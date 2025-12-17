Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsGovernmentLive From America with Jeremy Herrell
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

Jeremy Herrell
GovernmentNews
Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
Latest episode

1940 episodes

  • Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

    BONGINO LEAVING FBI? | LIVE FROM AMERICA 12.16.25 11AM

    12/17/2025 | 2h

    Pentagon expedites Mark Kelly investigation - Mark Kelly continues to try to gain public support - Islam is now back in the spotlight as a threat to any country they reside in - Rhode Island still has no suspect in the school shooting and refuse to give us information they are aware of - Trump puts Israel on notice - Hegseth destroys another drug boat - Susie Wiles says Bondi underestimated MAGA's demand for Epstein list - Bongino to decide his future fate at the FBI after Christmas - Trump's job numbers come in high

  • Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

    TESTING TRUST! | RISE UP 12.16.25 730AM

    12/17/2025 | 2h 37 mins.

    TESTING TRUST! | RISE UP 12.16.25 730AM

  • Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

    UNDER ISLAMIC ATTACK! | LIVE FROM AMERICA 12.15.25 11AM

    12/15/2025 | 2h 1 mins.

    Islam has risen in every country and has it's orders - The left screamed to "Globalize the Antifada" and now people are dying at the hands of muslims - Brown University has no idea who the shooter is and has no footage of the attack - Trump must suspend all legal immigration to the US as we arrest and deport millions - Ilhan Omar's son pulled over by ICE as the clock ticks on her naturalization - Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife murdered by their son - Apparently the Vatican and the Pope have spies in countries around the world - Kevin Smith slaps a groyper and now they are all coming after LFA.....BRING IT!

  • Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

    ONE LAST CHANCE! | RISE UP 12.15.25 730AM

    12/15/2025 | 2h 37 mins.

    RISE UP Ep.#746! A lot of people think the verse we are going over today defines the "Replacement Theory" and in one way it does. However, not the the way you think it does. It's a message for everyone. Let's get to it and share the Gospel Not Gossip!

  • Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

    TINDER FOR KIDS?? | LIVE FROM AMERICA 12.11.25 11AM

    12/12/2025 | 2h 1 mins.

    America seizes oil ship from Venezuela - Trump warns Columbia they are next - The fraud committed by MN Gov. Tim Walz and the Somalians is getting main stream attention - Ben Bergquam live in MN - Trump administration buys fleet of planes to ramp up deportations - Trump's economy showing signs of upcoming boom! - Scott Presler joins Live From America today to talk about election integrity - Tinder for kids app is full of sexual predators and pedophiles

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

LFA TV is a network of individuals with colorful and unique ways of delivering what is really going on in the sociopolitical environment of the United States of America. LFA TV is the powerful, loud, and populist trendsetting result of what has risen from the ashes in the wake of the death of "Main Stream Media". In a culture full of woke corporations and individuals who want to silence or outspend their opposition into non-existence, American Mothers, Fathers, workers, taxpaying, God fearing patriots stood up and said, "enough is enough!" On November 4th 2020, we all decided that we had to reign in these corrupt politicians from ground up and WE THE PEOPLE started winning school board positions, city councils, county commissioners, precinct committee seats, state representatives, secretary of state positions, attorneys general offices and more! This is what should have always happened in America but the corruption in tandem with the media has created a society in which people are "too busy" to get involved or just fear the process of being attacked as an individual and a family by people who don't like what you stand for. Those days are over and we here at LFA TV will be here to cover all of that and much more and get involved in the process ourselves if and when we have to! The time for the truth has come. Tomorrow starts now!
Podcast website
GovernmentNewsPolitics

Listen to Live From America with Jeremy Herrell, Strict Scrutiny and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/17/2025 - 7:01:18 PM