Fastest 5 Minutes, The Podcast Government Contractors Can’t Do Without

This week’s episode covers new FAR Council guidance implementing the fixed-price contracting mandate under Executive Order 14402, a Federal Circuit decision on bid protest timeliness, an advance notice of proposed rulemaking about printed circuit boards, and a CAS Board final rule rescinding four Cost Accounting Standards, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.