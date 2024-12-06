Powered by RND
Florida Oral Arguments

Podcast Florida Oral Arguments
Sixth District Court of Appeal
Oral Arguments of the Florida Supreme Court and Florida's District Courts of Appeal Brought to you by the Florida Sixth District Court of Appeal
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 57
  • 3rd DCA - 12/5/24 - Public Health Trust of Miami Dade County v. Brinson - Case No. 23-808
    --------  
    33:29
  • 3rd DCA - 12/3/24 - Morris v. City of Miami - Case No. 23-1127
    --------  
    32:28
  • 3rd DCA - 12/3/24 - Ortega v. J.W. Marriotr Investment, LLC, et al. - Case No. 23-1916
    --------  
    24:42
  • 3rd DCA - 12/3/24 - Colado, et al. v. Colado, et. al. - Case No. 24-683
    --------  
    35:24
  • 3rd DCA - 12/3/24 - Miller v. Ko - Case No. 23-2229
    --------  
    33:05

About Florida Oral Arguments

Oral Arguments of the Florida Supreme Court and Florida's District Courts of Appeal Brought to you by the Florida Sixth District Court of Appeal
