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The Fact Hunter

Delmarva Studios
GovernmentHistory
The Fact Hunter
Latest episode

1010 episodes

  • The Fact Hunter

    Special Message

    08/04/2026 | 15 mins.
    Closing Song "The Message Carries On":
    https://suno.com/song/bac0b000-93a4-4215-b7c8-6526941d3947

    Thank you all for being a part of this journey.
  • The Fact Hunter

    Episode 430: Exposing the Matrix Part 10 - The Psychological Matrix

    07/29/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    In Layer 10 of Exposing the Matrix, we examine the psychological machinery used to shape human behavior through fear conditioning, dopamine addiction, online rage, identity politics, isolation, pornography, emotional manipulation, and endless distraction. From government messaging and corporate algorithms to the pornography empires profiting from broken men, modern systems keep the human mind overstimulated, divided, exhausted, and easier to control. This episode names the institutions and individuals involved while showing how believers can resist the manipulation, renew their minds through Scripture, and stand firmly in the truth of Jesus Christ.

    Closing song "Guard Your Mind"
    https://suno.com/song/da4c6a01-1a16-4537-bf46-c85e2b1f15a8

    Support our work: Zelle 719-651-0642
  • The Fact Hunter

    Episode 429: Georgis Tann and the Tennessee Children's Home Society

    07/27/2026 | 38 mins.
    In this episode, we expose the horrifying crimes of Georgia Tann and the Tennessee Children’s Home Society, an operation that kidnapped thousands of children, falsified birth certificates, erased family histories, and sold children to wealthy and influential families across the country. We examine Tann’s network of judges, attorneys, politicians, doctors, and social workers, the suspicious timing of her death as the investigation closed in, and the institutional cover-up that allowed every major participant to escape prosecution. From a follower of Christ’s perspective, this was more than child trafficking—it was a satanic assault upon the family, truth, identity, and generations of children severed from their God-given heritage.

    Closing Song: "Names They Stole"
    https://suno.com/song/c0b6978f-fae9-499a-bdbe-888f430f6f82

    Support us! Zelle 719-651-0642
  • The Fact Hunter

    Episode 428: Rabbit Hole Wednesday

    07/22/2026 | 23 mins.
    In this episode, we explore three rabbit holes that have been seldom talked about. Which one is the most interesting that you would like to see an entire episode dedicated to? Send us your thoughts:  thefacthunter@mail.com

    Website: https://www.foundationsinfaith.net

    Support our work: Zelle 719-651-0642

    Closing song "Down The Rabbit Hole:
    https://suno.com/song/492917e9-be89-458f-a36b-e86503230ef6
  • The Fact Hunter

    Episode 427: Exposing the Matrix- Layer 9 Religion and the Counterfeit Church

    07/22/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    In Layer 9 of Exposing the Matrix, we confront perhaps the most dangerous layer of all: religion and the counterfeit church. Through disturbing audio clips exposing open heresy within today’s churches, we examine the prosperity gospel, entertainment-driven worship, emotionalism replacing doctrine, celebrity pastors, false unity movements, political churches, biblical illiteracy, lukewarm Christianity, the removal of repentance from the gospel, and the refusal to address spiritual warfare. A compromised church cannot stand against a corrupt culture. As 2 Timothy 4:3–4 warns, the time has come when people will not endure sound doctrine, but will gather teachers who satisfy their itching ears and turn them away from the truth.

    Closing song "Hold The Line" https://suno.com/song/2fed8431-ccc2-4c88-a713-2a449a85ae52

    Support our mission: Zelle 719-651-0642

    Email us: thefacthunter@mail.com
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About The Fact Hunter
A show that deep dives into conspiracies from around the world. We aim to reach out to subject matter experts, compile information, and present it to you, the listener. We hope you have a definitive opinion by the end of the episode. www.thefacthunter.com
Podcast website
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