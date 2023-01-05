A show that deep dives into conspiracies from around the world. We aim to reach out to subject matter experts, compile information, and present it to you, the l... More
Episode 161: The Rothschilds, Waterloo & 9/11 Stock Shorts
In this episode, we discuss how the Rothschilds gained their fortune, and how they used it to finance both sides of wars for the last 200 years. We also discuss the 9/11 put options that truly prove that there was undoubtedly foreknowledge of the 9/11 attacks. This episode is important, because it will help people to understand what happened to the Weimar Republic, and how it led to the rise of the Nazi Party. Email us: [email protected]: thefacthunter.comShow notes: WEF Agenda 2030: Why civic participation is key to meeting UN sustainability targetshttps://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/04/agenda-2030-civic-participation-sustainable-development-goals/Insider TradingPre-9/11 Put Options on Companies Hurt by Attack Indicates Foreknowledgehttps://911research.wtc7.net/sept11/stockputs.htmlThe Rothschild’s Global Crime Syndicate and How It Workshttps://themillenniumreport.com/2019/08/the-rothschilds-global-crime-syndicate-and-how-it-works/
5/4/2023
1:09:27
Episode 160: Interview with Scipio Eruditus
In this episode we interview Scipio, who has a tremendous Substack that can be found here: https://dfreality.substack.comPlease make sure you subscribe to it! You can also reach out to him via email at [email protected] cover everything from the East Palestine train dereailment, to 9/11, the Napoleanic Wars, and much more.
5/3/2023
1:47:56
Classic Audio: Smedley Butler's "War Is A Racket"
War Is a Racket is a speech and a 1935 short book by Smedley D. Butler, a retired United States Marine Corps Major General and two-time Medal of Honor recipient. Based on his career military experience, Butler discusses how business interests commercially benefit from warfare. He had been appointed commanding officer of the Gendarmerie during the 1915–1934 United States occupation of Haiti.After Butler retired from the US Marine Corps in October 1931, he made a nationwide tour in the early 1930s giving his speech "War Is a Racket". The speech was so well received that he wrote a longer version as a short book published in 1935. His work was condensed in Reader's Digest as a book supplement, which helped popularize his message. In an introduction to the Reader's Digest version, Lowell Thomas praised Butler's "moral as well as physical courage". Thomas had written Smedley Butler's oral autobiography.According to the HathiTrust online library, the book published in 1935 is in the public domain. A scanned copy of the original 1935 printing is available for download, in part or in whole, on the HathiTrust website, along with a detailed description of the copyrights.
5/2/2023
1:00:09
Classic Audio: Bill Cooper - "American Crisis"
Original air dates July 6 & 7 1998. Without a doubt two of Bill's most powerful broadcasts. Email us: [email protected]: thefacthunter.com
5/1/2023
1:40:19
Classic Audio: GeoEngineering by Dr. Ilya Sandra Perlingieri
A great speech from 2010 at the The Massachusetts School of Law's Educational Forum by Dr. Ilya Sandra Perlingieri. She makes great points about chemtrails, geoEngineering, and the harm it is doing to our health, including the harm it does to human reproduction.
A show that deep dives into conspiracies from around the world. We aim to reach out to subject matter experts, compile information, and present it to you, the listener. We hope you have a definitive opinion by the end of the episode. www.thefacthunter.com