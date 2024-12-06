Top Stations
Florida Oral Arguments
Sixth District Court of Appeal
add
Oral Arguments of the Florida Supreme Court and Florida's District Courts of Appeal Brought to you by the Florida Sixth District Court of Appeal
More
Government
Available Episodes
5 of 57
3rd DCA - 12/5/24 - Public Health Trust of Miami Dade County v. Brinson - Case No. 23-808
--------
33:29
3rd DCA - 12/3/24 - Morris v. City of Miami - Case No. 23-1127
--------
32:28
3rd DCA - 12/3/24 - Ortega v. J.W. Marriotr Investment, LLC, et al. - Case No. 23-1916
--------
24:42
3rd DCA - 12/3/24 - Colado, et al. v. Colado, et. al. - Case No. 24-683
--------
35:24
3rd DCA - 12/3/24 - Miller v. Ko - Case No. 23-2229
--------
33:05
Show more
About Florida Oral Arguments
Oral Arguments of the Florida Supreme Court and Florida's District Courts of Appeal Brought to you by the Florida Sixth District Court of Appeal
