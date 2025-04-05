Powered by RND
New Hampshire Uncharted is a podcast from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute that goes beyond the charts and data to explore the policy issues shaping th...
  • Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about the NH State Budget
    In its inaugural episode, New Hampshire Uncharted dives into the State Budget—a critical yet often misunderstood blueprint that determines funding for essential services like education, healthcare, transportation, and public safety. With insights from Charlie Arlinghaus, Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services, and Phil Sletten, NHFPI’s Research Director, the discussion unpacks how the budget is structured, and the current challenges posed by economic fluctuations and federal funding uncertainties.
About New Hampshire Uncharted

New Hampshire Uncharted is a podcast from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute that goes beyond the charts and data to explore the policy issues shaping the Granite State. Hosted by Gene Martin, each episode breaks down a timely policy question with experts and the latest research, offering thoughtful discussions backed by trusted data. Produced in partnership with the Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication at Franklin Pierce University and the Granite State News Collaborative, New Hampshire Uncharted goes beyond opinions—focusing on the facts and evidence behind what policies work and what don’t
