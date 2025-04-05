Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about the NH State Budget

In its inaugural episode, New Hampshire Uncharted dives into the State Budget—a critical yet often misunderstood blueprint that determines funding for essential services like education, healthcare, transportation, and public safety. With insights from Charlie Arlinghaus, Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services, and Phil Sletten, NHFPI’s Research Director, the discussion unpacks how the budget is structured, and the current challenges posed by economic fluctuations and federal funding uncertainties.