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Operation Southern Spear: What the 22nd MEU's 10-Month Caribbean Deployment Teaches Operators About Reading Narco Threat Environments in Rea
Reading the Cartel Environment: What a Retired DEA Agent Learned About Threat Assessment, Human Intelligence, and Staying Alive Inside Colom
Doing More With Less: What Cuba's Black Wasps Teach Operators About Adaptive Threat Response, Resource Discipline, and Environmental Mastery
Need-to-Know Since 400 BC: What the Spartan Scytale Teaches Modern Operators About Information Security, Compartmentalization, and Trusting
Threat Assessment Across Two Worlds: How Green Beret Wil Ravelo Reads Environments, Manages Risk, and Stays Alive in Every Room He Enters
Situational Awareness Tactics