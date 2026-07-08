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Situational Awareness Tactics

Circle Of Insight Productions
EducationGovernment
Situational Awareness Tactics
Latest episode

529 episodes

  • Situational Awareness Tactics

    Operation Southern Spear: What the 22nd MEU's 10-Month Caribbean Deployment Teaches Operators About Reading Narco Threat Environments in Rea

    07/08/2026 | 4 mins.
    For ten months, the Marines and Sailors of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit operated across the Caribbean under U.S. Southern Command's Operation Southern Spear, moving through one of the most complex and dynamically shifting threat environments in the Western Hemisphere, one where transnational narco-terrorist networks operate with military-grade weapons, sophisticated logistics, and the kind of adaptive counter-surveillance tradecraft that demands a level of environmental reading far beyond standard law enforcement or conventional military doctrine. This episode breaks down what that deployment actually looked like on the ground, how amphibious forces were trained and positioned to identify, track, and interdict heavily armed cartel networks operating across open water and coastal terrain where the threat picture changes faster than any fixed intelligence product can capture, and what the operational lessons from Southern Spear reveal about the future of situational awareness in counter-narcotics and hemispheric defense missions. If you want to understand how elite military units read and respond to a living, breathing narco threat environment in America's own backyard, this episode gives you the inside account of what that looks like when it is actually executed at scale. IAB Tags: Military/Defense, Law Enforcement, News/Politics, Society/Issues, Education, Personal Safety, Law/Government/Legal
  • Situational Awareness Tactics

    Reading the Cartel Environment: What a Retired DEA Agent Learned About Threat Assessment, Human Intelligence, and Staying Alive Inside Colom

    06/30/2026 | 50 mins.
    Operating against Colombian cartel organizations required a level of environmental awareness that went far beyond conventional law enforcement, demanding that DEA agents develop the ability to read human behavior under deception, identify threat signatures in unfamiliar cultural contexts, map the invisible power structures operating beneath the surface of every interaction, and make life-or-death decisions in real time with incomplete information and no margin for error. This episode features a retired DEA agent whose career was built on exactly that kind of high-stakes situational awareness, breaking down how he learned to read people, environments, and organizational dynamics inside one of the most dangerous and deceptive operational theaters in the history of American law enforcement. Whether you are thinking about threat assessment in professional environments, human intelligence collection, or the foundational principles behind staying safe and effective when the stakes are as high as they get, this conversation delivers hard-won wisdom from someone who spent a career proving those principles under fire.
  • Situational Awareness Tactics

    Doing More With Less: What Cuba's Black Wasps Teach Operators About Adaptive Threat Response, Resource Discipline, and Environmental Mastery

    06/29/2026 | 6 mins.
    The Avispas Negras, Cuba's Mobile Brigade of Special Troops, have spent decades proving that elite operational effectiveness is not a function of budget or equipment inventory but of training discipline, environmental adaptability, and the ability to read and exploit a threat landscape with whatever tools are actually available rather than the ones you wish you had. Forged in the crucible of Angola in the 1970s and refined through decades of sanctions, embargo, and material scarcity, these five-person teams developed a model of lean, high-speed direct action and unconventional warfare that forced them to innovate, improvise, and build situational awareness frameworks that compensate for what they lack in hardware with what they possess in human intelligence and environmental mastery. This episode breaks down how the Black Wasps sustained elite standards under resource constraints, what their operational model reveals about the relationship between awareness, adaptability, and effectiveness, and what any operator or professional in a high-threat environment can learn from a unit that has always had to think its way through problems that better-funded forces would simply buy their way out of.
  • Situational Awareness Tactics

    Need-to-Know Since 400 BC: What the Spartan Scytale Teaches Modern Operators About Information Security, Compartmentalization, and Trusting

    06/24/2026 | 6 mins.
    The Spartans did not just build an encryption device when they developed the scytale, they built an entire operational security philosophy around the idea that information in the wrong hands is a weapon turned against you, and the discipline with which they controlled, transmitted, and protected military communications during the Peloponnesian War is a masterclass in the kind of need-to-know compartmentalization that defines modern high-threat operational environments. This episode breaks down how the scytale worked, why its simplicity was also its greatest operational strength, and what the Spartan crypto-state model reveals about the timeless relationship between information control, command integrity, and battlefield survival. Whether you are thinking about modern OPSEC, secure communications protocols, or the foundational principles behind keeping critical information out of enemy hands, the Spartans figured it out first and this episode shows you exactly how they did it.
  • Situational Awareness Tactics

    Threat Assessment Across Two Worlds: How Green Beret Wil Ravelo Reads Environments, Manages Risk, and Stays Alive in Every Room He Enters

    06/22/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
    Wil Ravelo spent years as a Green Beret developing the kind of environmental awareness, threat assessment discipline, and rapid decision-making under pressure that most people will never need and most operators carry with them for the rest of their lives, and when he transitioned into law enforcement and eventually SWAT, he discovered that the tools were the same even when the rules of engagement were entirely different. This episode is a deep dive into how elite military training rewires the way you perceive and process a threat environment, what translates from a Special Forces deployment to a domestic hostage situation, and how Wil learned to calibrate the speed and intensity of his threat response to fit a civilian law enforcement context without dulling the instincts that kept him alive overseas. If you want to understand how the highest-performing operators in the world think about space, movement, pattern recognition, and the decision cycle, this conversation is the blueprint.
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About Situational Awareness Tactics
Welcome to Situational Awareness Tactics podcast. This podcast provides the crucial art of understanding current elements in an environment to increase your safety and survive.
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