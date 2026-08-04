In this episode, we expose the horrifying crimes of Georgia Tann and the Tennessee Children’s Home Society, an operation that kidnapped thousands of children, falsified birth certificates, erased family histories, and sold children to wealthy and influential families across the country. We examine Tann’s network of judges, attorneys, politicians, doctors, and social workers, the suspicious timing of her death as the investigation closed in, and the institutional cover-up that allowed every major participant to escape prosecution. From a follower of Christ’s perspective, this was more than child trafficking—it was a satanic assault upon the family, truth, identity, and generations of children severed from their God-given heritage.



Closing Song: "Names They Stole"

https://suno.com/song/c0b6978f-fae9-499a-bdbe-888f430f6f82



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