Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

BONGINO LEAVING FBI? | LIVE FROM AMERICA 12.16.25 11AM
12/17/2025 | 2h
Pentagon expedites Mark Kelly investigation - Mark Kelly continues to try to gain public support - Islam is now back in the spotlight as a threat to any country they reside in - Rhode Island still has no suspect in the school shooting and refuse to give us information they are aware of - Trump puts Israel on notice - Hegseth destroys another drug boat - Susie Wiles says Bondi underestimated MAGA's demand for Epstein list - Bongino to decide his future fate at the FBI after Christmas - Trump's job numbers come in high
TESTING TRUST! | RISE UP 12.16.25 730AM
12/17/2025 | 2h 37 mins.
UNDER ISLAMIC ATTACK! | LIVE FROM AMERICA 12.15.25 11AM
12/15/2025 | 2h 1 mins.
Islam has risen in every country and has it's orders - The left screamed to "Globalize the Antifada" and now people are dying at the hands of muslims - Brown University has no idea who the shooter is and has no footage of the attack - Trump must suspend all legal immigration to the US as we arrest and deport millions - Ilhan Omar's son pulled over by ICE as the clock ticks on her naturalization - Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife murdered by their son - Apparently the Vatican and the Pope have spies in countries around the world - Kevin Smith slaps a groyper and now they are all coming after LFA.....BRING IT!
ONE LAST CHANCE! | RISE UP 12.15.25 730AM
12/15/2025 | 2h 37 mins.
RISE UP Ep.#746! A lot of people think the verse we are going over today defines the "Replacement Theory" and in one way it does. However, not the the way you think it does. It's a message for everyone. Let's get to it and share the Gospel Not Gossip!
TINDER FOR KIDS?? | LIVE FROM AMERICA 12.11.25 11AM
12/12/2025 | 2h 1 mins.
America seizes oil ship from Venezuela - Trump warns Columbia they are next - The fraud committed by MN Gov. Tim Walz and the Somalians is getting main stream attention - Ben Bergquam live in MN - Trump administration buys fleet of planes to ramp up deportations - Trump's economy showing signs of upcoming boom! - Scott Presler joins Live From America today to talk about election integrity - Tinder for kids app is full of sexual predators and pedophiles
