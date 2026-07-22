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Fastest 5 Minutes, The Podcast Government Contractors Can’t Do Without
Crowell & Moring LLP
Latest episode
124 episodes
Special Edition of the Fastest 5 Minutes: Suspension of CMMC Phase II Requirements07/22/2026 | 9 mins.This special edition covers the Pentagon’s recent suspension of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Phase II requirements and initiation of a 60-day review by the CMMC Reform Task Force, and is hosted by Yuan Zhou, Kate Growley, and Nkechi Kanu. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
- This week’s episode covers new FAR Council guidance implementing the fixed-price contracting mandate under Executive Order 14402, a Federal Circuit decision on bid protest timeliness, an advance notice of proposed rulemaking about printed circuit boards, and a CAS Board final rule rescinding four Cost Accounting Standards, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
- This week’s episode covers a GSA proposed rule on AI and large language models, an Executive Order on post-quantum cryptography, a recent GAO decision about protest filing deadlines, and the latest in the FAR overhaul, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
- This week’s episode covers a proposed overhaul of the federal grants regulations, a new Executive Order on AI and cybersecurity, and a White House memo on AI, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
- This week’s episode covers a new Executive Order on fixed-price contracting, a new DOJ initiative targeting coordination with data-mining qui tam relators, and a proposed rule that would extend FOCI reviews to uncleared defense contractors, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
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About Fastest 5 Minutes, The Podcast Government Contractors Can’t Do Without
Podcasts from the international law firm of Crowell & Moring LLP, primarily focusing on the government contracting sector.Podcast website
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