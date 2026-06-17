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118 episodes
- So-called blitz courts are being expanded across England and Wales.
A number of courts across the two countries have been holding regular blitz hearings since April. Multiple cases are heard every day instead of just one, and are grouped by type. A set of plea hearings might be scheduled together in one blitz court, and sentencing hearings at another.
Blitz courts increase efficiency by making sure that all the parties concerned are ready and prepared for their day in court.
They are not a new idea. Rapid hearings are sometimes used to speed up justice in exceptional circumstances, such as after the 2011 summer riots in England, which saw large numbers of public disorder hearings.
It's part of plans by the Ministry of Justice to try to cut court delays and backlogs in England and Wales, which have reached record levels.
But will they help ease the crisis in the criminal courts?
Presenter: Dr Joelle Grogan
Producers: Ravi Naik and Ivana Davidovic
Editor: Damon Rose
Contributors
BBC news correspondent Adina Campbell
Riel Karmy-Jones, Chair of the Criminal Bar Association
Joanne Edwards, a solicitor from Forsters who's on the National Committee of Resolution, the Family Lawyers Association.
- The Representation of the People Bill 2026 is in the King’s Speech which means it’s on the Government’s legislative agenda and is going through Parliament.
The Bill covers parliamentary ballots cross the UK, and contains sweeping changes, including giving 16 and 17 year-olds the right to vote in a general election and referendums.
The Bill also aims to strengthen the rules around political donations. Giving money to a political party is completely legal, if you are on the UK electoral register, are a UK registered company or UK-registered organisation, but is there a limit on the size of your contribution? Can you be an anonymous donor or pay in cryptocurrency? How are the laws about political party funding being tightened up?
And what about individual MPs? Are they allowed to receive personal donations, and do they have to declare them?
Presenter: Dr Joelle Grogan
Producers: Ravi Naik and Ivana Davidovic
Editor: Damon Rose
Contributors:
Dr Sam Power, Lecturer at Bristol University, and an expert in political financing, electoral regulation and corruption.
Hannah Perry, Interim Director of Demos Digital, a cross-party pro-democracy think tank
Joanne Wheeler, Managing Partner at Alden legal, and a leading international expert in the field of satellite and space law.
- Note: this episode contains frequent references to rape, sexual assault and physical assault.
There's been public confusion and outrage over the sentences given to three teenage boys, who were convicted of rape.
In November 2024 and January 2025, two girls, then aged 15 and 14, were attacked in separate incidents in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, by two 14-year-olds. Another boy, then 13, was also convicted for his involvement in the second rape.
The teenage boys were given youth rehabilitation orders and walked out of court with 10 rape convictions between them.
The Prime Minister says the case will be referred to the Court of Appeal. He described the case as distressing and said "there are questions about the sentence". One of the girls who was raped told the BBC that the judge's decision was like a "rock straight in my face".
So what are the likely reasons why the three teenage boys were given non-custodial sentences?
What is the guidance around youth sentencing, and what are youth rehabilitation orders?
How do youth courts - and youth custody - work, and how does the system differ from the adult courts in England and Wales?
And does the adversarial nature of our criminal justice system lead to vulnerable victims being re-traumatised?
Presenter: Dr Joelle Grogan
Producers: Ravi Naik and Ivana Davidovic
Editor: Damon Rose
Contributors:
Kirsty Brimelow KC, Chair of the Bar Council of England and Wales
Dr Charlotte Proudman, a barrister who specialises in family law and human rights
Dr Kathy Hampson, Senior Lecturer in Criminology at Aberystwyth University
- The Renter’s Rights Act came into force at the start of May, and it marked the biggest change to how private rentals work in England in a generation.
There are a host of new protections and legal entitlements for renters, and many potential pitfalls for landlords to consider.
Assured shorthold tenancies have been abolished, and have automatically been converted into rolling tenancies - sometimes known as ‘assured periodic tenancies’.
It means that the tenancy has no automatic end date.
Section 21 notices - also known as "no fault" evictions have been abolished, and Landlords are not allowed to ask for more than 1 months' rent as a deposit. Bidding wars for rental properties are now forbidden, and there are measures to limit rent increases.
But it doesn't apply to all renters in all properties.
What about students? They all rent, but only some students are covered by the Act.
And if landlords don't follow the new laws carefully, they could face fines of thousands of pounds.
So what are the details that property owners and their tenants need to know?
Presenter: Dr Joelle Grogan
Producer: Ravi Naik
Editor: Damon Rose
Contributors:
Siobhan Taylor-Ward, a Housing Solicitor at Lawstop on the Wirral
Nermin Suleman, an associate solicitor at Prosperity Law in Manchester
Tim Wrigley a partner at Wrigley’s Solicitors in Leeds
- The Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s Restoring Order and Control policy is underway. It's based - in part - on measures carried out in Denmark which cut asylum claims there to a 40 year low.
From now on in the UK, people granted asylum - refugees - will face a review every two and a half years. If their country of origin is regarded as safe, they may be encouraged, or even forced, to go back.
There are lots of other changes. If someone is refused asylum, they’ll only be allowed a single appeal. If an asylum seeker breaks the law, works illegally or can financially support themselves, they’ll lose their benefits or accommodation.
Alongside the asylum reforms, there are also major changes to settlement in the UK, affecting both refugees and people on work and study visas. From now on, they will have to wait at least 10 years before they can obtain indefinite leave to remain, which means they can settle in the UK without restrictions.
You may be forgiven for thinking -"these are pretty big changes, I don’t recall there being a big debate in parliament or any votes?" And you’d be correct. This was all done through secondary legislation, meaning that it’s a change to existing rules.
But what are the possible legal battles for the government as it tries to introduce some of the toughest asylum laws in Europe?
Presenter: Dr Joelle Grogan
Editor: Tom Bigwood
Producers: Ravi Naik and Charlotte Rowles
Contributors:
Dr Peter Walsh, Senior Researcher and lead on asylum at the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford
Catherine Barnard, Professor of European Law at the University of Cambridge
Baroness Levitt, Family Justice Minister
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About The Law Show
Weekly conversation that will give you an in-depth understanding of the law stories making news and the legal decisions that could have a bearing on everyone in the UK. Whether it's unpicking a landmark legal ruling, explaining how laws are made or seeking clarity for you on a legal issue, The Law Show will be your guide.Podcast website
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