26 mins.
    Here's the rewritten description with keywords woven in naturally:
    When you challenge a government decision, the outcome may depend less on the facts of your case than on which kind of judge you happen to get. Federal administrative adjudication runs on a spectrum — and most people don't know where they fall on it until they're already in the room.
    In this episode, Gwen and Marc map that spectrum. Administrative law judges (ALJs) sit at the top, with salary protections, for-cause removal protections enforced by an independent body, and no performance reviews tied to how often they side with the agency. At the other end, immigration judges are DOJ attorneys who can be fired mid-hearing — and in 2025, that's exactly what's been happening, with over 125 immigration judges removed and military lawyers being brought in as replacements with no immigration law experience required.
    In between sits the IRS Independent Office of Appeals, where settlement officers conduct collection due process (CDP) hearings with real structural protections — including a ban on ex parte contact with other IRS employees — but without the same removal insulation as ALJs.
    The episode's sharpest finding: Social Security disability ALJ approval rates vary by as much as 80 percentage points depending on which judge you're assigned. Same statute. Same definition of disability. Different judge, different outcome. That's not judicial discretion — that's a judge lottery.
    And now the Supreme Court, following the logic of Lucia v. SEC and the unitary executive theory, may be moving toward stripping ALJs of their independence protections entirely — returning federal adjudication to something resembling the pre-APA world Congress designed the Administrative Procedure Act of 1946 to fix.
  • Administrative Remedies

    Learning Resources v. Trump Part 2 - The Major Questions Doctrine and the Airing of Judicial Grievances

    02/24/2026 | 25 mins.
    Seven opinions. One hundred and seventy pages. Six justices agree the tariffs are unlawful — but they can't agree on why, and the reason matters for every future case where the executive claims sweeping power from an old statute. In Part 2, we walk through all seven opinions in Learning Resources v. Trump. Roberts applies the major questions doctrine for the first time against a Republican president — but only three justices sign on. Barrett writes to say the doctrine is just textualism done right. Gorsuch writes a Festivus concurrence going after every other justice on the Court. Kagan says she doesn't need the doctrine at all. Kavanaugh — who helped build the major questions doctrine — abandons it. And Thomas stakes out a solo position on nondelegation that could resurface for years. This is the clearest map yet of where every justice stands on the most contested question in administrative law.
  • Administrative Remedies

    Learning Resources v. Trump Part 1 - The Actual Holding (No Major Questions Doctrine)

    02/24/2026 | 24 mins.
    On February 20, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize the President to impose tariffs. In Part 1 of our emergency coverage, we break down the textual holding that all six majority justices agreed on — why "regulate" has never meant "tax" anywhere in the U.S. Code, why IEEPA's fifty-year history cuts against the government, and why the greater-includes-the-lesser argument doesn't work when you're comparing regulation to taxation. We also explain why we split this into two episodes: the distinction between the binding holding and the plurality's major questions doctrine analysis matters enormously a distinction a lot of the commentary is missing.

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About Administrative Remedies

Administrative RemediesBecause you can't fix what you don't understand.Join Professor Gwendolyn Savitz and Interim Dean Marc Roark from the University of Tulsa College of Law as they demystify the world of administrative law.Most people don't realize that the rules governing their daily lives—from the medications we take to the air we breathe, from workplace safety standards to financial regulations—aren't created by Congress. They're created by federal agencies using delegated authority. And there's a whole body of law governing how agencies can (and can't) exercise that power.In each episode, Gwen and Marc break down complex legal doctrines using real-world examples, timely analogies, and actual regulatory documents. To help things make sense for lawyers and non-lawyers alike.Whether you're a law student trying to understand the Administrative Procedure Act, a business owner navigating regulatory compliance, or just a curious citizen wondering how the TSA decided on exactly 3.4 ounces, this podcast makes administrative law accessible, relevant, and even fascinating.From the nondelegation doctrine to rulemaking procedures, from the major questions doctrine to modern debates about agency power, Administrative Remedies gives you the background knowledge you need to understand the way the federal government actually gets things done.New episodes weekly.
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