Fastest 5 Minutes, The Podcast Government Contractors Can’t Do Without

This week's episode covers resolution of False Claims Act allegations relating to alleged payments in violation of the Anti-Kickback Act, cessation of certain emergency contracting measures deployed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and DoD Instruction 8310.01 relating to DoD IT, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
This week's episode covers GSA's Acquisition Guidance for Procuring 5G Technology, implementation of OMB's memo focusing on "No TikTok on Government Devices," and an ASBCA matter involving intracompany lease payments, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou.
This week's episode covers a final rule amending the DFARS to incorporate the expanded capabilities of the Supplier Performance Risk System and requirements on contracting officers, a bid protest decision at the Court of Federal Claims regarding standing, and a GAO protest decision about the Procurement Integrity Act, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou.
3/30/2023
6:59
Fastest 5 Minutes: National Cyber Security Strategy, CHIPS, Conflicts of Interest
This week's episode covers the National Cyber Security Strategy, a final DFARS clause requiring disclosure of use of workforce and facilities in the China, the Department of Commerce's first Notice of Funding Opportunity under the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, and congressional inquiries about financial conflicts of interest and ethically questionable behavior by senior government officials across the executive branch, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou.
3/21/2023
6:57
Fastest 5 Minutes: Voluntary Disclosures, Disruptive Technology Strike Force
This week's episode covers DOJ's Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy, a new Disruptive Technology Strike Force, and a bid protest involving evaluation of a joint venture's past performance, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou.